2023 Sand Devil schedule released





TEMPE The 2023 Sun Devil Beach Volleyball schedule has been released, featuring three days of competition at the home facility and six games against 2022 NCAA Tournament teams. The schedule includes six regular season tournaments, with two at state and one at home. There are also two games in the Territorial Cup Series against Arizona, one at home on March 29 and one in Tucson on April 21. Last season, Arizona State split the regular season series against Arizona. The Sand Devils are put to the test with yet another tough schedule. The six 2022 NCAA tournament teams on the schedule are Cal, Georgia State, Grand Canyon, Stanford, UCLA and two-time defending champions USC. The schedule for 2023 is out?? Lots of good competition and a few fun days at the Sun Devil Beach VB Facility on the 2023 slate ?? ??: https://t.co/HBrQCbrWvQ pic.twitter.com/dOyBkjHzt8 Sun Devil Beach VB (@SunDevilBeachVB) December 21, 2022 The season kicks off at Bear Down Beach in Tucson with a tournament on February 24-25, which will see the first Pac-12 matchup of the year with a matchup against Oregon to kick it all off. The following weekend of March 4-5 is at UCLA for the Pac-12 South Tournament, where three duals will be played. After a week off, ASU will return to action March 17-18 in a tournament in the Grand Canyon against tournament teams GCU and Pepperdine. The furthest road trip of the year is to South Carolina for a tournament hosted by the Gamecocks March 24-25. The month ends with the first game against the Cats on March 29 in Tempe, the home opener. From April 7 to 8, the Sand Devils will participate in the Pac-12 North tournament, this season hosted by Stanford. The games against Oregon on April 7 and Cal on April 8 will be on the Pac-12 Network. The home tournament will take place April 14-15 and the regular season will conclude with a game in Arizona on April 21. The 2023 Pac-12 Championship will take place April 26-28 and will be hosted by Stanford. The Sand Devils had a 17–15 record in 2022, the second highest total wins in ASU history. The team earned five Pac-12 wins, the most in their seven years of conference play. A bright spot Arizona State earned two ranked victories, both against in-state rival Arizona, the first of which came home on the first day of the duals at what was then the new Sun Devil Beach Volleyball Facility. The team returns five who recorded double-digit wins in 2022, led by junior Kate Fitzgeralds 17.

