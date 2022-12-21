No. 9/10 Alabama closes non-conference play with 84-64 victory over Jackson State





TUSCALOOSA, Ala.The No. 9/10 Alabama men’s basketball team closed out non-conference with a 20-point victory over Mo Williams’ Jackson State Tigers Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide scored 51 points in the second half to beat the Tigers 46-38 to improve to 10-2 heading into Southeastern Conference play. Alabama was led on offense by a double-digit score of Noah Gully (16), Mark Sears (15), Nick Pringel (14), Brandon Miller (10) and Charles of Bedia (10). Jackson State held their own for much of the game, trailing the Tide by only one point at the break. The Tigers were led by Ken Evans Jr. who had 12 points in the first half and finished with 19. After turning in 10 turnovers in the first half, Alabama made it a point of emphasis to attack the rim. The Crimson Tide outscored the Tigers 46-24 in points in the paint. The Tide used five offensive rebounds in the second half, three from Bediako to give UA perimeter shooters second chances. Sears took advantage of the open back and scored all of his 15 points in the second half, including 50% (3-6) from the three-point line. HEAD COACH NATE OATS POST-GAME COMMENTS “We needed a win going into the Christmas break. They’re obviously not easy to come by as you saw in the SEC and around the country. I thought our guys did well in the second half after going one lead since we sort of took control from there Several guys came forward I thought Mark Sears’ defense in the second half was significantly better, and I thought he played hard. I thought Pringle gave us a nice few minutes. Brandon Miller , they did not let him go on the attack. They denied him everywhere and physically played with him. I think he’s had games in the past where his offensive struggled and he took a step back defensively, and I didn’t think he did that today. I thought he had grown up. I thought attacking was hard for him, but he had 14 rebounds and led us in plus minus, so you see growth in different guys in different areas, which is a good thing. We still have the revenue problem, which we need to solve. It’s good to see Quinerly again. He had five assists and only one substitution, so I think he’s starting to feel more comfortable, which should be good progress. We managed to get him through a decent number of minutes. Jade Bradley had seven assists. I thought the guys moved the ball in a positive assist-to-turnover ratio. It’s good that Nick Pringel gave us some solid minutes. He ended up winning the helmet for us. I thought he played hard and gave us good minutes. It’s a good win going into the holiday season. We can give the guys a few days off and get ready to play SEC games.” TEAM STATISTICS Brandon Miller finished with his second double-double of the season, the freshman scored 10 points and grabbed a season-best 14 rebounds

Jade Bradley led UA in assists with seven, a career high for the freshman

made his first start of the season and contributed a season-best 16 graduate student points Gurley added five rebounds and blocked two JSU shots; Gurley made 14 starts in 2021-22 FIRST HALF Both teams traded buckets before the start of the game, but the Tide used an 11-3 run over 3:48 seconds to take a 31-21 lead

Jackson State responded with an 11-2 run in the last three minutes of the half to cut the UA halftime lead to 33-32

Nick Pringel led Alabama on the offensive end with 10 first half points, five rebounds and a pair of assists

The Crimson Tide made nine assists in the first half, freshman Jade Bradley led the way with four assists in his third straight start SECOND HALF Mark Sears came out well in the second half, the junior scored all 15 of his points in the last 20 minutes, including a 3-6 from beyond the arc

came out well in the second half, the junior scored all 15 of his points in the last 20 minutes, including a 3-6 from beyond the arc After a Jackson State basket in the first minute of the half, Alabama went on a 17-6 run to extend the lead to 10 52-42 with 14:10 left.

The Crimson Tide gave 11 assists in the second half, led by Jahvon Quinerley with four

with four Alabama grabbed seven offensive rebounds in the second half marked by Charles Bediakos three attack boards

three attack boards Noah Gully scored 12 points in the second half and shot 83% (5-6) from the field in the second half of the game

scored 12 points in the second half and shot 83% (5-6) from the field in the second half of the game Jackson State shot 35% (10-28) from the field in the second half, and the Tigers had no player score in double digits in the second half NEXT ONE Alabama begins play in the Southeastern Conference as it travels to Starkville, Miss., on December 28.

Alabama begins play in the Southeastern Conference as it travels to Starkville, Miss., on December 28. The Crimson Tide will tip off the Bulldogs at 8 p.m. CT, with the game broadcast live on the SEC network.

