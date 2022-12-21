Sports
Tennis star Boris Becker remembers the loneliness in prison, friends
BERLIN — Tennis great Boris Becker tearfully recounted the moment when the door of his one-person cell at Britain’s notorious Wandsworth Prison was first closed after speaking publicly after serving eight months for bankruptcy offences.
It was the loneliest moment I’ve ever had in my life, Becker said in an interview with German broadcaster SAT.1 that aired Tuesday.
The three-time Wimbledon champion was sentenced to 30 months in prison in April for illegally transferring large sums of money and concealing assets after he was declared bankrupt. Becker would normally have served half his sentence before being eligible for release, but was released early under an accelerated deportation program for foreigners.
Becker, who was deported to his native Germany on Dec. 15, said he prayed daily in the three weeks between his conviction and sentencing, aware there was a chance he wouldn’t get away with a suspended sentence.
Arriving at Wandsworth, Becker, 55, said he feared attacks by other inmates.
The many movies I’ve seen beforehand didn’t help, he said.
Becker said prison authorities seemed to have tried to ensure his safety by assigning him a single cell and getting three experienced inmates or hearers to guide him through his new life behind bars.
That included dealing with the lack of food, Becker said, as prison fare was largely limited to rice, potatoes and sauce. Sunday roasts consisted of a chicken leg, he said.
I felt hungry for the first time in my life, said Becker, who won the first multimillion-dollar game at age 17 as a player.
Violence was a problem, he said, telling of cases at Wandsworth and later at HMP Huntercombe where prisoners threatened to harm him until others intervened.
Known for his showmanship on the field, Becker said he immersed himself in Stoic philosophy while in prison and embraced the chance to teach fellow inmates math and English despite being German.
In November, fellow inmates managed to organize three chocolate cakes for his birthday, Becker said.
I have never experienced such solidarity in the free world, Becker said, adding that he intended to keep in touch with friends he made while in prison.
For Becker, who shot to fame at age 17 in 1985 when he became the first unseeded player to win the men’s singles title at Wimbledon, the prison sentence was a severe blow.
When asked about the judge’s statement that Becker had shown no humility, he acknowledged in the interview that perhaps I should have been even clearer and more emotional during the trial.
Becker also admitted guilt.
Of course I was guilty,” he said of the four of the 29 charges he was convicted of.
Still, Becker said it could have ended much worse.
After retiring from professional tennis in 1999, the six-time Grand Slam champion has worked as a coach, TV pundit, investor and celebrity poker player.
Now he hopes to turn a new page and avoid the mistakes he made in the past, many of which he blamed on laziness and bad financial advice from others that led to his bankruptcy in 2017.
It’s up to me to keep walking that path and stay true to myself, he said. “I believe prison was good for me.
Becker said he and partner Lilian De Carvalho Monteiro are unlikely to stay in Germany, where privacy is difficult to maintain. Instead, he suggested Miami or Dubai could be his next home.
But the former world No. 1’s time away from the spotlight is unlikely to last long.
Organizers of the annual Berlinale said Tuesday that next year’s film festival will see the premiere of an as-yet-untitled documentary about Becker by Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney, likely featuring the main character’s red carpet appearance.
|
Sources
2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/wireStory/boris-becker-returns-limelight-after-months-prison-95606562
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tennis star Boris Becker remembers the loneliness in prison, friends
- Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers
- No. 9/10 Alabama closes non-conference play with 84-64 victory over Jackson State
- China will strive to promote strategic partnership, Xi tells Australian PM
- Sumo’s chaotic 2022 showed hopeful signs for the sport’s recovery
- Sumo’s chaotic 2022 showed hopeful signs for the sport’s recovery
- CAL Girls Hockey Preview: Newburyport ready for return trip to playoffs | Sport
- Amazon Prime Gaming: Best Free In-Game Rewards to Collect Now
- Nova Scotia government appoints new director of police watchdog agency – Halifax
- Which tennis players have spent the most consecutive weeks in the ATP top 10?
- Will Elon Musk actually step down as CEO of Twitter?
- Russian Medvedev meets Chinese Xi in Beijing, says Ukraine conflict discussed