



According to the Star Tribune, the average hockey family spends more than $2,500 a year to compete. A youth sport that is the most expensive to play in the US and Canada. To alleviate some of the costs, the Portman Ice Hockey team held a Great Skate to raise money. Where every player in the organization, along with the Duluth community, took to the ice at the Portman Community Center. Serve as the association’s largest fundraiser of the season. With funs that go towards the hockey costs of the youth players. Such as jerseys and pads, keeping the cost to play lower for families. In total, we have already far exceeded our target. We’re now getting close to about $11,000 that we’re bringing in before this day even happened. So that was, that was really exciting for us, event organizer Keith Johnson said. The excitement for the young players continued as even the Duluth East boys’ hockey team took to the ice to play with the kids. We really wanted to involve the community. We knew we had a goal of raising money that we had to meet, but also really getting everyone together so we could have some fun was the goal here, added Portland hockey mom Staci Graber. The event also marked the debut of the association’s brand new Zamboni, sponsored by Sonju Two Harbors. Help keep the ice cream ready for all Bruins along with the community. We just try to keep up to date because it takes a lot of work and a lot of money to keep this facility running and providing the public service that it does. Not just the hockey players here, but the entire Lakeside Lester Park community, Keith Johnson continued. A community that revolves around hockey, learning the sport together. One day I just saw my friends playing and I saw my sister skating in our backyard. Then I just wanted to play, player Ben Heppelmann concluded. You can still help the Bruins all season long by donating HERE.

