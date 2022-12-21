Sports
Women’s Hoops setback by 78-43 loss to James Madison
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (EMUEagles.com)— The Eastern Michigan University women’s basketball team took a beating, losing a 78-43 game against the James Madison University Duke’s in their first game of the 27th Hawk Classic hosted by Saint Joseph University at the Hagan Arena in Philadelphia, Pa ., Dec 20.
freshmanOlivia Smith (Fort Wayne, Ind.-South Side)led the Eagles (6-3) with 16 points.Sophomore Tyra Eke(Madrid, Spain-IES Ortega y Gasset-Long Island) stuck on two points, seven rebounds and two blocks andsophomore ZaNiya Nelson (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-Putnam City West)chipped with her own set of two points, seven rebounds and two blocks.
Led by Eke’s four offensive rebounds, Eastern Michigan managed to crash the offensive glass and bring down 10 boards, resulting in six second chance points. The Eastern Michigan defense did a great job interfering with JMU shots in the game and got away with six blocks. Eke’s two rejections individually led the way for the Eagles.
How it happened
After trailing 14–5, Eastern Michigan went on a 5–0 run with 3:18 left in the first quarter, highlighted by a three by Smith, to cut the deficit to 14–10. JMU answered back and extended its lead, leaving the Eagles 18-10 behind going into the second quarter.
JMU continued to extend that lead, building a 20-10 lead before Eastern Michigan went on a 5-0 run, highlighted by a bucket from juniorCe’Nara Skanes (Okalhoma City, Okla.-Putnam City West FIU), to cut the deficit to 20-15. JMU responded and extended its lead, leaving the Eagles trailing 36–26 heading into halftime.
Eastern Michigan’s deficit continued to grow after halftime, and the Eagles faced a 61–33 deficit heading into the fourth quarter.
The green-whites got no closer in the fourth and lost with a final of 78-43. Eastern Michigan capitalized on its chances on the post, scoring six of its 10 points in the paint.
Game notes
Smith played four treys on eight tries in today’s match with James Madison in 37 minutes of play. The four impress as the rookie’s career high, surpassing her three treys on two separate occasions (vs. Lindenwood University, Nov. 7; vs. the University of North Dakota, Dec. 4). In addition, her team-leading 16 points surpasses her previous record of 15 against North Dakota, Dec. 4.
The Eastern Michigan bench came alive adding 28 points to the score. The 28 points are the most recorded from the bench this year, which is higher than the 22 scored by substitutes against Lindenwood, November 7.
Eastern Michigan faced a 36-26 halftime deficit in the loss. Only the fourth time this season after trailing 20 minutes, the 10-point deficit is the largest halftime deficit the Eagles have faced this year, with the previous seven coming against the University of Southern Indiana, Dec. 10.
With six blocks in the game, the Greens and Whites have totaled 55 blocks in the 2022-23 campaign (6.1 per game), placing the Eagles at the top of the conference and eighth in the nation. In addition, the Eagles have logged five or more blocks in every game this season.
Both Nelson and Eke led the Green and White with two rejections each. Added with her 16, Eke continues to hold the top spot in the league in blocks per game with 2.25 and total blocks with 18.
Historical notes
Smith’s four goals from the three-point line mark the first time a freshman has done so since Nelson did against Detroit Mercy University on November 13, 2021.
The 28 bench points are the most since February 26, when the bench scored 28 points in the 75-51 home loss a season ago. In that year, the bench had scored 28 or more points only three times, vs. Toledo (28), at Northern Illinois University, Feb. 23 (28), and vs. Grace Christian University, Nov. 18, 2021 (80).
In their second meeting with the Dukes, the Eagles are 0-2 against the Sun Belt Conference member. In both cases, the teams have met in tournaments in neutral locations, with the first meeting in Cancun, Mexico in the Caribbean Challenge, November 27, 2008.
Next one
The Green and White take on the Wright State University Raiders tomorrow, December 21 at 1 p.m. to finish their time on the 27e Hawk classic. After the St. Joe’s Classic, the team enjoys a week off for a vacation before Hillsdale College is held on Saturday, December 28 with a tip at 7 p.m. at the George Gervin GameABove Center. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
