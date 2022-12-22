Texas A&M drops hard-fought battle against Purdue, 59-53 – Texas A&M Athletics

BRYAN COLLEGE STATION, Texas A low-handed Texas A&M women’s basketball team was knocked out by a late Purdue wave in Wednesday afternoon’s 59-53 loss to the Boilermakers at Reed Arena.

Despite only seven available players for the second straight game, the Aggies (5-5) edged Purdue (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten) by a tied score of 49-49 with 3:13 left in the game .

Kay Kay green played the entire 40 minutes and recorded career highs for points (14), assists (6), and steals (3). Sydney Bowles added 12 points and five rebounds. Sahara Jones chipped in nine points, six rebounds, two blocks and one steal. Texas A&M had a 45-33 lead in rebounds, including 11 by Aliyah Patty and nine through Jada Malone .

After Jayla Smith laid up to push the Boilermakers to a 47-40 lead with 8:05 left in the game, the Maroon & White went on a 9-2 run fueled by two green jumpers, going even 49- 49.

Purdue came out of timeout at 3:13, scored the next seven points to lead 56-49 with 23 seconds remaining. Green hit two free throws and Malone laid down a layup in the final seconds, but the Aggies were unable to clinch the win.

The third quarter was a see-saw affair with eight lead changes, but Purdue beat the Aggies 6-0 in the final 2:14 to take a 45-40 margin into the final period. Patty scored five points in the first 50 seconds of the third frame to give A&M a 27-26 lead. Purdue opened up a four-point lead midway through the period, but four straight points from Green tied the game, 37–37, at 3:19. A Bowles 3-point field goal gave A&M their final lead of the period, 40–39, at 2:45 before the Boilermakers’ late rush.

Bowles led the Aggies by five points in a messy first period. The Aggies led 3-0 and 7-5, but Purdue rattled three buckets in a row to take an 11-7 lead at 1:42. Eriny Kindred scored a 3-point field goal to narrow Boilermakers’ gap to 11–10 at halftime.

Purdue scored the first five points of the second period to extend their lead to 16-10, but a Mya Petticord layup started a 9-4 Aggie spurt, cutting the deficit to 20-19 at 3:09. The Boilermakers made a pair of 3-point field goals to blow their tie to seven points, but Jones drained a trifecta to end the half, shaving the gap to 26-22 heading into the break.

Texas A&M is taking a vacation break before returning to court at No. 1 in South Carolina on Thursday, December 29 to open SEC play.

POST-GAME NOTES

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M goes to 5-5 in the 2022-2023 regular season.

The Aggies’ record against the Boilermakers goes to 1-4 all-time.

Johnny Taylor ‘s career record goes to 145-80 all-time and to 5-5 in her first season with the Aggies.

TEAM NOTES

The Aggies had the advantage in rebounds, 45-33.

Held Purdue to its lowest-scoring opening quarter of the season (11).

Forced only 26 points from the Boilermakers in the first half, Purdue’s second fewest points in a half this year.

Texas A&M has held six of its seven opponents at home on 60 or fewer points throughout the game.

Texas A&M utilized a starting lineup of Sydney Bowles , Kay Kay green , Eriny Kindred , Sahara Jones and Aliyah Patty for the second time this season (1-1).

INDIVIDUAL COMMENTS

Sydney Bowles

Cast in 12 points, the sixth time this season she has scored 10 or more points.

Thrown three 3-pointers, making it the nine games this season she has made one or more shots from behind the arc.

Kay Kay green

Led the Aggies in points, earning a career-high 14 points to better her previous best of 11, recorded December 18, 2022, against SMU.

Has a career-high six assists, with the previous record set four against SMU on December 18, 2022.

Played the entire 40 minutes and grabbed a career-best three steals.

Sahara Jones

Tack on nine points, six rebounds, two blocks and one steal.

Aliyah Patty

Led the team in rebounds as she knocked down 11 boards.

Has now reached double-digits in rebounds four times this season and a team-high four times.

Contributed two blocks.

Maya Petticord

Matches her career-high five rebounds last earned on December 18, 2022 against SMU.

POST GAME QUOTES

Head coach Johnny Taylor

About the performance of the team

“I’m happy with a lot of the things we’ve done. We played well enough to win, but at the same time it’s about making plays, making free throws and getting stops. We didn’t do those things in the end .”

About the progress of the team going into the break

“We’ve grown tremendously in the past 14 days. I’m proud of the seven women who have been available over the past few weeks. This is the progress we want in the break. Sometimes measuring success isn’t always in the wins and losses. I’m happy with the direction we’re going, and we want to make sure we continue there when we come back. They deserve a break. It’s a good opportunity for them to get away and rest with family. These women are performing academically and athletically good. They’ve got a lot on their plate. They need a break.”

junior guard Kay Kay Green

At the end of the game

“We’re still young, figuring everything out and we just need to outperform as we progress. We had them 49-49 and we made three turnovers, or empty possessions, and we couldn’t capitalize on that. Going forward, we just have to take advantage of the little things, and you’ll be fine.”

Freshman security guard Sydney Bowles

About what the team learned from playing without conferences

“I feel like we’ve learned a lot. I’m just trying to figure out how to close games. We had a handful of close games and I think that’s going to be really important as we get into SEC play because it’s so It’s a tough competition I know “We’ve grown and we’re going to be a very tough team to play against. Even today I’m sure Purdue came in and thought they were going to blow us up because we only have seven players. The last few days between the break we had from SMU, we’ve been working really hard with the people we have. Once people slowly get healthier from injuries, we’ll be even better. From our first practice to now, you’re seeing things change, so I’m really excited to see what we’re going to do when SEC comes into play.

