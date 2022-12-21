Tennis fans react to ‘sad’ Nick Kyrgios bomb ahead of Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios in action at the World Tennis League exhibition event in Dubai. Image: Getty

Nick Kyrgios has made the shocking revelation he hopes he can win a grand slam in 2023 and retire from tennis. The controversial Aussie star had his best year yet in 2022, finishing with a 37-10 win-loss record on the ATP tour.

The only players with a higher winning percentage in singles were Carlos Alcaraz, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic. The remarkable year of Kyrgios was highlighted by a fairytale run to the Wimbledon finalwhere he eventually lost to Djokovic.

‘IF’: Ash Barty’s stunning appeal to Ajla Tomljanovic

‘CAN NOT BELIEVE IT’: Tennis world responds to news about Venus Williams

But the number 22 in the world hopes to go one step further in 2023 and is looking forward to a first Grand Slam title. Kyrgios, speaking at the World Tennis League exhibition event in Dubai, was asked on-air about his plans for 2023.

Hopefully I can win a slam and just retire,” he said with a laugh. And while he may have been joking, there is certainly some truth to the confession.

In the wake of his loss to Djokovic in the Wimbledon final in July, Kyrgios expressed similar sentiments. The 27-year-old suggested he might have walked away from the sport had he won the title.

“I think every tennis player who picks up a racket one day wants to win Wimbledon. I think Wimbledon is the greatest title ever,” Kyrgios said at the time. “I even had a conversation with my team that I thought if I won Wimbledon I would really struggle for motivation after that. I really don’t know what else I would have to prove as a tennis player.”

With the Australian Open less than a month away, chances are very real that it will be Kyrgios’ last. “Would I sign again? Honestly, I don’t know anything about it,” he said in Dubai.

“It took a lot of hard work this season, a lot of discipline and it seems like the better you do, everyone wants a little more from you and it gets more stressful. But I had a lot of fun this season. And I’m finally just proud to say that I made it to a slam final and started meeting some expectations. I had a lot of fun, I enjoyed it, definitely felt better off and on the court.”

Story continues

Nick Kyrgios in action with Bianca Andreescu at the World Tennis League in Dubai. (Photo by François Nel/Getty Images)

Kyrgios said he enjoyed the mixed-team format of the event in Dubai, while also expressing his delight that some of his family came over from Australia to watch him. He said: I’m a huge fan of the team environment, I think it’s pretty cool. It’s a good experience for the fans and the players, not many events where I can be seen next to Rohan Bopanna and Bianca Andreescu, so it’s pretty cool, it gives tennis a little bit of a different dynamic.

“Obviously I’m from Australia, I don’t have (family) with me often and I’m not going to be spending Christmas in Australia so they decided to come over here and spend a few days here and enjoy it. We were a few things on doing it and my cousin is here, so it’s pretty exciting times.”

Pat Rafter weighs in on the Nick Kyrgios controversy

Kyrgios plays another team event in the inaugural United Cup before heading to Adelaide International in January in preparation for the Australian Open. The United Cup marks Kyrgios’ first time since 2019 representing Australia in a team event.

He has controversially opted out of the Davis Cup for the past three years, while also deciding to skip the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt and star player Alex de Minaur made no secret of trying to get Kyrgios to play in this year’s final, but to no avail.

Spoken on Monday, Australian legend Pat Rafter said he will be just as interested as any other tennis fan when Kyrgios teams up with Hewitt again for Australia’s United Cup matches against Great Britain and Spain from December 29 in Sydney. “He’s going to have to figure out how to handle all that. I don’t really know what’s going on with him,” Rafter told reporters in Brisbane.

“I just sit back and watch it, see what comes out and have a little laugh. Because I’m not involved and don’t need to be, I’m really enjoying sitting back now and not having to say or do anything . .”

Rafter said he enjoyed representing Australia in the Davis Cup but admitted only time would tell if Kyrgios returned to competition in 2023. “You have to have the buy-in with the players and also with Lleyton,” he said.

“Lleyton has to figure out how he wants to structure his team and how he wants it all to evolve. (Kyrgios) will dictate his results. He will dictate who he is. He will dictate how he fits into the Australian personality and persona. To adapt him take it. That’s up to him.”

with AAP

click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and latest stories from Australia and around the world.