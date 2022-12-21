Women’s Hoops close 27th Hawk Classic with 66-54 victory over Wright State

Next game: hillsdale 28-12-2022 | 19:00 ESPN+ Dec 28 (Wed) / 7pm hillsdale History

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (EMUEagles.com)— The Eastern Michigan University women’s basketball team had success on the court, making 28 shots en route to a 66-54 victory over Wright State University in the final game of the 27th Hawk Classic hosted by Saint Joseph University at Hagan Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Dec. 21.

The Eagles (7-3) had two players score in double digits, led by juniorCe’Nara Skanes (Okalhoma City, Okla.-Putnam City West FIU), who had 22 points and four assists. sophomore Lachelle Austin (Redford, Mich.-Wayne Memorial) stuck on 14 points, four assists and two steals and sophomoresTyra Eke(Madrid, Spain-IES Ortega y Gasset-Long Island) added six points and 13 rebounds.

Eastern Michigan beat Wright State 43-20 in the game, led by Eke’s 13 boards. The Eagles also collected 13 offensive rebounds and scored 15 second chance points.

Eastern Michigan’s defense held Wright State’s shooters to just 38.6 percent of the field. The Raiders didn’t get many second chances on the offensive end, as they only grabbed four offensive rebounds and scored zero second chance points, while Eastern Michigan brought down 30 defensive rebounds.

How it happened

Eastern Michigan kept it close in the first quarter, but went into the second frame 14-11.

Wright State continued to extend that lead, building a 24-18 lead before Eastern Michigan went on a 6-0 run to tie the game at 24. Neither team was able to get a lead against halftime, as the two teams went straight into halftime. on 26-26. EMU forced three turnovers from Wright State in the period and turned them into five points.

After the break, the Greens jumped out to a 42-36 lead before going on a 7-0 run interrupted by a senior’s basket Irekpitan Ozzy-Momodu (London, England-City of London Academy-Robert Morris), to further extend the lead to 49-36 with 1:05 left in the third. Before the end of the third period, the Raiders had trimmed that lead slightly, but the Eagles still entered the fourth quarter with a 51-39 lead. Eastern Michigan played well near the basket, scoring 20 of 25 points in the paint.

Eastern started to pick up runs almost immediately in the fourth inning and went on a 7-0 run, finished off by Austin’s jumper, to grow the lead to 58-39 with 8:24 left in the game. The Raiders narrowed the margin slightly before the game was over, but the Eagles still crossed the rest of the way for the 66-54 victory. Eastern Michigan capitalized on its chances on the post, scoring 12 of 15 points in the paint.

Game notes

With the Green and White’s 43 boards against Wright State, Dec. 21, the Eagles have recorded a total of 400 rebounds to date. The team’s average of 39.7 boards per game ranks second in the conference, while Skane’s 8.0 rebounds per game ranks fifth in the MAC. In addition, Eke, who amassed a game-high 13 rebounds, moved up to seventh in the league for rebounds per game (7.0).

Eastern Michigan stole six steals in game with Wright State, Dec. 21. It was the team’s ninth straight game with five or more robberies. In addition, Austin’s two steals give her 20 on the season, placing her fifth in the MAC for steals per game (2.3). She’s had a steal in every game she’s competed in but two this season.

Eastern Michigan held the Raiders to just 38.6% shooting from the field. It is the fifth time this season that the team prevents the opponent from shooting more than 40 percent of the field. In all cases, Eastern has outperformed its competitors.

De Groen en Wit collected a total of 17 helpers in the match. The 17 assists are the season’s highest for the team, surpassing the previous 16 at SIU-Edwardsville, Nov. 13. The last time the Eagles provided 17 or more helpers in one game was during the win over Central Michigan University, when the Eagles defeated the Chippewas, 83-70, with 18 assists total, at McGuirk Arena, Feb. 19.

Skane’s 22 points against the Raiders defense are a season-high for the junior, topping her previous 18 set on Xavier, Dec. 17. In addition, this was her seventh game of the season in which she has recorded double-digit points, and her fourth bucket shot made from the three-point line.

Historical notes

In their eighth meeting with the Raiders, the Eagles are a clean 8-0 against the Horizon league member. The two teams have met since 1987 and tonight’s game was the first at a neutral venue.

With only seven wins the season before, the Eagles got off to a better start with a 7-3 non-conference record before entering MAC play in January. The team will face a competitor of the conference, Hillsdale College, on December 28.

