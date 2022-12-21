NHL Buzz: Gurianov has been given a leave of absence from Stars

Dallas stars

Dennis Gurianov will be out of the Stars indefinitely due to family reasons.

The 25-year-old forward has five points (two goals, three assists) in 25 games this season; he did not play in the Stars’ most recent game, a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday.

Gurianov had an NHL career high with 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 73 games last season.

Florida Panthers

Anton Lundell will return Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; TNT, SN NOW) for the Panthers against the New Jersey Devils.

The forward has missed nine games since sustaining an upper body injury against the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 1. Lundell was second-line center with left wing Eat Luostatins and right wing Sam Reinhart during the morning skate.

“He’s coming back in,” said coach Paul Maurice. “We’re kind of keeping an eye on it. We don’t really have time to get it back in. He must come in and be ready to go.”

Lundell has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 24 games this season.

Forward Alexander Barkov (lower body) and Chris Tieney (concussion) and defender Radko Gud (concussion), are expected to be out until at least December 29 against the Montreal Canadiens, Maurice said.

Forward Patrick Hornqvist (Concussion) and Anthony Duclair (Achilles) are not expected to return anytime soon. Hornqvist, who last played on December 3, could be out “potentially much longer”, Maurice said.

“That’s a big injury,” said Maurice about Hornqvist’s second concussion this season. “This one is more serious. He’s not 25 anymore. So that’s a lot of concussions. Those are the conversations we’re having.” –Wes Crosby

Nashville Predators

Ryan MacDonagh will return to the Predators lineup against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, BSSO, ESPN+, SN NOW).

The defenseman missed seven games after being hit on the head with a puck on Dec. 2 during a game against the New York Islanders. Nashville was 1-4-2 without McDonagh.

“You hate being out; you hate being injured and watching the boys play and missing games,” McDonagh said. “Luckily I came back pretty strong, maybe a little bit faster (than expected). I’m excited about it.”

McDonagh wore a full face shield during morning skates and said he will do so “probably for a week or two” in competition.

McDonagh has provided six assists this season with an average ice time of 20:16 in 23 games.

“It’s really good to have him back,” said coach John Hynes. “He’s a big part of our team, on and off the ice. He’s a guy you can rely on in a lot of important situations. He’s an excellent penalty shooter. I think the leadership and attitude he has around the team really good.” for our group.” –Bruce Miles

Washington capitals

TJ Oshie will miss at least two more games with an upper body injury sustained against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

The forward did not practice on Wednesday after a 4-3 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday and coach Peter Laviolette said he will also miss Washington’s game at the Ottawa Senators on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN5, RDS, NBCSWA, ESPN+, SN NOW) and the home game against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday before the NHL Christmas break.

The Capitals’ first game after Christmas break is December 27 at the New York Rangers.

“The break gives that extended time and then when he comes back (from the break), we’ll assess and see where he stands, where he stands,” Laviolette said. “…It will be almost a week by the time we get back and then we’ll see where it stands.”

Keeper Darcy Kumper is expected to start one of the next two games after backup Charlie Lindgren on Monday. It will be Kuemper’s first game since sustaining an upper body injury on December 3 against the Calgary Flames.

Forward Nicklas Backstrom (hip surgery) and Tom Wilson (VKB surgery) practiced on a line with on Wednesday Alex Ovechkin but did not make the trip to Ottawa. Defender Martin Fehervary (upper body) and forward Beck Malenstyn (finger) didn’t make the trip either. Forward Nick Dowd (non-COVID disease) and defender Alexander Alexeyev (upper body) has travelled. — Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Colorado avalanche

Andrew Cogliano will be out for the next two games after the Avalanche forward suffered an upper body injury in a 1-0 shootout win against the New York Islanders on Monday.

He did not play after 13:39 of the third period.

“He’s going to miss the next two games,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Tuesday. “He will continue to be evaluated during the break.”

Asked if the 35-year-old was avoiding anything significant, Bednar said: “Yes, we hope so.”

The Avalanche hosts the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; SN, ALT, RDS, ESPN+, SN NOW) and visits the Nashville Predators on Friday before the Saturday-Monday NHL holiday.

Cogliano has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 30 games this season. He is a leading penalty shooter and leads Colorado forward in short ice time per game (2:21).

Columbus blue jackets

Yegor Chinakhov was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday with an ankle injury.

The striker will be out indefinitely after being injured 1:20 into the first period of a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday after striker Joel Kiviranta fell on the back of his left knee.

Chinakhov has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 30 games.

“He’s out tonight. He’s not even with us on this trip,” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said ahead of a 5-3 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. “So he’s definitely out. Here for a while. We’ll get more results today and tomorrow.”

Columbus called goalkeeper back Jet greaves from Cleveland of the American Hockey League with Elvis Merzikins out with an illness. Greaves backed away Daniel Tarasov against the Flyers. — Adam Kimelman