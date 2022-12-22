Colorado Clips Golden Eagles – University of Colorado Athletics

Next game: at Washington 12/30/2022 | 03:00 PAC-12 NETWORKS December 30 (Fri) / 3:00 PM Bee Washington History

MILWAUKEE, Wis. Colorado left its mark on Wednesday at the Al McGuire Center. The Buffaloes led from start to finish, holding Marquette to the low point of the season in the 71-48 victory to close out non-conference play.

Colorado (10-3, 0-1 Pac-12) led by Kade Miller and her 17 points and seven rebounds. The Buffs’ five starting players accounted for 65 of the team’s 71 points. Aaronette Vonleh contributed 16 points and six boards. Jaylyn Sherrod returned to the lineup with 15 points and eight assists while Frida Forman scored 13 points.

The Buffs opened the game with a 72.7% first quarter shot and saw little relapse for the rest of the day. Colorado batted 59.6% from the field (31-52).

“I was very happy with how we played today,” head coach said JR Payne explained. “I think this is the best basketball we’ve played in a while. I thought we executed the game plan offensively and defensively. We were able to do different things with different lineups. I’m sorry we hit the bench made it as small as we did, but the group that was playing played well, I felt like we had to stick with it.

“Excited to go into halftime with a great win. I think Marquette is a really good basketball team. They’re going to win a lot of games this year and it’s good for us to know we can beat a good team like this.” on the road.”

Marquette (9-3) was led by Jordan King and her 10 points and seven rebounds.

How it happened

Vonleh and Formann got the Buffs to start 5-0, setting the tone early. Colorado went 5-of-6 from the floor to start the day, getting five early points from Formann in the team’s 12-0 run. CU’s defense held Marquette to an 0-for-9 shooting start and kept the Golden Eagles on the scoreboard until 3:19 of the quarter. Colorado beat Marquette 13-7 in the period when all 13 boards on the defensive side came off the floor. Formann ended the quarter with her second 3, putting the Buffs in control, 19-4.

“The start was so important,” Payne added. “We’ve talked over the last few days about wanting to be as disruptive as possible defensively and to really dictate what happens on the floor. We must have said the words ‘box out’ 150 times in the last three days because these guys are so good at the glass. I thought we were phenomenal on the defense glass.”

Formann kept the hot hand at the start of the second quarter, exhausting a 3-pointer to start a 7-0 start for the Buffs. CU’s defense remained strong in the quarter, with MU shooting 4-for-15 and only nine points. Colorado’s lead grew to 23 before halftime and the Buffs took a 35-13 lead into the locker room.

The Buffs went on to score 69.2% in the third quarter to defeat Marquette 21-14. CU saw its lead reach a game-high 29 points with back-to-back baskets from Tamiya Sadler . Miller scored the final five points in the quarter to finish the frame with an impressive 56-27 advantage.

The Golden Eagles fought to the final whistle, beating CU 21-15 in the final quarter. Vonleh had six points in the fourth and 14 of CU’s last 15 points came within the paint.

Turning point

CU’s 12-0 run to open the afternoon was really the deciding factor. Marquette came within 10 twice in the first after the run, but was answered with a CU basket each time. The Buffs’ lead never fell below double digits after reaching 10-0.

Next one

The team takes a break for the holidays before Pac-12 begins. Colorado will resume training next Wednesday, then head to Washington State (December 29) and Washington State (January 1).

Notes

Marquette’s four points in the first quarter were the lowest scoring quarter of the season, as MUMU’s 13 points in the first half were also the fewest of the season Wednesday was the 20+ team’s ninth win this season CU has five of its last held down seven opponents 50 points CU’s first 47 points were from the start 5 Sadler accounted for all six CU bench points Wednesday was game three this season Colorado led from start to finish Miller passed 500 career points as Buff (515)

Quotes

Head coach JR Payne

About the production of the first five

“I think it started two days ago after our last game when we came back to practice. Three different upperclassmen spoke in the circle. Jaylyn, Quay and Frida were just talking about increased levels of effort, focus and intensity. It starts with that upperclassmen set the tone and everyone else went along with it, because from the jump it was pretty clear that’s how we were going to play.

About moving to Pac-12 game

“I feel great because we haven’t seen what we are capable of. We have seen that we are able to perform both sides of the floor against a really good team on their home court. We were able to do our business and do our job.”