Roger Binny directs Team India players to use free time to play domestic cricket: report





Sourav Ganguly was replaced in October this year by World Cup winning all-rounder Roger Binny as Chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Ganguly’s tenure has been filled with controversy, none greater than his public spat with former skipper Virat Kohli when the latter announced he was stepping down as captain of the T20I team. West Bengal | Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly arrives at Eden Gardens, Kolkata to present a nomination for the position of President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) pic.twitter.com/MIvAurDE6N ANNI (@ANI) October 23, 2022 Ganguly had said that the Indian cricket board had asked Kohli to reconsider his decision, but the Delhi-born cricketer did not listen. However, Kohli soon refuted Ganguly’s claims before departing for the South African tour with the team. #Ganguly is always in controversy.

As captain of #TeamIndiaprecipitation with chappell.

As a KKR captain, the owners differ.

As #BCCI chairman, difference with #Kohli.

Now the Boria issue. Imagine him becoming #ICC chairman, what is going to happen..?#INDvSL #BoriaMajumdar pic.twitter.com/5wBswvP6CO BALIDAN4INDIA (@peacei24) March 5, 2022 When Ganguly was the president of BCCI, Team India lost the World Test Championship finals and was eliminated in the first round of the T20 World Cup in 2021. When Roger Binny took over Ganguly, fans believed things would get better and the first big move by the new BCCI boss indicates that Indian cricket is already on the right track. New BCCI office bearers DIKTAT to Indian stars, don’t stay at home, play at home as Suryakumar and Chahal return to Ranji Trophy#BCCI #SuryakumarYadav #Ranji Trophy https://t.co/moE84ds4vl InsideSport (@InsideSportIND) December 19, 2022 A BCCI official told Insidesport that the board has ordered all contracted players, who are not with Team India, to participate in Ranji Trophy matches in an effort to maintain match fitness. Senior cricketers, who have played quite a bit of international cricket, used to view such breaks as holidays, but with the change of power in the BCCI, they have been asked to play domestic cricket in their spare time. Yuzvendra Chahal is ready for a red-ball challenge in Ranji Trophy 2023.@yuzi_chahal | #RanjiTrophy2023 pic.twitter.com/7H0eKz8xZX CricTracker (@CrickeTracker) December 19, 2022 It had to happen. They need competition training to stay fit. With many injuries lately, we need to have players ready for all formats. As the president indicated, all Indian players except boys of all sizes should play at home, a BCCI official toldIndoor sports. Don’t sit at home, play domestic cricket, the report went on to say. Jasprit Bumrah excluded from ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2022, BCCI confirms pic.twitter.com/3jYsyTmEPz Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) October 3, 2022 Signed players playing in domestic matches were not the case when Ganguly was in charge and it resulted in vital players left, right and center being injured. Binny, after taking over as BCCI president, had stressed that he will investigate why Indian stars get injured and it seems that he has found a way to keep them injury free.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mensxp.com/sports/cricket/124913-roger-binny-bcci-president-sourav-ganguly-team-india.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos