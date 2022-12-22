Football announces 13 signatures to start early signing period

THE ANGELS Thirteen standout high school students signed national letters of intent to UCLA head football coach Bruin during early signing period Chip Kelly announced. Seven of the student-athletes are from the state of California, two are from Hawaii, two are from Nevada, one is from Michigan and one is from Washington.

2023 UCLA FOOTBALL RECRUITMENT CLASS (EARLY DRAWING PERIOD)

Starting at 5 p.m. PT on December 21, 2022

GRANT BUCKEY / DL / 6-5 / 265 LBS / BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. / LIBERTY HS

3-Star Recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals No. 60 Defensive Lineman by 247Sports No. 44 Prospect in California State by 247Sports No. 71 Defensive End by ESPN No. 91 Prospect in Western Region by ESPN No. 56 Prospect in State of California by ESPN No. 39 strong defensive end by Rivals No. 39 prospect in California state Rivals put up 64 total tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, one fumble recovered and one fumble forced in 2022 recorded total 115 tackles, 24.0 tackles for loss, 15.0 sacks, three fumbles recovered and four fumbles forced in varsity career Patriots defeated Pittsburg HS 48-20 to win CIF Division 1-A state championship in 2022 Section Division 1- title in 2022 father, Jeff, played football at Stanford and for NFL’s Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers, while brother, Zach, plays football at Stanford.

lSAIAH CARLSON/RB/6-1/230 LBS/FERNDALE, WAS. / FERNDALE HS

3-star recruit according to 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals No. 39 athlete by 247Sports No. 12 prospect in Washington State by 247Sports No. 59 outside linebacker by ESPN No. 123 prospect in West region by ESPN No. 10 prospect in state of Washington by ESPN No. 8 prospect in Washington state by Rivals rushed for 1,594 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2022; also had 54 total tackles and 6.0 tackles for loss collected 57 career varsity rushing touchdowns, setting the school record for All-Wesco 3A North first teams as a running back and linebacker recorded 26 carries for 178 yards and three touchdowns when Golden Eagles defeated Monroe HS 34-28 to claim the Wesco 3A Championship in 2022 also entered the Ferndale basketball team.

LUKE DUNCAN / QB / 6-6 / 185 LBS / ORINDA, CALIF. / MIRAMONTE HS

Four-star recruit according to Rival’s three-star recruit according to 247Sports and ESPN No. 27 quarterback by 247Sports No. 39th prospect in the state of California by 247Sports No. 34 pocket-passer quarterback by ESPN No. 149 prospect in Western region by ESPN No. 92 prospect in the state of California by ESPN No. 14 professional quarterback by Rivals No. 23rd prospect in the state of California by Rivals completed 226 of 370 passes (61.1%) for 3,415 yards, 42 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions in 2022 completed 430 of 730 passes (58.9%) for 6,372 yards, 72 touchdowns, and 27 varsity career interceptions. Matadors reached the CIF North Coast Section Division 5 championship game and also competed for the basketball team in Miramonte.

THREE EDWARDS / LB / 6-1 / 220 LBS / CHULA VISTA, CALIF. / MATER OF CATHOLICS

Four-star recruit according to 247Sports and ESPN three-star recruit according to Rivals No. 31 linebacker by 247Sports No. 25 prospect in the state of California by 247Sports No. 14 inside linebacker by ESPN No. 52 prospect in West region by ESPN No. 31 prospect in the state of California by ESPN No. 22 inside linebacker by Rivals No. 40th prospect in California state by Rivals made 77 total tackles and 12.0 tackles for loss in 2022 Crusaders defeated McClymonds HS 26-18 to collect CIF Division 2-AA state title in 2022; Mater Dei Catholic also earned the crown in 2021, named to West roster for 2023 All-American Bowl earned All-CIF San Diego Section and Defensive Player of the Year honors after accumulating 96 total tackles, 17.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks and one fumble in 2021; also won Mesa League First Team and Defensive Player of the Year honors.

AJ FUIMAONO / DL / 6-3 / 280 LBS / LAS VEGAS, NEV. / LIBERTY HS

Three-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals No. 90 defensive lineman by 247Sports No. 8 prospect in Nevada state by 247Sports No. 76 defensive tackle by ESPN No. 191 prospect in Western region by ESPN No. 12 prospect in Nevada state by ESPN No. 10 prospect in Nevada State by Rivals also attended Waipahu HS in Waipahu, Hawaii collected a total of 27 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks and one fumble forced in 2022 named to roster for 2023 Polynesian Bowl earned spot on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada first team in 2022.

GRANT GRAY / WR / 6-3 / 180 LBS / NORCO, CALIF. / NORCO HS

Four-Star Recruit by Rivals Three-Star Recruit by 247Sports and ESPN Ranked No. 145 Overall by Rivals No. 83 Wide Receiver by 247Sports No. 52 California State Prospect by 247Sports No. 65 Wide Receiver by ESPN No. 85 Western Region Prospect by ESPN No. 52 prospect in California state by ESPN No. 25 wide receiver by Rivals No. 13 prospect in California state by Rivals posted 74 catches for 862 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2022 recorded 166 receptions for 2,374 yards and 30 touchdowns in varsity career tabbed. The 2022 Press-Enterprise IE Varsity Boys Athlete of the Year also competed on Norco’s baseball team.

RJ JONES/DB/6-1/195 LBS/PASADENA, CALIF. /ST. JOHN BOSCO HS

Four-Star Recruit by ESPN and Rivals Three-Star Recruit by 247Sports No. 45 Safety by 247Sports No. 42 Prospect in the State of California by 247Sports No. 24 Safety by ESPN…No. 49 prospect in Western region by ESPN No. 28 prospect in the state of California by ESPN No. 34 Safety by Rivals Nr. 29th prospect in the state of California by Rivals made a total of 27 tackles in 2022 Braves defeated Serra 45-0 to secure the CIF Open Division state championship in 2022 St. John Bosco led Mater Dei 24-22 to win the CIF Southern Section Division 1 Championship in 2022.

TY LEE / LB / 6-3 / 190 LBS / GARDEN GROVE, CALIF. /ST. JOHN BOSCO HS

3-Star Recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals No. 45 Safety by 247Sports No. 44 Prospect in the State of California by 247Sports No. 48 Safety by ESPN No. 100 Prospect in Western Region by ESPN No. 61 Prospect in the State of California by ESPN No. 51 Safety by Rivals No. 51 46 California State prospect by Rivals posted 48 total tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss and 2.0 sacks in 2022 recorded 89 total tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, 2.0 sacks, one interception and two fumbles recovered in varsity career Braves defeated Serra 45-0 to secure the 2022 CIF Open Division state championship.

SOLOMONE MALAFU / LB / 6-1 / 225 LBS / CAPA’A, HAWAII / CAPA’A HS

Three-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals No. 51 linebacker by 247Sports No. 5 prospect in the state of Hawaii by 247Sports No. 29 inside linebacker by ESPN No. 124 prospect in Western region by ESPN No. 3 prospect in the state of Hawaii by ESPN No. 37 outside linebacker by Rivals No. 4 prospect in Hawaii State by Rivals Warriors defeated Kamehameha-Maui 61-7 to win HHSAA Division2 state championship in 2021 named to roster for 2023 Polynesian Bowl earned Herman Wedemeyer Iron Man of the Year award (best two-way player in state) in 2022 chosen All-State First Team Defense by Star-Advertiser in 2021 also competed on the basketball team in Kapa’a.

JEREMIAH MCCLURE/WR/6-2/195 LBS/CHULA VISTA, CALIF. / MATER DEI CATHOLIC

Four-star recruit by ESPN Three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals ranked No. 198 overall by ESPN No. 61 wide receiver by 247Sports No. 37 prospect in the state of California by 247Sports No. 23 wide receiver by ESPN No. 23 prospect in Western region by ESPN No. .15 California state prospect by ESPN No. 24 athlete by Rivals No. 32 California state prospect by Rivals also attended St. Augustine HS in San Diego, recording 53 receptions for 923 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2022 defeated crusaders McClymonds HS 26-18 to clinch the 2022 CIF Division 2-AA state title; Mater Dei Catholic also earned the crown in 2021.

DANTE MOORE / QB / 6-3 / 210 LBS / DETROIT, MICH. / MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. SENIORS HS

Five-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals ranked No. 3 overall by 247Sports and ESPN ranked No. 4 overall by Rivals No. 3 quarterback by 247Sports No. 3 pocket-passer quarterback by ESPN No. 3 professional quarterback by Rivals No. 1 prospect in Michigan State by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals completed 175 of 252 passes (69.4%) for 2,392 yards, 32 touchdowns and three interceptions in 2022 completed 171 of 244 passes (70.1%) and set school records for hitting yards (3,050) and passing touchdowns (40) in 2021 throwing for 9,880 yards and 135 touchdowns with 20 career varsity interceptions Crusaders defeated Muskegon 56-27 to capture the MHSAA Division 3 state championship in 2022; King also earned the crown in 2021 tabbed Michigan Associated Press Division 3-4 Player of the Year in 2022 named to East roster for 2023 All-American Bowl selected 2021 MaxPreps High School Michigan Player of the Year.

DONAVYN PELLOT / LB / 6-2 / 210 LBS / LAS VEGAS, NEV. / SILVERADO HS

3-star recruit according to 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals No. 30 athlete by 247Sports No. 4 prospect in the state of Nevada by 247Sports No. 63 athlete by ESPN No. 116 prospect in Western region by ESPN No. 9 prospect in the state of Nevada by ESPN recorded a total of 49 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks and three interceptions in 2022; also had 66 carries for 501 yards and 14 touchdowns, as well as 32 catches for 829 yards and 11 touchdowns recorded for a varsity career total of 115 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, six interceptions, and two fumbles; also had 126 rushes for 1,093 yards and 24 touchdowns, as well as 61 receptions for 1,461 yards and 18 touchdowns Skyhawks defeated Shadow Ridge 51-27 to win the 4A state championship in 2022; Silverado also won the grand prize in 2021 and earned a spot on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada first team in 2021, 2022 named MaxPreps Overall Silverado Football Player of the Year in 2022 also competed on the basketball team at Silverado.

TAVAKE TUIKOLOVATU / OLD / 6-6 / 300 LBS / MAUI, HAWAII / SUMMIT HS

3-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals No. 53 offensive lineman by 247Sports No. 59 prospect in the state of California by 247Sports No. 69 prospect in the state of California by Rivals recorded 44 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, one fumble recovery and one fumble forced in 2022.