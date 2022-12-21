Connect with us

Sports

2022 Fall All-Met: First Team Football Offense, Second Team, Honorable Mention

 


Commentary

The following student-athletes were selected to The Washington Posts 2022 All-Met team for a football violation:

Tony Rojas, R.B., Sr., Fairfax

He had plenty of chances to leave Fairfax for an established football force. Instead, he stuck with the program and helped build the Lions from perennial also-runs into one of Virginia’s most feared teams. The future Penn State linebacker was the best player every time he took the field this fall, recording 2,239 rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns (along with 13 sacks and five forced fumbles on defense), as he led his Lions to a 13 -1 record, a state semifinal appearance, and arguably the best season in school history.

Kyle Altuner, OL, Jr., good counsel

A two-time all-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference selection, the 6-foot-4, 290-pounder was an integral part of the Falcons’ powerful running game this fall.

Zachary Anderson, OL, Sr., Quince Orchard

The U mass. commit was a cornerstone to the unstoppable Cougars offense, helping lead Quince Orchard to a second straight undefeated season and Maryland 4A title.

Jason Collins Jr., Util., Sr., Theodore Roosevelt

The ultra-athletic Rough Rider played all over the field for the DC Interscholastic Athletic Association champions. Most dangerous as a returning man, he scored 11 touchdowns on punt and kickoff returns.

Colton Hinton, WR, Sr., Stone Bridge

Furman’s effort did a little bit of everything for the Bulldogs’ 12 wins, with 15 touchdown receptions, nine rushing scores and 1,579 all-purpose yards.

Buom Jock, WR/DB, Sr., Episcopal

A two-way star for the Interstate Athletic Conference champions, Jock passed for 814 yards and nine touchdowns as a receiver and grabbed four interceptions as a defensive back.

Evan Link, OL, Sr., Gonzaga

A three-year starter for the Eagles, Link posted zero sacks his senior season. Dedicated to Michigan.

Maxwell Moss, WR, Sr., Archbishop Spalding

Moss formed a game-changing connection with his All-Met quarterback, catching 72 balls for 1,416 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Jeff Overton Jr., RB, So., Liberty (Woodbridge)

Overton, the engine of the highest scoring offense in Virginia state history, surpassed 40 touchdowns and 2,500 rushing yards for the Class 6 state champions.

Isaiah Ragland, RB, Sr., Centerville

Ragland, who had been selected to the first team twice, continued his role as the prolific Wildcats workhorse this season. He finished with 235 carries for 2,024 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Jordan Seaton, OL, Jr., St. Johns

A two-time first-team selection, the able junior helped the cadets navigate a difficult WCAC schedule and win a second straight title.

Fletcher Westphal, OL, Jr., Tuscarora

The towering 6-8 lineman was a force up front for the Huskies during a strong 9-2 season.

Malik Washington, QB, So., Archbishop Spalding

The sophomore was spectacular under center for the Cavaliers, throwing for 2,979 yards and 29 touchdowns as Spalding marched to a conference title.

Darryl Overton, Freedom (Woodbridge)

It’s hard to imagine football being an afterthought in Woodbridge before Overton arrived. In his eighth year at the helm, Overton led the Eagles to one of the most dominant seasons in state history, ending with the team’s first Class 6 title. The 15-0 Eagles shattered the state’s scoring record (with 133 points), winning all their games by at least three touchdowns (and averaging nearly eight touchdowns) with one of the younger varsity teams in the area.

Antonio Berry, RB, Jr., Northwest

Kristopher Boyd, OL, Sr., Archbishop Carroll

Mike Brown, WR, Jr., Dunbar

Owen Cass, OL, Sr., Madison

Michael Crounse, OL, Sr., DeMatha

Dilin Jones, RB, Jr., good counsel

Giyahni Kontosis, WR, So., Rock Creek Christian

Tyler Nix, OL, Sr., Brentsville District

Christian Rawlings, R.B., Sr., Wise

Tahj Smith, QB, Sr., Rock Creek Christian

Cole Surber, OL, Sr., Patriot

Zeke Wimbush, Util, Sr., Stone Bridge

Ezekiel Avit, WR, Sr., Churchill

Emmanuel Baskerville, QB, Sr., West Springfield

Gabe Bigbee, WR, Sr., Patriot

Alex Birchmeier, OL, Sr., Broad Run

Savan Briggs, QB, Sr., Quince Orchard

Sean Brooks, RB, Sr., Coolidge

Patrick Bryan, QB, Sr., Champe

Adrian Crespin, OL, Sr., Liberty (Woodbridge)

Anthony Donkoh, OL, Sr., Lightridge

Chris Downs, WR, Sr., Arundel

Tristan Evans, QB, Jr., Freedom (Woodbridge)

Aaron Fields, W.R., Sr., West Springfield

Brandon Fuentes, OL, Sr., Damascus

Marcel Gaskins, R.B., Sr., Potomac School

Carter Gosheff, WR, Sr., Calvert

Griffin Hart, OL, Sr., Paul VI

Cody Hobson, R.B., Jr., Gonzaga

Iverson Howard, RB, So., Quince Orchard

Tyrone Hudson, R.B., Sr., North Point

Gideon Ituka, R.B., Jr., Gaithersburg

Riley Jackson, WR, Jr., Theodore Roosevelt

Aidan Johnson, OL, Sr., good advice

Sean Johnson, QB, Sr., CH Flowers

Dillon Jones, OL, Sr., Archbishop Spalding

Macky Slow, R.B., Sr., Rockville

Todd Lattimore Jr., QB, Sr., Northern

Daniel Lipovski, QB, Sr., Lake Braddock

Brendan Mansinne, QB, Sr., Langley

Elliot Meine, RB, Sr., More Braddock

Tovani Mizell, RB, Jr., DeMatha

Kevin Montague, RB, Jr., Theodore Roosevelt

Elijah Moore, WR, Jr., good advice

Jamal Mungo Jr., RB, Sr., Archbishop Carroll

Anthony Nicholson, WR, Sr., Coolidge

Matthew Ogunniyi, TE, Jr. CH Flowers

Carson Petitbon, QB, Sr., St. Mary’s (Annapolis)

JuJu Preston, WR, So., Liberty (Woodbridge)

DaJaun Riggs, RB, Jr., St. Johns

Hakim Simms, RB, Sr., Archbishop Spalding

Brandon Smith, OL, Sr., DeMatha

Greg Spiller Jr., WR, Jr., Champe

Evan Taylor, RB, Sr., Poolesville

Brenton Toles, QB, Jr., St. Mary’s Ryken

Frankie Weaver, QB, Jr., good advice

Alex Willis, OL, Sr., Long Reach

Khalil Wilkins, QB, Jr., Theodore Roosevelt

Cody Williams, WR, Jr., DeMatha

Sean Williams, W.R., Sr., St. John’s

Liam Willson, RB, Sr., Herndon

Brendon Wyatt, RB, Sr., DeMatha

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/12/20/2022-fall-all-met-football-offense-first-team-second-team-honorable-mention/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: