From sports diplomacy to state-level relations

During the 1971 World Table Tennis Championships, a 19-year-old American player named Glenn Cowan got on a shuttle bus with the red shirt of the Chinese national team. Zhuang Zedong, the best player on the team, stepped forward to shake hands with Cowan, spoke to him through an interpreter, and handed him a gift. This ping pong breakthrough allowed China’s greatest leader, Mao Zedong, to invite the US team for an all-expenses paid visit to his country.

Subsequently, ping-pong diplomacy resulted in the opening of US-China relations, leading to the US lifting its embargo against China on June 10, 1971.

In the same year, a new country called Bangladesh emerged on the world stage after a bloody war of independence. In the tumultuous months of 1971, as the people of Bangladesh (then East Pakistan) struggled to free their territory from Pakistani rule, Victoria Ocampo, together with writer Jorge Luis Borges, Reverend Father Ismael Quiles and other intellectuals, academics, painters, jurists and eminent authors, they inspired and led the intelligentsia of Argentina and Venezuela to denounce the unfair war and seek help for war refugees.

Since the birth of the nation, Bangladesh has followed the principle of “friendship for all, malice for none” and participated in various multilateral forums, believing in multilateralism and world order. She wants to establish friendly bilateral relations with countries ranging from Western Europe to the Middle East to Latin America.

Official diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Argentina were established in 1972 by launching a diplomatic mission in Argentina; they were closed just six years later in 1978.

Except the official visits of the former Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Mohamed Mijarul Quayes, to the Latin American country in 2011, and the visit of Argentina’s Under-Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Claudio Javier Rozencwaig, accompanied by Argentina’s Ambassador to Bangladesh, Hugo Gobbi, to Dhaka to commemorate After 50 years of diplomatic relations, no other noticeable progress has been made in bilateral relations.

Currently, to get Argentine visas, Bangladeshi citizens have to go to New Delhi, India as the Argentine Embassy of Bangladesh is located there. The crazy public support for the Argentina football team, especially for Leo Messi, attracted widespread media attention in both Bangladesh and Argentina.

The installation of giant screens in a number of locations around the country to witness the Messi-led renaissance of Argentina and the thousands of fans who gathered to celebrate every goal and victory of their favorite team caught the attention of almost everyone from FIFA to the Argentine Football Association and their citizens as well.

Argentina in return did not forget to show the Bangladeshis their love and respect. The Football Association of Argentina has already done so thanked the people of Bangladesh for their support. A few journalists from Argentina started tweeting in Bengali and congratulate the Bangladesh Cricket Team on their recent victory over India.

As the final whistle blew in the Argentina-France World Cup final, Argentine Bangladeshi fans of all ages and social classes raised the national flags of their favorite team and marched to chant their unwavering support for Argentina.

During the World Cup, Argentina’s Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero announced in a tweet that his country is planning to do so reopen the Argentine Embassy in Dhaka, citing increased trade and a shared interest in cooperation in various fields, including sports. The decision is not only good news, but also shows that the mutual admiration and respect of Argentina and Bangladesh may be just the beginning of exploring new avenues for bilateral relations.

So far, Bangladesh and Argentina have been able to explore only the tip of the iceberg of the overall potential of their growing partnership. In 2020, Argentina exported 450 million dollars to Bangladesh, which rose to US$791 million in fiscal year 202122. The main products that Argentina exported to Bangladesh were soybean oil, wheat and soybean meal. In a challenging period of global inflation and price increases, Argentina could be a good market for Bangladesh.

On the other hand, Bangladesh exported $17.3 million worth of goods to Argentina in 2020. Over the past 25 years, Bangladesh’s exports to Argentina have increased by 6.46% year-on-year, from US$3.61 million in 1995 to US$17.3 million in 2020. The main products Bangladesh exported to Argentina were knitted sweaters, knitted T-shirts and non-knitted men’s suits. Of the total $9.5 million exported to Argentina in fiscal year 2021-2022, the RMG sector accounted for more than 88% of exports worth US$8.4 million.

Bangladesh will graduate from the least developed country (LDC) to the “developing countries” category on November 24, 2026. After that, Bangladesh will face challenges as it will gradually lose certain privileges such as quotas and duty-free access.

Next, Bangladesh needs to diversify its clothing market, and Argentina could be a potential market. In addition, Argentina can import world-standard Bangladeshi products, including ships, pharmaceuticals, melamine and ceramics, at lower prices. Bangladesh and Argentina would decide on the visa waiver agreement for Bangladeshi diplomats and government officials.

While the circumstances of ping-pong diplomacy and sports diplomacy are different between Bangladesh and Argentina, grassroots-level cooperation played a vital role in reviving state-level relations on both occasions. Through personal contact, the media revolution of the twenty-first century and sports diplomacy, the road to a bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and Argentina is once again visible. Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh!

