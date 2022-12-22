USF takes down No. 17/19 Arkansas to close out San Diego Invitational and Nonconference Slate





Next game: at Tulane 12/30/2022 | 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ Bulls unlimited Dec. 30 (Fri) / 7 p.m. ET Bee Tulane History Game details -/ RV USF 66, No. 17/19 Arkansas 65,

USF (11-4), Arkansas (13-2)

Wednesday, December 21, 2022 | 4 p.m. ET | Flo Sports

San Diego, California | Pechanga Arena South Florida Athletics Communications contributed to this summary. SAN DIEGO (December 21, 2022) (AP) Elena Tsineke scored all four of South Florida’s points in overtime to finish with 23 points as the Bulls defeated No. 17 Arkansas 66-65 in the San Diego Invitational on Wednesday. South Florida needed the overtime win after losing in overtime on Tuesday in a tournament opener against No. 3 Ohio State. Mary Alvarez forced overtime against Arkansas by making three free throws with 17 seconds left to tie the score at 62. Arkansas was stuck in the corner on the other side and couldn’t fire for the buzzer. Tsineke opened overtime with a basket at 4:12 and South Florida led the rest of the way as neither team scored another field goal. Arkansas was 0 for 4 in overtime. Makayla Daniels had a layup attempt with 19 seconds left for Arkansas, but the Razorbacks regained possession after a jump ball was called on the rebound. After timed out at 15.5, Chrissy Carr missed a shot into the lane and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu secured the rebound and the win. Fankam Mendjiadeu finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds for South Florida (11-4). She came off a big game against Ohio State with a career-high 34 points and 17 rebounds. South Florida was held to just five points in the second quarter after going scoreless for eight minutes. The Bulls shot 2 of 13 in the quarter to trail 27-18 at halftime after 11 flips. Erynn Barnum scored 21 points and Daniels added 20 for Arkansas (13-2). remarkable Wednesday’s starters for the Bulls were: G Elena Tsineke G Air Wilson F Sammy boy F Carla Brito and f Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu The Bulls are 9-4 with this lineup.

The win over Arkansas improves the Bulls' record against the Razorbacks to 2-0 in all-time series.

Wednesday’s game against Arkansas was the Bulls’ sixth game against the Top 25 in their last eight games.

South Florida has won six of its last seven overtimes and seven of its last nine games.

Elena Tsineke 23 points against Ohio State mark her 71 st career scoring in double digits in her 94 e career game with the Bulls.

23 points against Ohio State mark her 71 career scoring in double digits in her 94 career game with the Bulls. Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu 16 points and 12 rebounds mark her 42nd career double-double and her 17e game in a South Florida uniform. Next one Following the San Diego Invitational, South Florida will begin the American Athletic Conference after the holiday break, traveling to New Orleans to face Tulane on December 30 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+), then returning to the Yuengling on January 3 Center to play. take on Temple at 5 p.m. (ESPNU). Catch the bulls on Bulls Unlimited & ESPN+ Most USF regular season games are streamed live on the ESPN+ platform. The American Athletic Conference and ESPN have entered into a new 12-year television rights deal starting in 2020-21. Subscriptions to the ESPN+ app cost $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year and can be combined with Hulu and Disney+ streaming services. A step-by-step guide to subscribing to ESPN+ can be found here. In addition, all games this season will be broadcast live on USF Bulls Unlimited, with Darek Sharp (home and away) and Brigid Merenda (home games only) on the call. Bulls Unlimited is available through the free Tune In app (search for “Bulls Unlimited”) and offers noise-free quality whether you’re listening on your streaming device, laptop or desktop. About USF Women’s Basketball

Follow the Bulls on social media to keep up with the latest USF women’s basketball news (Twitter | Facebook | Instagram). South Florida recorded its 10e 20-win season during the 2021–2022 season while playing in his sixth American Athletic Conference championship game in his nine years in the conference. The Bulls reached their highest national ranking of the season when it checked in at No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll dated November 30, advancing to their seventh NCAA Tournament appearance in the past nine years. USF has played 17 postseason tournaments and had eight NCAA Tournament berths as a head coach Jose Fernandez ‘s 22 seasons. The all-time winningest coach in program history, Fernandez has led USF to 10 20-win seasons, two WNIT last four appearances, the 2009 WNIT Championship, and has won over 400 career games. Fernandez was named a finalist for the WBCA and a semifinalist for the Naismith National Coach of the Year Awards. He was also named the 2021 American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year at the end of the 2020–21 campaign. In 2021-2022, the Bulls had three players recognized by The American for impressive seasons, including Elena Tsineke (All-conference first team), Beth Mununga (All-conference second team) and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu (All-conference second team). In addition, Tsineke and Mununga were named to the American Athletic Conference All-Tournament Team. #GoBulls

