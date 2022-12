Boys’ Hockey: Messsalonskee beats up Hampden Academy

WATERVILLE There were some gaps in the team play, but the Messalskee hockey team overcame all inefficiencies with tremendous volume on Wednesday night. Led by a four-point effort from junior defenseman Grayson Podey, the Eagles went undefeated in the young season with a 7-4 victory over Hampden Academy in Class B North game at Colby Colleges Jack Kelley Rink. The Eagles (2-0-0) were undisciplined at times, flipping the puck a few too many times for head coach Dennis Martins’ liking, but they fought through that in waves. First, Messalonskee made up an early one-goal deficit midway through the first period with three goals in the space of four minutes to take a 3–1 half-time lead. Then, after a slow start to the second that allowed Hampden (1-1-1) to pull away within one, the Eagles scored twice 2:17 apart for a 5-2 lead with less than seven minutes left in the game. middle frame. If your leaders are grinding, they’re outworking teams, Martin said. I always say our team will outsmart you. That’s the main thing that we’re emphasizing about building out teams and flying around. Senior center Bryce Crowell scored a pair of goals for Messalonskee, as nine different skaters found the score sheet. Sophomore Owen Kirk and senior Will Durkee each added a goal and two assists. We have a lot of depth, Podey said. We even got our fourth line and third line defenses up a few shifts tonight. I love that we have such depth. It allows us to outperform teams. By the time the third period rolls around, the other team is dead tired and we still have legs. Messalonskee produced more than twice as many shot attempts as the visitors (44-18), more than twice as many shots on goal (33-15) and three times as many A-score chances (13-4) over two periods. As a result, Messalonskee was able to overcome six power plays from Hampden and two power play goals. In fact, the Broncos went 2-for-6 with the man advantage, but got a chance all the way while the Eagles fell short. Not only did Crowell score while a man down to give Messsalonskee a 6–3 lead at 12:40 of the second, but he and Kirk each hit posts with slim chances late in the middle period. We had a good pace tonight, Podey said. The passing was good, especially in the attack zone. I think we provided very well, and that led to a lot of offensive opportunities. The teams traded goals in a more evenly played third period. Sophomore Lucas Dunn had a goal and an assist for Hampden. Keith Brooks, Collin McKay and Andrew Crouse had the other goals. Senior netminder Aaron Donovan made 36 saves, half of them from high-risk areas below the face-off dots. For Messalonskee, Mason Capeless stopped 20 shots. Everyone did good things tonight, Martin said. The main thing is that we need to reduce the penalties, but I like the way we competed. Looks like if we’re behind, the kids won’t come down. They find ways to fight. ” Previous Sports Digest: Reading gets late goal to spoil Mariners’ big comeback Next one ” Local roundup: Hall-Dale girls beat off Madison

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.centralmaine.com/2022/12/21/boys-hockey-messalonskee-thumps-hampden-academy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos