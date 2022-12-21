Alabama football completes cover of nations top OT Kadyn Proctor





One of the biggest recruitment stories of the 2023 cycle happened on Tuesday, a day before the early signing period begins. Kadyn Proctor, the best forward in the country, has switched from his home state Iowa Hawkeyes to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6-foot 330-pounder announced his decision on social media and quickly changed his biography to reflect his future. It follows a weekend visit to Tuscaloosa, where Proctor spent time with Ty Simpson and other members of the team. It’s a huge win for his future feature coach Eric Wolford and fellow Tide assistant Freddie Roach, whose additions place him among the top recruiters in the country this year. The decision also secures Alabama’s position as the top recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports Composite. Home away from home. Roll Tide, Proctor tweeted after announcing his home with the Iowa Hawkeyes six months ago. An official visit to Alabama on June 10 was then not enough to convince Proctor, who chose the Hawkeyes later that month. But The Tide pushed and clearly identified Proctor as a difference maker. Saban and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning made trips home, with Saban stopping by on December 2. Despite a rare two-loss season and no playoffs for the Tide, elite high school students still choose to join a Dynasty. Proctor is ranked the 12th best senior in the nation, giving the Tide three top 15 signees (Keon Keeley and Caleb Downs), the most of any program. Meanwhile, Iowa went 7-5 under Kirk Ferentz and reached the Music City Bowl against Kentucky on December 31. Proctor turned down a local development system that produced first-round NFL Draftees like Tristan Wirfs in favor of Nick Sabans. The Tide has developed eight first-round offensive linemen since 2008, including one in each of the final four draft classes. (Iowa has drafted six first-round linemen over the past 20 years.) Proctor will likely remain at tackle, giving Alabama five offensive linemen to add to the 2023 roster. 247sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu about Proctor’s skills: Still has no obvious major weaknesses, but continued technical development and then adaptation to college-level competition will see him reach his peak. Has the physical ability to play very early and can be an All-American and early draft pick. Proctor won a state title this fall with Southeast (Iowa) Polk, going 12-1 in Class 5A. Tomorrow at 8:45 am he will sign his national letter of intent in the Rams auditorium. More drawing day: Everything you need to know about Alabama footballs 2023 early signing period When Alabama and Auburn play football 2023 goals are scheduled to be announced Nick Alvarez is a reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @nick_a_alvarez or email it [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al.com/alabamafootball/2022/12/alabama-football-completes-flip-of-nations-top-ot-kadyn-proctor.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos