Notre Dame 2023 ranking





The following 26 senior football players have committed to sign national letters of intent with Notre Dame on Wednesday, December 21. Heading into the early signing period, the Irish held the No. 6 recruiting class in 2023 for 247Sports. Of the 26, two defected to Oregon, leaving the class at 24 for the time being. OT | Charles Jagusah signed Length weight: 6-6, 308 Place of residence/high school: Rock Island, Illinois (Everyone) 247Sport Ranking: Four Stars, Attack Gear No. 6 Rivals: Four Stars, Attack Gear No. 9 notables: Rushed for 651 yards this season. Grew up playing soccer and basketball and started playing soccer in seventh grade. Went to state wrestling as a freshman heavyweight. How did Isaiah Foskey join Michael Mayer on Notre Dame’s list of consensus All-Americans? It’s complicated ATH/RB | Jeremiyah love signed Length weight: 6-0, 190 Place of residence/high school: Saint Louis (Christian Brothers) 247Sport Ranking: Four stars, No. 3 athlete Rivals: Four stars, no. 4 run back notables: Helped Christian Brothers to a 13-1 record this season and state championship. Also runs the track and won the Missouri Class 5 state title in the 100 with a time of 10.76. CB| Christian gray signed Length weight: 6-0, 175 Place of residence/high school: St. Louis (DeSmet) 247Sport Ranking: Four stars, No. 9 cornerback Rivals: Four stars, No. 10 cornerback notables: Key member of the football team De Smet in Saint Louis. Performs sprint events on the high school track and field team. LB | Drayk Bowen signed Length weight: 6-2, 225 Place of residence/high school: Merrillville, Ind. (Andrea) 247Sport Ranking: Four stars, No. 8 linebacker Rivals: Four stars, No. 1 linebacker notables: Ran for 1,784 yards and 26 touchdowns as a running back and added 144 tackles and five sacks on defense. Called Indiana Mr. Football. WR | Braylon James signed Length weight: 6-2, 186 Place of residence/high school: Round Rock, Texas (Stony Point) 247Sport Ranking: Four stars, no. 18 wide Rivals: Four stars, No. 27 wideout notables: Caught 38 passes for five touchdowns and 727 receiving yards this season. Named first-team All-District 25-6A. WR | Jaden Greathouse signed Length weight: 6-2, 220 Place of residence/high school: Austin, Texas (Westlake) 247Sport Ranking: Four stars, no. 20 wide Rivals: Four stars, No. 13 wide notables: Caught 51 passes for 915 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. CB| Micah Bell signed Length weight: 5-11, 170 Place of residence/high school: Houston (Kinkaid School) 247Sport Ranking: Four stars, No. 16 cornerback Rivals: Four stars, No. 3 athlete notables: Rushed for 1,395 yards and 15 touchdowns on 236 carries this season. DL | Brennan Vernon signed Length weight: 6-5, 275 Place of residence/high school: Mentor, Ohio (mentor) 247Sport Ranking: Four Stars, No. 21 Defensive Ending Rivals: Four Stars, No. 7 Defensive Ending notables: Key member of the Mentor defense, who led the Cardinals to a 9-4 record this season. Also plays basketball. LB | Jaiden Ausberry signed Length weight: 6-0, 210 Place of residence/high school: Baton Rouge, LA. (University laboratory) 247Sport Ranking: Four stars, No. 11 linebacker Rivals: Four stars, No. 14 linebacker notables: Two-way player who led the Cubs to a 9-4 record last season. Finished with three rushing touchdowns on offense. DL | Boubacar Traore signed Length weight: 6-5, 245 Place of residence/high school: West Roxbury, Massachusetts (Catholic Monument) 247Sport Ranking: Four stars, No. 22 defensive lineman Rivals: Four Stars, No. 26 Defensive Ending notables: Key member of the Catholic Memorial defense, which finished 12-0 this season and won a MIAA Division 2 state championship. Brother Badara is an offensive tackle for the Arizona Cardinals and a former LSU star. 2023 All-American Bowl selection. QB | Kenny Minchey signed Length weight: 6-2, 215 Place of residence/high school: Hendersonville, Tenn. (Pope John Paul II) 247Sport Ranking: Four stars, No. 13 quarterback Rivals: Four stars, number 11 quarterback notables: Completed 73% of his passes this season and finished 47 of 64 for 768 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. He also ran 57 yards on 17 carries. OT | Sullivan Absher signed Length weight: 6-7, 290 Place of residence/high school: Belmont, NC (southern tip) 247Sport Ranking: Four Stars, Attack Gear No. 17 Rivals: Four stars, No. 22 assault gear notables: Key member of South Point football team that finished with a 13-2 record and advanced to the semifinals of NCHSAA 3A. Also plays baseball and basketball. WR | Rico Flores Jr. Signed Length weight: 6-1, 190 Place of residence/high school: Folsom, California (Folsom) 247Sport Ranking: Four stars, no. 28 wide Rivals: Four stars, No. 22 wide notables: Caught 72 passes for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns in the senior season. DL | Devan Houston signed Length weight: 6-5, 285 Place of residence/high school: Sharpsburg, Maryland (St. James School) 247Sport Ranking: Four stars, No. 35 defensive lineman Rivals: Four stars, No. 20 defense gear notables: Finished with 39 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one fumble to lead the St. James defense. Older brother, Caleb, plays for the Orlando Magic. TE| Cooper Flanagan signed Length weight: 6-5, 228 Place of residence/high school: Concord, California (From the Chamber) 247Sport Ranking: Four stars, No. 15 tight end Rivals: Four stars, No. 15 tight end notables: Caught 26 catches for 490 yards and three touchdowns this season. S| Adon Shuler signed Length weight: 6-0, 197 Place of residence/high school: Irvington, New Jersey (Irvington) 247Sport Ranking: Four stars, No. 27 safety Rivals: Three stars, No. 38 safety notables: Key member of the Irvington defense, who helped the team finish 8-3 this season. Also a track athlete, performing sprint events along with long jump and triple jump. Finished with 103 tackles and three interceptions and also ran for 567 yards and four touchdowns this season. Named to the NJ.com All-State first team defense. S| Ben Minich signed Length weight: 5-11, 185 Place of residence/high school: West Chester, Ohio (Lakota West) 247Sport Ranking: Four stars, No. 31 safety Rivals: Four stars, No. 29 safety notables: Key member of the Lakota West football team, led Firebirds to a 13-1 record and OHSAA Region 4 championship game. Plays basketball and runs on court, several times under 11 seconds in 100. Olympic Games | Joe Otting signed Length weight: 6-4, 275 Place of residence/high school: Topeka, Kan. (Hayden) 247Sport Ranking: Four Stars, No. 20 Interior Offensive Lineman Rivals: Three stars, No. 2 interior offensive lineman notables: Key member of Hayden football team that finished 10-2 and KHSAA 3A semifinal. Plays basketball and competes in track and field. Was a Kansas State qualifier in the shot put last spring. ATH | Brandyn Hillman signed Length weight: 6-1, 191 Place of residence/high school: Portsmouth, Virginia (Church Land) 247Sport Ranking: Four stars, No. 19 athlete Rivals: Three stars, No. 31 athlete notables: Key member of the Churchland football team, who led the Truckers to an 8-4 record last season. Passed for 1,312 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 1,236 yards and 22 yards as a senior. As a junior, he went over 1,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards. Back-to-back Virginia Class 4 Region A player of the year. OL | Sam Pendleton signed Length weight: 6-4, 305 Place of residence/high school: Pfafftown, NC (Reagan) 247Sport Ranking: Four Stars, No. 23 Interior Offensive Lineman Rivals: Four Stars, Attack Guard No. 17 notables: Key member of the Reagan football team that finished 8-3 last season. Played in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, representing North Carolina. LB | Preston Zinter signed Length weight: 6-3, 215 Place of residence/high school: Lawrence, Massachusetts (Central Catholic) 247Sport Ranking: Three stars, No. 42 linebacker Rivals: Three stars, No. 40 linebacker notables: Zinter was a key member of the Central Catholic football team, which finished 9-3 last season. 2021 MIAA First Team All-State, Boston Globe Defensive Player of the Year. Older brother, Zak, is a Michigan offensive lineman. OL | Christopher Terek signed Length weight: 6-5, 310 Place of residence/high school: Glen Ellyn, Illinois (Glenbard West) 247Sport Ranking: Three stars, No. 38 interior offensive lineman Rivals: Four stars, No. 12 interior offensive lineman notables: Key member of the Glenbard West football team, which finished 11-2 last season and advanced to the semi-finals of the IHSA 8A playoffs. WR | Caleb Smith signed Length weight: 6-0, 175 Place of residence/high school: Frisco, Texas (Reedy) 247Sport Ranking: Three stars, No. 76 wideout Rivals: Three stars, No. 71 wideout notables: Finished with 649 receiving yards on 43 catches with five touchdowns this season. DE| Armel Mukam signed Length weight: 6-4, 255 Place of residence/high school: Woodberry Forrest, Virginia (Woodberry Forrest) 247Sport Ranking: Three Stars, No. 58 Defensive Ending Rivals: Three stars, unranked defensive end notables: Key member of Woodberry Forrest football team, which finished 10-3 last season. Finished with 50 tackles, three sacks and 14 quarterback hurries in the senior season. Finished second in Virginia D1 state shot put final as a junior and qualified for the state in the discus throw. Also has a background in hockey. S| Peyton Bowen Decommissioned (Oregon) Length weight: 6-0, 185 Place of residence/high school: Denton, Texas (Guyer) 247Sports arrangement: Five stars, No. 2 safety Rivals: Five stars, No. 2 safety notables: Led Geyer to a 14-1 record and traveled to the semifinals of the state playoffs. Also runs on track, competes in triple jump, long jump, high jump, 100m and the Denton Guyer relay teams. RB| Jayden Limar Disbanded (Oregon) Length weight: 5-11, 190 Place of residence/high school: Lake Stevens, Washington (Lake Stevens) 247Sports Ranking: Four stars, No. 16 runs back Rivals: Four stars, number 8 is declining notables: Key player for Lake Stevens, which finished 12-2 this season and won the Washington State 4A title. Also plays baseball and runs track.

