Pro Boilers: Week 15 – Purdue Boilermakers









JAMIE GERMANO / USA TODAY NETWORK Football

20-12-2022 19:21:00

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. Boilermakers are making an impact across the NFL, with 14 Purdue alumni on rosters and eight seeing action in Week 15. Markus Bailey LB – Cincinnati Bengal Logged a tackle and got 17 snaps on special teams in the Bengals coming from behind the win over the Buccaneers. Derrick Barnes LB Detroit Lions Was inactive due to injury for the Week 15 Lions game against the Jets. Ja’Whaun Bentley LB – New England Patriots Led the team in tackles for the second straight game, recording 10 tackles with one sack. Wrap it up.@ NVBentley33 | #ForeverNE : @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/OLsakXMZxk New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 18, 2022 David Bell W.R. Cleveland Browns Did not play for the Browns in their Week 15 game due to injury. Brycen Hopkins-TE-Los Angeles Rams Played on five snaps on offense for the Rams in their Monday night loss to the Packers in Lambeau. Zander Horvath FB – Los Angeles Chargers Played 21 snaps on offense and special teams in the Chargers close win against the Titans. George Karlaftis DE-Kansas City Chiefs Started before the 14e straight game and picked up two tackles for the Chiefs in their victory over the Texans in overtime to clinch the AFC West. Dennis Kelly OT Indianapolis Colts Participated in eight special team photos for the Colts against the Vikings. DaMarcus Mitchell DE – New England Patriots Made one tackle on 26 special team snaps for the Patriots in their dramatic loss to the Raiders. Raheem Mostert RB – Miami Dolphins Had a monster day for the Dolphins, placing a season high 136 yards on the ground on 17 carries on a snowy day in Buffalo. The highlight of the day came on this 67 yard sprinter. RAHEEM YOU DRAG. @RMos_8Ball : #MIAvsBUF On @NFLNetwork : Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/OppdDaKY2o pic.twitter.com/FjnL5eWG5Y NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022 EXERCISE PRACTICE David Blough – QB – Arizona Cardinals

Tyler Coyle – S – Dallas Cowboys INJURED RESERVE Rondale Moore – WR – Arizona Cardinals

Anthony Brown CB Dallas Cowboys

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://purduesports.com/news/2022/12/20/football-pro-boilers-week-15 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos