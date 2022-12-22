Three Wildcats drafted in 2023 MLS adidas SuperDraft – UK Athletics





LEXINGTON, Ky. Eythor Bjorgolfsson, Clay Holstad and Luis Grassow have been called up to the second round of the 2023 MLS adidas SuperDraft, it was announced on Wednesday. Bjorgolfsson was the first Wildcat chosen in this year’s SuperDraft as the 38e overall choice for Seattle Sounders FC. Holstad was not far behind when he was chosen as the 43ed overall choice for Columbus Crew with Grassow complementing the trio representing Kentucky with the 46e overall choice for Orlando City SC. Kentucky men’s soccer now has eight players drafted in the MLS SuperDraft. However, this does not include those who signed professional contracts outside of the three rounds of the SuperDraft that began in 2000. Eythor Bjorgolfsson Striker – Jessheim, Norway Second round 38e Choose Overall Seattle Sounders FC Demonstrating an impressive career as a Wildcat, Bjorgolfsson played in 68 games with 43 starts, totaling 3,808 minutes on the field in his four years at Lexington. The senior was a force to be reckoned with on offense with 24 goals, making him sixth of all-time goalscorers for the programme. His 10 winning goals put him third in the overall standings. This season alone, Bjorgolfsson scored 10 goals with two assists, including a brace against Lipscomb, a goal against rival Louisville, longtime rival Indiana and West Virginia in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. He fired 49 shots with 26 on target to take his British career total to 111 with 56 on target. The native of Jessheim, Norway, has received numerous accolades during the 2022 campaign, including Sun Belt Conference Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, Sun Belt First-Team Conference honors and Sun Belt Conference All-Tournament honors. In September, he was named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week twice. Bjorgolfsson was also selected to participate in the 2022 adidas MLS College Showcase in Raleigh, NC ahead of the 2023 SuperDraft. Clay Holstad Midfield Birmingham, Ala. Second round 43ed Choose Overall Columbus Crew Holstad has shown both consistency and versatility throughout his collegiate career with Kentucky. The midfielder completed the 2022 season as a fifth-year senior, appearing in 85 games resulting in 4,103 minutes on the field. The Wildcat totaled 58 shots with 16 on target, including 5 goals and seven assists. This season, he scored one goal against South Florida in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and provided four assists throughout the season. He earned a starting position in all 21 games of his fifth season. His goal against South Florida was one of many times the Wildcat was found where he was needed most on the field. In his 2021 senior season, his successful assist helped score the golden goal against Old Dominion in the 100e minute. In his final season with Kentucky, the Birmingham, Ala. Native announced as the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament MVP after an impressive tournament run that resulted in a conference tournament championship for the program. Holstad was a big part of the success with his effort in midfield. At the end of the regular season, he also received Sun Belt Conference All-Tournament and Sun Belt Second-Team Conference honors. Luis Grassow Defender Munich, Germany Second Round – 46th Overall Pick Orlando City SC Born in Munich, Germany, Grassow has received much recognition during his senior season, earning awards such as Sun Belt Conference Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Sun Belt First-Team Conference honors and Sun Belt Conference All-Tournament Awards. The senior captain was also announced as a College Sports Communicators Academic All-American for the 2022 season. The defenseman played 59 games for Kentucky with 56 starts, totaling 5,057 minutes on the field. He saw a starting position contributing to 11 clean sheets in all 21 games this season, as well as seven shots with four on target. Grassow scored three goals for the Cats this season. He tied the game in Tulsa in the early stages of the campaign, shot an impressive scissor kick against WVU in the sixth minute of play, and successfully headed the ball into goal in the conference tournament championship against James Madison. Throughout his Wildcat career, the senior defenseman contributed to more than 20 shutouts. Both Bjorgolfsson and Grassow were named semi-finalists of the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy. For the latest Kentucky Mens Soccer news, follow @UKMensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as on the web at UKAthletics.com.

