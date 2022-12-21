



BOULDER The University of Colorado women’s lacrosse team today released its 2023 regular season schedule. The Buffs play 16 games, eight of which are home games. CU kicks off their spring schedule with a tough home game against Northwestern. The Wildcats advanced to the NCAA semifinals last year before falling to North Carolina, the 2022 national champions. The Buffs begin their regular season en route against Vanderbilt (February 10) and Louisville (February 12) before hosting their first home game of the season against Denver (February 18). CU will eventually host five Pac-12 games. The Buffs begin conference play in Boulder against Stanford (March 17) and Cal (March 19) at Kittredge Field. After traveling to USC (March 24), Arizona State (March 26) and Oregon (April 1), the Buffs return home to face USC (April 14) and Arizona State (April 16) once again. CU heads out again to take on Stanford (April 21) and Cal (April 23), before concluding the regular season at home against Oregon (April 28). “We are very excited about our spring schedule for the 2023 season. While we had some great moments last year and went 6-0 non-conference against great opponents, we fell short of our goals, head coach Ann Elliot Whidden noticed. “This group has taken that to heart and has been working hard this fall to get ready for our spring season. We have another top notch non-conference slate that will be challenging and help us prepare for conference play. It will also give us a great opportunity to build our NCAA resume. We are very excited about the opportunities we have to compete, in and out of conference, against some of the best teams in the country.” Once the Buffs have finished the regular season, the team will travel to Berkley, California to compete in the Pac-12 Tournament for the chance to win an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Pac-12 tournament starts on May 3, the semifinals take place on May 4, and the championship game takes place on May 6. If the Buffs make it to the NCAA Tournament, the first and second rounds will take place May 12-14. Date Day School Place Time (MST) Network January 28 Sat vs Northwest (scrimmage) Boulder, Col. 1 o’clock in the afternoon WHICH Feb. 10 fri @ Vanderbilt Nashville, Tenn. 12 o’clock To be determined 12th of February Sun @Louisville Louisville, Ky. 10 hours To be determined February 18 Sat against Denver Boulder, Col. 1 o’clock in the afternoon CU live stream 3 March fri against Michigan Boulder, Col. 12 o’clock CU live stream 12 March Sun @ the state of Ohio Columbus, Ohio. 10 hours To be determined 17th of March fri against Stanford Boulder, Col. 3 p.m CU live stream March 19 Sun vs Cal Boulder, Col. 12 o’clock P12MT March 24 fri @USC* The Angels 16.00 hours P12LA + P12MT + network March 26 Sun @ASU* Tempeh, Ariz. 12 o’clock P12MT April 1st Sat @Oregon* Eugun, Ore. 5 p.m P12MT + P12OR April 7 fri versus SDSU Boulder, Col. 1 o’clock in the afternoon CU live stream April 14 fri vs USC* Boulder, Col. 16.00 hours P12LA + P12MT+ network April 16 Sun versus ASU* Boulder, Col. 12 o’clock P12MT April 21 fri @ Stanford Palo Alto, California 5 p.m To be determined April 23 Sun @ Cal Berkeley, California 14.00 hours To be determined April 28 fri vs. Oregon* Boulder, Col. 16.00 hours CU live stream 3rd of May Wed Pac-12 quarterfinals Berkeley, California To be determined 4th of May Thursday Pac-12 Semifinals Berkeley, California To be determined 6 May Sun Pac-12 Final Berkeley, California To be determined May 12-14 Fri-Sun NCAA 1st and 2nd Round To be determined To be determined May 20-21 Sat-Sun NCAA quarterfinals To be determined To be determined May 26 fri NCAA Semifinals To be determined To be determined the 28th of May Sun NCAA Championship To be determined To be determined

