Sports
Djokovic defeated by Zverev at World Tennis League debut in Dubai
World No. 5 Novak Djokovic made his World Tennis League debut in Dubai on Tuesday but was unable to lead his Falcons team to victory as he lost his singles match 6-3, 6-4 to Alexander Zverev.
In a format where every game counts for all three games played, the Hawks defeated the Falcons 35-27, thanks to wins by Elena Rybakina and Zverev in their respective singles clashes.
Djokovic, who arrived late in Dubai after attending the World Cup final in Qatar on Sunday, broke back early in the second set after trailing by a set and a break, but was able to beat Zverev, who has recovered from an ankle injury that sidelined him. has not held back since Roland Garros last June.
The atmosphere was great, I missed being on the pitch, I missed playing in front of this kind of crowd, in these stadiums, Zverev said on the pitch.
I knew I had to play the best tennis I’ve played in the last seven months, which isn’t that hard, but I’m happy to get my first win in a long time.
Also back from an injury is Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who surprisingly appeared on Tuesday, replacing Anett Kontaveit on the Hawks-roster. The former Roland Garros number two took a long break to recover from a knee problem and has not played a match on tour since Rome last May.
In the mixed doubles, Pavlyuchenkova and ex-US Open champion Dominic Thiem fell to Falcons duo Grigor Dimitrov and Paula Badosa 5-7, 6-3, 10-4.
Djokovic sat on the Falcons bench throughout the game, offering all sorts of support, from giving tips to his teammates to offering snacks.
We had fun, enjoyed and participated at the same time. It’s a good opportunity for us, it’s a great opportunity to share moments with Novak and also learn from him, Badosa said after the win.
Aryna Sabalenka wasted no time in her confrontation with Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, the Belarusian who delivered an opening set bagel to give the Falcons a 19-10 lead over their opponents.
Rybakina reacted enthusiastically, however, taking advantage of a series of double faults from Sabalenka to level the game and force a decisive super tiebreak.
Fifth-ranked Sabalenka took the first two runs from the breaker, but it was Rybakina who cut an opening and the Kazakhstani player sealed the victory 0-6, 6-1, 10-6 after another double foul from her opponent.
It was actually an interesting experience. I was trying to understand if we should get serious or if we should have fun and all that stuff. It was a fun experience. Interesting court color actually, Sabalenka said, referring to the orange hue of the court that has made it difficult for TV viewers, spectators and even players to see the yellow ball during play.
You can see the ball, but you really have to be focused, which is why you kind of lose focus trying to look at the ball so closely. But it was nice and cozy.
A blockbuster day awaits on Wednesday as Djokovic takes on Nick Kyrgios in a rematch of their Wimbledon final from last summer.
Kyrgios Eagles lost their opener against the Kites on Day 1 and will try to gain ground in the competition. R&B singer Ne-Yo closes the evening with a performance.
Updated: December 20, 2022, 6:59 PM
|
