2022 Fall All-Met: First Team Football Offense, Second Team, Honorable Mention





Comment on this story Commentary The following student-athletes were selected to The Washington Posts 2022 All-Met team for a football violation: Tony Rojas, R.B., Sr., Fairfax He had plenty of chances to leave Fairfax for an established football force. Instead, he stuck with the program and helped build the Lions from perennial also-runs into one of Virginia’s most feared teams. The future Penn State linebacker was the best player every time he took the field this fall, recording 2,239 rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns (along with 13 sacks and five forced fumbles on defense), as he led his Lions to a 13 -1 record, a state semifinal appearance, and arguably the best season in school history. Kyle Altuner, OL, Jr., good counsel A two-time all-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference selection, the 6-foot-4, 290-pounder was an integral part of the Falcons’ powerful running game this fall. Zachary Anderson, OL, Sr., Quince Orchard The U mass. commit was a cornerstone to the unstoppable Cougars offense, helping lead Quince Orchard to a second straight undefeated season and Maryland 4A title. Jason Collins Jr., Util., Sr., Theodore Roosevelt The ultra-athletic Rough Rider played all over the field for the DC Interscholastic Athletic Association champions. Most dangerous as a returning man, he scored 11 touchdowns on punt and kickoff returns. Colton Hinton, WR, Sr., Stone Bridge Furman’s effort did a little bit of everything for the Bulldogs’ 12 wins, with 15 touchdown receptions, nine rushing scores and 1,579 all-purpose yards. Buom Jock, WR/DB, Sr., Episcopal A two-way star for the Interstate Athletic Conference champions, Jock passed for 814 yards and nine touchdowns as a receiver and grabbed four interceptions as a defensive back. Evan Link, OL, Sr., Gonzaga A three-year starter for the Eagles, Link posted zero sacks his senior season. Dedicated to Michigan. Maxwell Moss, WR, Sr., Archbishop Spalding Moss formed a game-changing connection with his All-Met quarterback, catching 72 balls for 1,416 yards and 21 touchdowns. Jeff Overton Jr., RB, So., Liberty (Woodbridge) Overton, the engine of the highest scoring offense in Virginia state history, surpassed 40 touchdowns and 2,500 rushing yards for the Class 6 state champions. Isaiah Ragland, RB, Sr., Centerville Ragland, who had been selected to the first team twice, continued his role as the prolific Wildcats workhorse this season. He finished with 235 carries for 2,024 yards and 34 touchdowns. Jordan Seaton, OL, Jr., St. Johns A two-time first-team selection, the able junior helped the cadets navigate a difficult WCAC schedule and win a second straight title. Fletcher Westphal, OL, Jr., Tuscarora The towering 6-8 lineman was a force up front for the Huskies during a strong 9-2 season. Malik Washington, QB, So., Archbishop Spalding The sophomore was spectacular under center for the Cavaliers, throwing for 2,979 yards and 29 touchdowns as Spalding marched to a conference title. Darryl Overton, Freedom (Woodbridge) It’s hard to imagine football being an afterthought in Woodbridge before Overton arrived. In his eighth year at the helm, Overton led the Eagles to one of the most dominant seasons in state history, ending with the team’s first Class 6 title. The 15-0 Eagles shattered the state’s scoring record (with 133 points), winning all their games by at least three touchdowns (and averaging nearly eight touchdowns) with one of the younger varsity teams in the area. Antonio Berry, RB, Jr., Northwest Kristopher Boyd, OL, Sr., Archbishop Carroll Mike Brown, WR, Jr., Dunbar Owen Cass, OL, Sr., Madison Michael Crounse, OL, Sr., DeMatha Dilin Jones, RB, Jr., good counsel Giyahni Kontosis, WR, So., Rock Creek Christian Tyler Nix, OL, Sr., Brentsville District Christian Rawlings, R.B., Sr., Wise Tahj Smith, QB, Sr., Rock Creek Christian Cole Surber, OL, Sr., Patriot Zeke Wimbush, Util, Sr., Stone Bridge Ezekiel Avit, WR, Sr., Churchill Emmanuel Baskerville, QB, Sr., West Springfield Gabe Bigbee, WR, Sr., Patriot Alex Birchmeier, OL, Sr., Broad Run Savan Briggs, QB, Sr., Quince Orchard Sean Brooks, RB, Sr., Coolidge Patrick Bryan, QB, Sr., Champe Adrian Crespin, OL, Sr., Liberty (Woodbridge) Anthony Donkoh, OL, Sr., Lightridge Chris Downs, WR, Sr., Arundel Tristan Evans, QB, Jr., Freedom (Woodbridge) Aaron Fields, W.R., Sr., West Springfield Brandon Fuentes, OL, Sr., Damascus Marcel Gaskins, R.B., Sr., Potomac School Carter Gosheff, WR, Sr., Calvert Griffin Hart, OL, Sr., Paul VI Cody Hobson, R.B., Jr., Gonzaga Iverson Howard, RB, So., Quince Orchard Tyrone Hudson, R.B., Sr., North Point Gideon Ituka, R.B., Jr., Gaithersburg Riley Jackson, WR, Jr., Theodore Roosevelt Aidan Johnson, OL, Sr., good advice Sean Johnson, QB, Sr., CH Flowers Dillon Jones, OL, Sr., Archbishop Spalding Macky Slow, R.B., Sr., Rockville Todd Lattimore Jr., QB, Sr., Northern Daniel Lipovski, QB, Sr., Lake Braddock Brendan Mansinne, QB, Sr., Langley Elliot Meine, RB, Sr., More Braddock Tovani Mizell, RB, Jr., DeMatha Kevin Montague, RB, Jr., Theodore Roosevelt Elijah Moore, WR, Jr., good advice Jamal Mungo Jr., RB, Sr., Archbishop Carroll Anthony Nicholson, WR, Sr., Coolidge Matthew Ogunniyi, TE, Jr. CH Flowers Carson Petitbon, QB, Sr., St. Mary’s (Annapolis) JuJu Preston, WR, So., Liberty (Woodbridge) DaJaun Riggs, RB, Jr., St. Johns Hakim Simms, RB, Sr., Archbishop Spalding Brandon Smith, OL, Sr., DeMatha Greg Spiller Jr., WR, Jr., Champe Evan Taylor, RB, Sr., Poolesville Brenton Toles, QB, Jr., St. Mary’s Ryken Frankie Weaver, QB, Jr., good advice Alex Willis, OL, Sr., Long Reach Khalil Wilkins, QB, Jr., Theodore Roosevelt Cody Williams, WR, Jr., DeMatha Sean Williams, W.R., Sr., St. John’s Liam Willson, RB, Sr., Herndon Brendon Wyatt, RB, Sr., DeMatha

