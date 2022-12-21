Women’s tennis shows improvement during the fall season





Women’s Tennis | 20-12-2022 14:51:00 EAST GREENBORO Three freshmen playing collegiate tennis for the first time led the North Carolina A&T women’s tennis team last fall. A&T started the fall season strong, winning two draws in the first event at the Elon Invitational. Freshman Isabella Romanichen (Curitiba, Brazil) won the Acorn Draw after dominating James Madison’s Hayley Glen. Fellow freshman Nuria Sanz (Valencia, Spain) also won easily in the Oak Draw Championship after going 6-0, 6-1 against UNC Greensboro’s Claudia Murdasanu. Romanichen won all three matches in straight sets and lost only five points in six sets. Sanz was just as dominant, winning all three matches in straight sets and losing just seven points in six sets. “They performed extremely well,” coaches A&T Dejon Bivens said. “A few of them got off with the draw. I think they were a bit underestimated in terms of level.” A&T also won the Acorn Doubles Draw after freshmen Lana Caculovic (Dugo Selo, Croatia) and Romanichen went 3-0. The A&T doubles duo beat the Norfolk State team of Niya Grant and Zada ​​McMorris 8-1 in the first round and squeaked through UNC Asheville’s Christine Kruger and Beatrice Faureng 9-7 in the second round. In the championship game, Caculovic and Romanichen easily defeated UNC Greensboro’s Claudia Murdasanu and Ella Olexa 8-1. The Aggies struggled with a young team for the rest of the fall season. A&T has three freshmen and a returning sophomore Tapia-Cruz Heaven . Caculovic won her game against Tennessee State’s Aroa Castillo 6-1, 6-3 in the first round of Flight A, but lost in the second round to No. 2 seed in Davidson’s Josephine Schaffer, 6-2, 6-4 on the NCCU Invitational. “The level I saw in Lana when she took on (Schaffer) was extraordinary,” said Bivens. “It was a close game. She was great towards the net.” The Aggies recorded another victory as Sanz defeated Castillo 8-6 in the consolation group at the NCCU Invitational. At the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Regionals, Sanz recorded the lone Aggies win after a 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 victory against Presbyterian’s Claire Giddings in the consolation group. “The regionals were a bit of a shock to me because it showed me there was so much more to go,” said Bivens. “It was clear to me that there is still a rebuilding process going on and that there are really good players that we are dealing with. But I am hopeful that they will continue to work hard.” During the fall season, A&T recorded 10 wins in singles and five in doubles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ncataggies.com/news/2022/12/20/womens-tennis-shows-improvement-during-fall-season.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos