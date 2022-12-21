Starkvilles Clark continues his tennis career at Northwest CC

STARKVILLE The sophomore year was an important one for Starkville tennis player Charlie Clark.

Heading into the tennis season, he began to have aspirations to play tennis at the next level, to keep improving and compete at a higher level against the best of the best.

That meant that he not only had to improve his game, but also himself. So that year he put the work in the field and weight room, losing about 50 pounds as he gained more mobility and agility in his game.

His tireless work ethic and countless hours of practice and more all culminated on Monday afternoon, when Clark announced his intention to pursue his tennis career at Northwest Community College.

I’ve worked really, really hard over the last few years, Clark said. I realized I wanted to try playing college tennis. I have overcome a lot. I started looking at college last year, and the coach at Northwest, a guy named Will Irvin, he graduated from Starkville High.

He told me if I kept working he would be interested in taking me on the team. I kept working and working, I proved myself and he made me an offer.

As coaches and administrators described and talked about Clark, hard work and perseverance were the two phrases and words that came up the most, and rightly so.

Clark hasn’t squandered his chance to not only chase titles and championships in Starkville, but also position himself for what’s to come after high school.

His role as leader for the Yellow Jackets has grown exponentially over the past year as college came into the picture for him, which has rubbed off on his teammates.

When I became a coach last year, I think the energy I brought with me, constantly telling him what it takes to be a winner, to be committed, that motivation and conviction, got him thinking about what he can do do, said Starkville tennis head coach Vanessa Shaffer. I’m really proud that Charlie gets the chance to play with Northwest.

Speaking about his tennis game, the weight loss helped with the mobility of the court, to hit difficult strokes on the baseline or drop shots close to the net.

It allowed him to add to his game while honing some of his strengths such as his serve and backhand.

Monday signing day was weeks in the making after Clark contracted the flu about a month ago.

Now that he was able to recover from it, signing day was 100 percent on, which meant he could celebrate with family, friends, coaches and teammates.

It was great, Clark said. I’ve been looking forward to this forever. I can’t tell you how much I’ve loved making this happen.

Clark will be part of a new wave of tennis players playing for Northwest, which brought back both the men’s and women’s programs this season after a five-year hiatus.

Before he leaves for Senatobia, however, his final season with the Yellow Jackets awaits. Clark and Starkville’s quest for the state title begins with the 2023 season opener on January 23.