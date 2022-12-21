Escape from the community: table tennis first division team Schwabhausen is a moving sport

Anybody home? It’s annoyingly dark behind the glass door. Inside, where the tickets are usually sold, an old bicycle is parked in front of a tarpaulin, cables hang from the ceiling and a strip of nonwoven fabric leads through the gloomy front room. If there hadn’t been a banner on the side of the main street, people would probably be turning around right now – clearly the wrong date or the wrong place; Containers and construction fences outside, building materials stacked inside at the entrance. But the glass door can open. And behind the next door there is actually a fight for points. As soon as you push them open, you hear the first cries: TSV Schwabhausen against ESV Weil, cellar duel in the first women’s table tennis Bundesliga. Exactly as promised by the banner in town.

Of course you could have put a sign on the glass door outside, say ‘Welcome to the Bundesliga’, but against this background it would have seemed involuntarily funny.

It’s the first game of the rest of their existence, so exaggerated you can probably put it, which should take place on Sunday in the small community of Schwabhausen northwest of Dachau. The first Bundesliga game since the table tennis department announced a few days ago that they will transfer all their teams to TSV Dachau 1865 in the summer, with professional, amateur and junior teams, trainers, fans and sausage rolls sales. A complete department then comes in a moving box. The neighboring district town, whose volleyball players from ASV were once German champions, only has to unpack and then they have a first division team in addition to the pool billiards team – and Schwabhausen is no longer a figurehead.

And why? At least not because of this construction site, which the department has been dealing with for months. It just makes saying goodbye easier.

Behind this door there is still a battle for the points in the first division. (Photo: Andreas Liebmann)

Part of the truth is in the press release that the two clubs, TSV Dachau from 1865 and TSV Schwabhausen from 1929, broadcast together on December 13. It is about a “forward-looking course”, about “synergy effects” and about “sufficient infrastructural facilities”. In Dachau that means that you can develop further. In Schwabhausen, people increasingly reached their limits, explains Helmut Pfeil, department head of Schwabhausen.

They don’t want to talk about the other part of the truth, at least as the athletes see it, because of course it takes a lot of frustration and adversity for an entire department to take such a step. But those responsible want to close with what was and look ahead: the signature of the main club is already with the union, says Pfeil, which is necessary according to the sports law to be able to transport all teams and competitions to Dachau. The Dachau Division is similar in size to its own, nine men’s teams, two youth teams, no women. “We would have knocked over a smaller club in the neighborhood with our people,” explains Pfeil, but everything has to add up to something big, with a focus on promoting young people. This has been talked about since Easter.

In 1975 the table tennis department of TSV Schwabhausen was founded. Today’s team manager, Erich Dengler, was already there then. Pfeil came along a year later, with interruptions of almost 35 years, he was head of department, club boss for 26 years, almost as long as Heinrich Loder, after whom the sports hall is named. Pfeil was also a member of the city council for a long time. In 2015 he resigned as chairman of TSV and from the city council, for health reasons, he says. It probably wasn’t good for your health to constantly “fight windmills”. Even then it was about promoting sports.

You can assume that Pfeil and Dengler will not move lightly to Dachau with everything they have built here from scratch in almost 50 years: a Bundesliga club whose youngsters have celebrated national and international successes. It is quite possible that they had hoped for a little more appreciation, but Pfeil does not say that. He leaves it at that with the support of the community it has become increasingly difficult over the years. And that the alternative would have been to let everything “run to a dead end” here.

“If such a small place has a first grader, it should be something special for them.”

Eva-Maria Covaciu grew up in this club. She started here at the age of six and made it (then she was still called Maier) to the first division. She would currently play in the third division if she were not heavily pregnant. The 26-year-old is still there to watch. “It’s sad that we have to take this step,” she says. “I can’t even imagine what it’s like to play for another club, but I fully support this decision.” Everyone you speak to that day sees it that way. Covaciu thinks people have watched it get worse and worse long enough, and the situation with the construction site has gotten worse. She tells how they had to push the plates through the mud to the containers outside, how the opponents thought it was a joke if you had to admit that unfortunately you couldn’t shower here. The toilets and showers in the clubhouse across the road can currently be used – the sanitary facilities and changing rooms in the hall have been gutted. In the summer the hall was completely closed, even then the active members moved to Dachau. It will close again next summer.

Pfeil expresses reservations about the renovation and expansion of the hall, because even though the assignment has changed (first renovation during ongoing operations, then expansion) and the schedule is not fully met, the project is still necessary. Table tennis will also continue here, a mass sports group is planned, and he has even agreed to stay for these department heads, says Pfeil.

Schwabhausen beat Weil 6:4. They are important points not to slide too deep into the table cellar. And they deliver a real thriller: the national player Sabine Winter who trained here, Alina Nikitchanka, the Belarusian defender with a big combative heart, but also the Hungarians Mercedesz Nagyvaradi and Orsolya Feher. Last but not least, you need the professional team to finance the precious development of young people, explains coach Alexander Yahmed, “for us it belongs together”. An argument that probably never really caught on. Now he sees the move as a great opportunity to do even more in youth work with three schools in the immediate vicinity.

Sabine Winter is also full of confidence. The number one speaks of a new adventure, which she is not afraid of, because all the nice people who have accompanied her here over the years are going with her. In the summer at the European Championships in Munich, she brought the sold-out Rudi-Sedlmayer-Halle to the boil in the semifinals, now she stands on this construction site, officially in front of 46 spectators, and says: “If such a small place has a first division, that must be something special for him.

This is also a point that has frustrated many here, with no one to blame. When Winter returned from Kolbermoor in 2019, they tried a few things to break out of the family routine and attract spectators. Corona destroyed all attempts. Now, in their community of 6,000 residents, they play almost behind closed doors.

One of the spectators on Sunday is Winfried Hser, the head of the table tennis department at TSV Dachau. He calls the narrow victory “sensational”, and yes: a clear goal for the future is that more than a handful of spectators come to Dachau. “You will have to do something about it, hanging a note on the door is certainly not enough”, he knows, but with 50,000 inhabitants something must be possible. They intend to do this and further develop the youth ministry, for which they are currently trying to organize meeting times seven days a week: “The political intent to support us is there.” And so, even if the renovation of the hall was necessary, one cannot ignore this image: that the district seat rolls out the red carpet for Schwabhausen’s table tennis project – where there is only a fleece blanket at home.