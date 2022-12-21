Where the class of the 50 greatest freaks of 2023 play college football

No. 40: Shamar Easter, TE (Arkansas)

Shamar Easter is the sixth and final tight ending to make this year’s list and is another potential game changer. Easter may be the top overall athlete in the class of 2023 after placing third at the Arkansas 2022 Decathlon, a two-day competition consisting of 10 different track and field events: 100 meters, 400 meters, 1500 meters, 110 hurdles, shot put, discus throw, high jump, pole vault, long jump and triple jump. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Easter is also one straight rim protector who averaged nearly three blocks per game as a junior at Ashdown. On the roster, the Natural State’s top-ranked senior caught 30 passes for 519 yards and five touchdowns last fall. He thinks he might one day be a weapon for Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks.

No. 41: J’Ven Williams, OT (Penn State)

Penn State committed J’Ven Williams broke a 15-year record in Pennsylvania when he launched a shot 66-7.75 at the 2A State Meet back at the end of May. The person who surpassed Williams? That would be Penn State track and field great Joe Kovacs, who captured silver at the Tokyo Olympics last summer. Williams, who pushes people around in Reading Wyomissing’s Wing-T offense on Friday night, was also the state champion in the discus this spring and his personal best of 189-0 in the event ranked in the top 10 nationally for high school of 2022 season. He will start classes at State College a semester early and will likely only turn into an even bigger monster once he works under the guidance of Nittany Lions strength coach Chuck Losey.

No. 42: Jamari Johnson, ATH (Louisville)

Is he a tight end or a defensive lineman? What about a future offensive lineman? It’s anyone’s guess, but there’s a lot to like Jamie Johnson when it comes to its frame and functional athleticism. The year-round athlete, who also plays basketball and shot put, measured just over six feet tall, 255 pounds in March. More impressively, the product entered Inglewood (California) with a 82-inch wingspan to go with size 16 shoes. Another thing we like about Johnson? The fact that he won the long ball throw at the annual Steve Clarkson Quarterback Retreat during the summer months by launching a pigskin 250 feet in the air. Sure, Johnson used to be a quarterback, but that’s still wild – he wasn’t supposed to have a better arm than actual Elite 11 finalists.

No. 43: Johnsley Barbas, DB (Houston)

Okay, we lied. Damon Wilson is not the strongest recruit pound for pound this cycle. It’s actually (probably) Johnsley Barbas. Open Tik Tok now and search “Barb_Official” or try “jbarbas1on Instagram. You’ll see video after video of Barbas performing advanced calisthenics routines, including one trick where he does a running front somersault and dips his head in a bucket of water while sitting on a five-foot stool before lands safely on two feet Barbas, who is expected to play for the Tigers, is also known to turn some heads during Roswell (Ga.) Centennial workouts as he squats 500lbs and lifts nearly 300lbs He hopes to one day open his own gym that focuses on bodyweight movements.

No. 44: Ryne Shackelford, WR (Purdue)

Ryan Shackelford has what it takes to be that pesky Purdue wide receiver that fits Ohio State and Michigan fans every year (think David Bell, Rondale Moore, or even Taylor Stubblefield). Shackelford not only ran a hand-timed 4.41 in the 40-yard sprint for the Buckeyes at summer camp last year, but is Ohio’s reigning DII State Outdoor Champion in the 100-meter dash (dropped to 10.57), 200-meter sprint and long jump (24-1.5 is his best). Shackelford doesn’t have much meat on his bones (he weighed less than 180 pounds in March), but he’s still a strong dork, hence the 500-pound trap bar deadlift. In three years with Lagrange Keystone, Shackelford has caught 114 passes for 1,882 yards and 26 touchdowns, while scoring three more in the return game.

No. 45: Kaleb Jackson, RB (LSU)

To get a sense of how hard it is to tackle Kaleb Jackson, one must first acknowledge that three games into his junior season he ran for 516 yards and 12 touchdowns on just 23 carries (that works out to 22.4 yards per carrier). Sure, that type of production may not have stood up to the toughest competition Louisiana has to offer, but by the end of the year, Jackson had accumulated 2,031 rushing yards and 29 scores, while averaging 14.7 yards per touch for Baton Rouge Liberty magnate. Jackson’s calling card seems to be his top-notch equipment, which has probably been refined on the track over the years. He placed fourth as a junior and sophomore at the Pelican State’s 4A State Track Meet in the 100-meter sprint and has dropped to 10.66 with the wind at his back.

No. 46: Micah Mays, ATH (Wake Forest)

Wake Forest has been sold Micah Mays on the idea of ​​being the next AT Perry for them. Mays may not be as tall as the All-ACC wide receiver, but he is just as explosive. The three-sport athlete at North Palm Beach (Fla.) The Benjamin School won state titles in the 400-meter dash (47.52) and triple jump (45-11.75) at Florida’s 1A meeting as a junior. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Mays also took third place in the high jump (6-1.5) in states while anchoring a 4×400 team that won a regional title a few weeks earlier. When it comes to basketball, Mays may not be a high flyer like some of his Freaks List counterparts, but he can expel the dribble and score. Penn State was in talks with Mays before deciding to secure a spot with the Demon Deacons, but there are other suitors circling him

No. 47: King Mack, DB (Penn State)

Safeties hoping to play on Sunday should be able to cover a lot of ground as organizations continue to try to throw it around the yard. King Mac can do just that. Mack is the heart and soul of the defense of Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas football version of a midfielder with five tools who is best known for his speed, as he was Florida’s 3A state champion in the 400-meter sprint (46.25) this spring and also a state qualifier in the 100-meter dash (10.64). And while it can be argued that Mack may be a bit undersized at 5-foot-11, 200-pounds, his maximum weight room this summer (405-pound back squat and 305-pound bench press) suggest that he can block his own.

No. 48: DJ Oliver, RB (West Virginia)

DJ Oliver arguably the best kept secret in Florida. Or at least he was before West Virginia ejected him from USF. He’s a 5-foot-11, 244-pound wrecking ball from a running backup who clocked the fastest 40-yard dash of the roughly 1,000 campers who trained for USF this summer, clocking a blistering 4.52 in Tampa. The accolades don’t stop there for Oliver, who heads to Port Saint Joe. As an 11th grader, he finished fourth at Florida’s 4A State Track Meet in the shot put and placed third at the Sunshine State’s 1A Weightlifting Meet after hitting a 310lb clean and jerk. Oliver is quite unique given his size, but he has shown he can impress on either side of the ball after rushing for over 1,500 yards and totaling over 100 tackles as a junior.

No. 49: Connor Stroh, OL (Texas)

They say everything is bigger in Texas and it is Connor Stroh, which tips the scales at 6 feet—6.5, 345 pounds. Stroh is another Lone Star State-based powerlifter with solid technique. He has some impressive numbers for a teenager: 575 back squat, 515 deadlift and 415 bench press. Another thing that sets Stroh apart from others? His size 19 shoes. For a quick point of reference, Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Ben Cleveland nothing but wears size 47 boots, while Los Angeles Charges offensive lineman Zion Johnson (a 2022 first round pick) only wears size 18 boots. Stroh is a perennial starter at Frisco Wakeland who could become one of Arch Manning’s best friends in Austin if he keeps the bag clean.

No. 50: Samuel Same, EDGE (state of Iowa)

Iowa State has quietly turned into one of college football’s top development programs under the leadership of Matt Campbell. So it’s not surprising that Cyclones’ 2023 commit list is littered with trait-based prospects with higher ceilings. Samuel Ditto is our favorite of the group assembled so far. It wasn’t that long ago when he was just a 5-foot-9 eighth grader, but after going through a major growth spurt (he now lists himself at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds) he played a role by the passerby to rush on the brink for Derby High in Kansas. Same has a long way to go from a development standpoint, but there aren’t many of them in Central America running sprints with parachutes tied to their waists or getting stuck in pregame layup lines.

247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks, 247Sports’ Cooper Petagna, 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman, 247Sports’ Greg Biggins, 247Sports’ Blair Angulo, 247Sports’ Brian Dohn, 247Sports’ Allen Trieu, 247Sports’ Chris Singletary, Irish Illustrated/247Sports’ Tom Loy, Mike Roach of Horns247/247Sports and a host of other contacts have all contributed to this list, the second annual College Football Prospects’ Freaks List. You can view the 2021 version for the class of 2022 here.