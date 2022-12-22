



Close Selected for induction into College Baseball Hall of Fame

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National College Baseball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday (Dec. 21) that former University of Michigan baseball player and Hall of Honor member Casey Close will be inducted as a member of the class of 2022. The induction ceremony will take place Friday at the College Baseball Night of Champions in Omaha, Neb. February 3. A four-year letter winner from 1983-86, Close was an integral part of Wolverines teams that won three Big Ten tournament titles and four consecutive Big Ten East Division championships. The Maize and Blue also made four NCAA appearances during Close’s tenure, including two College World Series appearances. Close hit a grand slam his freshman year to lead Michigan over Stanford and give Michigan a top-four finish in the College World Series. His senior year (1986) was one of the best individual seasons in Michigan baseball history. Close still holds two UM single-season records from that season with 72 RBI and an .869 slugging percentage. He hit .440, third all-time at Michigan. He also collected 84 hits, which placed him third all-time at the time, but still ranks in the top-15 (12th). Close added 19 home runs and 166 total bases, both of which rank second in program history. Close earned many accolades for his impressive 1986 season. He was named Baseball America National Player of the Year, Big Ten Player of the Year, and earned ABCA and Baseball America first-team All-America nods. Close is also among Michigan’s best players. His career home run (46) and career run (190) totals are still the highlights of the program. He is also second in games played (229) and ranks third in both batting average (.373) and RBI (185). Close ended his UM career by earning the prestigious Big Ten Medal of Honor and was the last Michigan baseball program player to receive the award — and 11th overall. Close joins former teammates Barry Larkin and Jim Abbott in the National College Baseball Hall of Fame. Abbott, a teammate of Close in 1986, is part of the class of 2007. Larkin, also a teammate from 1983-85, was inducted as part of the class of 2009. Michigan has two additional representatives in the College Baseball Hall of Fame — pitcher/outfielder George Sisler (1913-1915, class of 2010) and manager Tak Rickyinaugurated in 2009.

