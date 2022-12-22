Men’s Basketball Holds Off No. 24/25 Marquette, 103-98, in Double Overtime Thriller





PROVISION, RI – The Providence College men’s basketball team defeated the No. 24/25 Marquette Golden Eagles, 103-98, in double overtime on Tuesday, December 20 in their BIG EAST home opener at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI. The Friars improved to 10-3 on the season and 2-0 in BIG EAST play. The Friars are 8-0 at home and 611-236 (.721) all-time at home this season at the AMP. sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Illinois) posted 29 points and 23 rebounds (both career highs). Hopkins became the first Friar in 12 years to record a 20-20 game since Jamine Peterson ’10, who posted 29 points and 20 rebounds against Rutgers on January 9, 2010. It was the 34th 20-20 game in league history program. Hopkins’ 23 rebounds were the most tied by a Division I player this season. sophomore Devin Carter (Miami, Florida) and redshirt senior Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) each added 20 points. Five Brothers finished in double digits. “I am very proud of the resilience of our group”, says Head Coach Ed Cooley said. “I’ve really seen our Providence team grow in the last two or three games. We’re playing really well at home and there are a lot more great teams to come.” FIRST HALF: Jared Bynum (Largo, Md.) drove to the basket and completed a layup for the Friars’ first basket. Carter added a three-ball to give the Friars an early 5-4 lead.

(Largo, Md.) drove to the basket and completed a layup for the Friars’ first basket. Carter added a three-ball to give the Friars an early 5-4 lead. With 13 minutes left in the half, Bynum impressed for back-to-back possession by knocking down a three-pointer and finding Croswell for an emphatic strike during a 10–0 run. PC led 21-12.

Marquette responded with a 6-0 run. Noah Locke (Baltimore, Md.) ended the Friars’ scoring drought with a three-ball from the top of the key at 8:34.

(Baltimore, Md.) ended the Friars’ scoring drought with a three-ball from the top of the key at 8:34. The Golden Eagles didn’t score their first three-pointer until 7:31, with Kam Jones from deep. The Friars had a 26-23 lead.

As the first half drew to a close, the Friars scored again, scoring eight straight runs to take a double-digit lead, 34-23.

Marquette made another push and tied the game at 36 with 10 unanswered points.

The Friars had a one-run lead going into halftime, 39-38.

Providence shot 15-31 (48.4%) from the field, 3-9 (33.3%) from three, and 6-10 (60.0%) from the free throw line.

Marquette shot 16-34 (47.1%) from the field, 1-7 (14.3%) from three, and 5-5 (100%) from the free throw line. SECOND HALF: Hopkins opened the second half for the Friars with a two-handed strike.

The Golden Eagles took the lead early in the first half, with Olivier-Maxence Prosper providing the spark. PC trailed 51-47 with 16 minutes remaining.

At 3:16 p.m., Bynum buried a fadeaway three-ball as the shot clock expired. On the next possession, David Joplin of Marquette answered with a three of his own.

Continuing his success from deep, Bynum separated from the defender and hit his second triple in equal possession. The game was tied at 54. “I thought Jared’s leadership and voice were great tonight,” Cooley said.

Midway through the second half, both teams found success on offense. The Golden Eagles had made eight of their last nine attempts, while the Friars had made four of their last five.

With less than 10 minutes to play, Marquette got some distance on the scoreboard. A three-pointer by Tyler Kolek gave the Golden Eagles its biggest lead yet (eight points), 70-62.

At 2:49, Carter knocked down his second three-pointer of the game to cut it to a one-possession game. On the next possession, Croswell converted an and-one to take the lead, 77-76.

With 0:39 to play, Marquette’s David Joplin converted a difficult layup on defenseman to tie the game at 78. The Friars timed out.

Providence shot 10-22 (45.5%) from the field, 4-11 (36.4%) from three, and 15-19 (78.9%) from the free throw line.

Marquette shot 14-22 (63.6%) from the field, 5-8 (62.5%) from three, and 7-9 (77.8%) from the free throw line. FIRST OVERTIME: The Friars defeated Marquette by a 10–2 margin to begin overtime.

At 2:39, Hopkins jumped for a Marquette pass and finished the layup on the ensuing offensive possession. PC led 88-80.

The Golden Eagles quickly earned seven points from Tyler Kolek on three incidents in Providence. It was another one-run game, with the Friars leading 88-87.

At 0:22, Kam Jones missed the go-ahead three-ball. Hopkins came down on the rebound and made one of two free throws on an error.

Tyler Kolek, continuing to carry Marquette’s offense, buried a midrange fadeaway jumper to tie the game at 89 with 5.8 seconds left in the first overtime period.

Carter missed the potential winning layup at the buzzer.

Providence shot 4-7 (57.1%) from the field, 0-1 (0%) from three, and 3-6 (50.0%) from the free throw line in the first overtime.

Marquette shot 5-11 (45.5%) from the field, 0-4 (0%) from three, and 1-4 (25.0%) from the free throw line in the first overtime. SECOND OVERTIME: With 3:18 left, Hopkins knocked down two free throws to give the Friars a 92–91 lead.

At 2:29, David Joplin buried a second chance three-pointer from the left corner. Alan Race (Powder Springs, Georgia) reacted on the other side of the floor and hit a key contested triple. The game was tied at 96. “Alyn’s role continues to grow,” said Cooley. “He is undervalued for his ability to lead the team as a point guard and as an elite defender.”

(Powder Springs, Georgia) reacted on the other side of the floor and hit a key contested triple. The game was tied at 96. At 0:16, Croswell missed the second of two free throws, but Hopkins came down on the offensive rebound and Breed closed the game from the line. “Our identity is starting to show and our players are really buying in,” Cooley added.

Providence shot 1-5 (20.0%) from the field, 1-3 (33.3%) from three, and 11-14 (78.6%) from the free throw line in the second overtime.

Marquette shot 4-8 (50.0%) from the field, 1-2 (50.0%) from three, and 0-1 (0%) from the free throw line in the second overtime. NOTES/HIGHLIGHTS: Providence finished 30-65 (46.2%) from the field, 8-23 (34.8%) from three, and 35-49 (71.4%) from the free throw line.

Marquette finished 39-75 (52.0%) from the field, 7-21 (33.3%) from three, and 13-19 (68.4%) from the free throw line.

Five players finished in double figures for the Friars, in Hopkins (29), Carter (20), Croswell (20), Bynum (16) and Breed (13).

The Friars outran the Golden Eagles by a 48-33 margin. The Friars also provided seven assists (16-9).

Tyler Kolek led the way for the Golden Eagles with 29 points and five steals (both game highs).

Hopkins’ 20–20 game was the 34th in program history and the first since Jamine Peterson ’10, who posted 29 points and 20 rebounds against Rutgers on January 9, 2010. Hopkins finished with 29 points and 23 boards.

Hopkins’ 20-20 game marked the first in BIG EAST play since Angel Delgado (21 pts, 20 rbs.) of Seton Hall accomplished the feat on January 22, 2017.

Four players finished in double figures for Marquette, in Kolek (29), Kam Jones (24), David Joplin (18) and Oso Ighodaro (15).

The Friars have recorded two games with 100 or more points for the first time since the 2009–10 season.

Three Friars scored 20 or more runs (Hopkins 29, Carter 20, Croswell 20) for the first time since November 16, 2013 vs. Marist (Henton 21, Batts 22, Cotton 28).

The Friars are 29-1 in their last 30 games at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The Friars’ 49 free throw attempts were the fifth most in program history and the most since January 5, 1999 vs. West Virginia (59).

It was the Friars’ first win since beating Xavier (99-92) in triple overtime on February 23, 2022.

Hopkins was included in the BIG EAST Honor Roll for the second consecutive week after recording 24 points and 10 rebounds in the team’s BIG EAST opener against Seton Hall on Saturday, December 17.

Attendance 10,869 WHAT’S NEXT: Next week, the Friars travel to Indianapolis, Ind. to take on the Butler Bulldogs at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Thursday, December 29. The tip is scheduled for 6:30 PM ET and the game will air on FS1.

Providence holds a 16-5 all-time lead over Butler. The Friars won each of their three games against the Bulldogs last season, including a 65-61 win in the quarterfinals of the BIG EAST Tournament on March 10, 2022. -GO BROTHERS!-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://friars.com/news/2022/12/20/mens-basketball-mens-basketball-holds-off-no-24-25-marquette-103-98-in-double-overtime-thriller The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos