Coaches, player sued over alleged football hazing incident at Haverhill HS

Two Haverhill High School coaches and an 18-year-old were charged in connection with three alleged hazing practices that led to the school canceling the remainder of the 2022 football season. The Essex County District Attorney’s office said Haverhill High School head football coach Timothy O’Connor, 48, was charged with witness intimidation, failure to file a 51A report and failure to report hazing. Prosecutors said Haverhill assistant coach Michael Attah, 27, was charged with witness intimidation and failure to file a 51A report. According to the district attorney’s office, Jesse Rodriguez, 18, was charged with three counts each of assault and injury of indecency against a person age 14 or older, assault and hazing. Prosecutors said all three were arraigned in Haverhill District Court on Tuesday. The allegations come weeks after a video came to light of an incident in which members of the Haverhill High School football team allegedly hazed a teenage boy. Students who saw the video said the lewd acts seen in that video took place in the locker room of the school’s football stadium, Trinity Stadium. Assistant Essex County District Attorney Alyssa Thibault said hazing occurred three times between August 18 and October 12 at the high school’s athletic facilities, targeting three different individuals. According to prosecutors, after learning of the hazing, the coaches failed to report it, as required by law, and either discouraged a victim from reporting or encouraged them to destroy evidence. Massachusetts child care providers and other professionals who work with children are required by law to file a 51A report if you suspect child abuse or neglect. Prosecutors said Haverhill Police are also seeking charges against five youths as a result of their investigation. OConnor and Attah were ordered by the judge to stay away from Haverhill High School and to have no contact with victims, witnesses or members of the football team or coaching staff and not to participate in any coaching. Rodriguez was ordered to stay away from Haverhill High School and not to interact with the victims and co-defendants, not to use social media, and not to participate in organized sports. “A college freshman who was dragged to the floor. They pulled down his pants and pulled down the other guy’s pants and punched him in the face. It was very mean. It was very mean,” student Felix Molina said last month . “All forms of hazing and harassment are unacceptable; hazing of this magnitude is unconscionable,” Margaret Marotta, the Superintendent of Haverhill Public Schools, said in a written statement. “The video evidence in this situation is disturbing.” As a first layer of response, Marotta said the school system has enrolled the support of the Center for the Study of Sport and Society at Northeastern University. “Our common goal is to help our student-athletes, leaders and coaches shift the paradigm of sports moving across the scoreboard to a more inclusive attitude, promoting sports as a way to bridge cultural divides, resolve conflicts and empower students. outside the four walls of the school building,” her written statement said. “For those courageous students, families and staff who have spoken out, thank you,” Marotta wrote.

