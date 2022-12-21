How Two Black Women Built South Carolina Soccer Recruiting Classes

COLUMBIA When South Carolina football recruits visit Columbia, Coach Shane Beamer isn’t the one to welcome them to campus and show them what it’s like to be a fighting rooster. Instead, it’s two black women, Jessica Jackson and Jasmin Moses, who are the face of the program.

Jackson, the campus recruiting director, and Moses, the deputy director, are a dynamic duo. They organize every aspect of the on-campus experience, from scheduling current players to hosting prospects in their dorm rooms to managing the decor in the Williams-Brice Stadium suites. Thanks in part to that on-campus experience, the team’s recruiting class will be ranked No. 17 in the country by 2023, the highest-ranked class since 2012.

“I love being part of a team… and we are a real family here. The atmosphere, whether it’s a normal working day or a match day or an official visit, I love being in the middle of it all. sit,” Jackson said. “We provide those experiences that kids have never had before… the smallest things that we sometimes take for granted, like when prospects come on campus and their eyes widen… it’s such a wow moment when you It sees.”

Jackson was hired by former coach Will Muschamp in 2016 as the director of recruiting on campus, and her ties to the SEC run deep. She first became involved in soccer while attending Sandy Creek High School in Fayetteville, Georgia, and used a free period in her schedule to work as an assistant to the soccer coach. Sandy Creek won back-to-back state championships in 2009 and 2010 while Jackson was there.

Jackson was working on filming Sandy Creek players for college coaches, which is how she met then-Alabama defensive coordinator Kirby Smart. Jackson then enrolled in Alabama and called Smart, now the head coach at Georgia, days before she graduated to see if she could get involved with the Crimson Tide football team.

Smart told her to arrive on campus by June 1, and she’s been working in college football ever since.

Moses, a South Carolina alumna, was never interested in sports as a career: Her introduction to recruiting came when she was a junior in 2019 and worked in a sorority house that housed many athletes. She regularly gave tours and sold the university to recruits, which caught the attention of an assistant football coach.

“He was like ‘Hey, do you want to work in football?’ and I was sure I love a job,” Moses laughed. “He was like, ‘Look at this text message I just sent’… and he sent it to Will (Muschamp), and I was like, who is Will? They invited me to practice, I met Jessica and Coach, and it was like this is fun, so let’s do it.”

Recruiting has become a popular way for women to build a career in college football. Of the 14 SEC programs, 13 have at least two women on their recruiting staff and 12 have at least one woman of color. Moses believes that having women, especially black women, provides an advantage in winning players’ families.

“If a kid’s sister comes in here and says, ‘I love your hair,’ or ‘Oh my God, she has baby hair like me,’ that’s what does it for me,” Moses said. “You want to see people who look like your son, represented where he’s going, and there are certain things you can’t understand unless you’re like us. Being able to see someone who looks like your mother, aunt, or sisters means you know that you have a safe place to come.”

Jackson and Moses consider themselves the “spark plug aunts” of the football team, maintaining close relationships with Gamecocks players long after their recruitment is over. The pair travel with the team to every game and started a trend this year of coordinating their outfits on the sidelines.

Moses loves fashion and always dressed up for game days, so Jackson said she felt out of place in a sweatshirt and leggings next to her assistant director. They began matching their outfits in October for breast cancer awareness month, donning bright pink suits in a win over Texas A&M.

“When we won, it was a coordinated outfit every time,” Jackson said. “We won A&M, but then we didn’t think about it for Mizzou and just threw our outfits together. After that, we were like, ‘We have to match, and the suits were lucky, so we have to wear power suits again.’ We bought the same pink suit in white… When we matched Tennessee and won, we were like, ‘Obviously it’s something.'”

However, putting together the perfect campus visit goes way beyond matching outfits. During an average recruiting weekend, Jackson and Moses manage about 80 prospects along with hundreds of their family members. The process starts early in the week with bulk orders of everything they need for the weekend: name tags, lanyards, food and more.

The couple has mastered the art of divide and conquer. Jackson handles the logistics, coordinating with the police to place officers at the stadium entrance, arranging transportation, scheduling visits and liaising with the South Carolina coaching staff.

Moses describes himself as the “aesthetic” coordinator, from program design to decoration planning. She also communicates directly with prospects and their families to ensure the full schedule is an effortless experience. However, the duo’s biggest and favorite job on game day is to be the Gamecocks’ biggest cheerleaders.

“Game days are pretty easy because we put so much into it in advance. We prep so much that it pretty much comes naturally,” said Jackson. “We do the hard stuff during the week so we can just fangirl during the game.”

Jackson believes the on-campus experience is one of the most important parts of recruiting because it’s one of the few things that sets a program apart.

“Everyone has football and every coach talks about it, but the difference is really where we come in,” Jackson said. “Ultimately, that’s what makes our job so special. We can make them feel at home. We can make them feel like they’re just a footballer, or we can make them feel like we’re a family… I always tell families, ‘I don’t care what his stars are or what position he plays. I care about him as a person.'”