Ghana: Afadzinu elected 1st Vice President of GOC





The President of the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu, has been elected as the First Vice-President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC). He obtained 38 votes to defeat former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mr. Mohammed Adjei Sowah, who had 19 votes at the GOC’s annual congress on Saturday. The first position of Vice President became vacant following the death of Mr. Paul Kodjoe Atchoe in July of this year. Mr. Afadzinu, who is also a board member of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), is now said to be taking on the role of the former boss of the Ghana Volleyball Association. In his victory speech, Mr. Afadzinu thanked the delegates for trusting his abilities and for offering the opportunity to serve the GOC at the top level. “I would do my best to support the president in carrying out his mandate and other roles to ensure that the GOC is in charge of the growth of the sport in the country,” he stated. He called on other executives and members to remain a united force and ensure that the GOC developed athletes to excel on the global stage. The current GOC composition would now include President Ben Nunoo Mensah, 1st Vice President Mawuko Afadzinu (GTTA), 2nd Vice Frederick Otu Lartey (GTF), 3rd Vice Mohammed Mahadi (GFA) and Secretary General Mohammed Sahnoon. (GCA). The others are Deputy Secretary Ahmed Shaib (Weightlifting), Treasurer Frederick Ache-ampong, with Michael Aggrey, George Okoe Lamptey, Albert Frimpong, Emmanuel Tetteh and Delphina Quaye (GSA) serving as five representatives elected from the National Federations affiliated with the international federations recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu (GUSA) would continue to serve as an elected member of a national federation affiliated with the GOC, while the three other Congress-elected members Rev. Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu (GUSA) wares. NFG, Michael Ayeh (GES), and Emmanuel O. Asare (GCA). BY MICHAEL D. THROWERS December 20, 2022

