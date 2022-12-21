CAL Girls Hockey Preview: Newburyport ready for return trip to playoffs | Sport

Last season was only the second ever as a standalone program for Newburyport’s co-op girls’ hockey team, but it ended with the program appearing at a state tournament for the first time ever.
Now the stakes are raised.
With 17 returning players from last year’s roster, as well as a talented crop of newcomers, the Clippers are looking to make some serious noise in the NEC/CAL this winter. Second year coach Danny Robinson is excited about the team’s depth, especially in the forward position, where he sees four dangerous lines to play for the returning Daily News All-Star goalkeeper Teagan Wilson.
As a reminder, the Newburyport co-op team hails from Newburyport, Amesbury, Triton, and Georgetown counties.
Here’s the full team review.
Newbury Gate
Trainer: Dan Robinson (2nd year, 10-9-3)
Record from 2021-22: 10-9-3, lost in Div. 1 first round
Returning Lettermen: Teagan Wilson, Sr., goalkeeper, Salisbury; Kiara Farrar, Sr., forward, Newburyport; Avery Luskin, Sr., forward, Newburyport; Hannah Gross, Sr., forward, Newburyport; Francesca Blake, Jr., Defense, Newburyport; Tara Sullivan, Jr., Defense, Newburyport; Kayla Gibbs, Jr., Defense, Georgetown; Abby Stauss, Jr., forward, Georgetown; Victoria Philbin, Soph., forward, Newburyport; Katelyn Brown, Soph., forward, Georgetown; Julia Losee, Soph., Defense, Amesbury; Delaney Belanger, Soph., forward, Newburyport; Emmerson Marengi, Soph., forward, Salisbury; Riley Freeman, Frosh., Defense, Newburyport; Holly Sullivan, Frosh., Defense, Newburyport; Olivia Wilson, Frosh., forward, Newburyport; Lainey Pare, Frosh., forward, Newburyport
Newcomers: Megan Guild, Sr., Defense, Newburyport; Maddie Noury, Jr., forward, Whittier Tech; Maggie Fitzgerald, Soph., forward, Triton; Jenna Oliver, Soph., forward, Amesbury; Delaney Quinn, Frosh., forward, Triton; Joelyanna Middleton, Frosh., Defense, Triton; Carolyn Savage, Frosh., forward, Triton; Emma Saboliauskas, Frosh., Goalkeeper, Newburyport; Wise Joyce, 8th, forward, Newburyport; Charli Madill, 8th, forward, Triton; Marin Magee, 8th, forward, Triton; Caroline Jones, 8th, forward, Newburyport
Captains: Teagan Wilson, Kiara Farrar, Avery Luskin, Hannah Gross
Returning point leaders: Olivia Wilson: 11 goals, 5 assists; Kayla Gibbs: 5 goals, 7 assists; Abby Stauss: 4 goals, 4 assists; Emmerson Marengi: 5 goals, 3 assists; Teagan Wilson: 6-4-2 record
Returning honorees: Olivia Wilson: Daily News All-Star, NEC/CAL All-Star; Teagan Wilson: Daily News All-Star
Quick Facts: Newburyport started the season 2-2 after wins over Masconomet and Gloucester and losses to Beverly and Winthrop. The Clippers have scored eight goals with seven different scorers, led by a few outs Jenna Oliver. … Keeper Teagan Wilson will carry most of the work in the net this winter. The Triton senior had an epic performance of 50 saves in the playoffs last year and was also a Daily News Outdoor Track All-Star in the triple jump in the spring. …Newburyports Kiara Farar will be heading to the Division 3 semifinals this fall with the hockey team, while Tritons Emmerson Marengi made it to the div. 3 quarterfinals with the Vikings. … Likewise, Abby Stauss and Kayla Gibbs are fresh off a great football season that saw them help Georgetown reach the Division 5 quarterfinals.
Assistants: Josh Freeman, Dan Wilson, Gaven Lavalley, Jensen Wurm