Congress creates a loophole to give West Point football star a chance at NFL draft





A last-minute compromise between lawmakers could allow a football star at the US military academy at West Point to postpone his service and join the National Football League next year. The final language for the massive state funding bill known as the omnibus, released early Tuesday, includes amended language that would allow service academy athletes to receive an exemption from deferring active duty to play professional sports. This means that Andre Carter II, an Army linebacker and senior at West Point who has been pinned as a possible first-round pick in April’s NFL draft, could get his shot at joining the league after losing earlier this year. month seemed to be sunk. The problem stemmed from the language included in the annual defense policy bill known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which would require two years of active duty before such a waiver could be issued. “Service academy appointments are a zero-sum game,” lawmakers wrote in the bill’s explanatory language. “Any appointment that goes to a graduate who does not complete his or her active duty to pursue professional athletics could have been awarded to many other qualified young people who would have loved to serve their country.” The House and Senate earlier this month approved the bill, which is awaiting signature from President Biden. The NDAA provision effectively closed a loophole that allowed service academy athletes to defer their five years of service to join a professional league, a rule that has been in effect for the past several years. Carter had decided two years ago to join West Point and not transfer to another school, on the understanding that he would have a shot at the NFL, his family and army coach Jeff Monken told ESPN last week. “It’s not fair to him. He was loyal to this team and this institution. He could have left and he didn’t,” said Monken. “It’s not that he doesn’t want to serve. He wants to pursue the NFL and play, and then serve. However, the omnibus states that the new NDAA policy “will only apply to a cadet or midshipman who first enrolls in the United States Military Academy, the United States Naval Academy, or the United States Air Force Academy on or after June 1, 2021.” Five Things We Learned From the Release of Trump Biden’s Tax Records Administration Releases Doses of Flu Drug From National Stockpile

The provision would allow Carter and others who enlisted before that date to defer their service and play professionally. The change came after Carter’s situation sparked a public outcry, with lawmakers and military officials working behind the scenes to make some kind of exception to the new rule. That was reported by the Military Time. The omnibus awaits a vote from both the House and Senate and must be signed by Biden before the waiver rule can become law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/policy/defense/3782331-congress-creates-loophole-to-give-west-point-football-star-a-shot-at-nfl-draft/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos