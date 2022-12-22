Sports
Babineau’s “Behind The Lens” Celebrates World Hockey Association
New Englander Steve Babineau has photographed many professional hockey games over the past half century.
For the seven seasons in the 1970s that the World Hockey Association operated as an alternative to and rival to the National Hockey League, no one captured the history of the fledgling league through a lens than Babineau. Now, for the enjoyment of hockey fans and sports enthusiasts in general, Babineau has put together an excellent book (ECW Press) – Behind The Lens: The World Hockey Association 50 Years Later.
Behind The Lens features 235 pages of many of hockey’s greatest stars in color and beautiful black and white images of the highest quality. Hall of Famers like Bobby Hull, Gordie Howe, Wayne Gretzky, Coach Glen Sather and so many other skaters and goalkeepers who made headlines on sports pages across North America are featured in the book.
In addition to unique photos, Babineau, along with writer Brian Codagnone, has included press pass photos, tickets, team-issued photos, and program covers from around the WHA. With their inaugural season of 1972 and their final season of 1978-79 when four teams (Edmonton, New England, Quebec and Winnipeg) joined the NHL, no one collected and preserved images of the WHA as Babineau.
Babineau is “The Guy” when it comes to capturing hockey history with a camera.
Guess who took the photo of “The Great One” Wayne Gretzky that appears on his 1979 Topps trading card for rookie? Yes. Babineau.
Babineau grew up as a hockey fan in the Boston area in the 1960s when Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito ruled the Bruins at Boston Garden and pretty much the rest of the NHL. 71 Stanley Cup. From being a fan, when in the 1970s he could choose from the three teams that skated in the Garden (Bruins, New England Whalers, Boston Braves of the American Hockey League), armed with a camera, Babineau wanted to go to the bottom bowl to shoot his favorite players.
When the WHA Whalers came to “Beantown,” Babineau bought a seven-game ticket, with his seat on the balcony. Sitting behind the goal, former NHL standouts now WHA top drafters like Ted Green Johnny McKenzie, Bobby Hull, and Derek Sanderson, these stars were ripe for Babineau to jerk onto film.
“I remember looking in The Hockey News (when it was in newspaper form), and they didn’t have WHA action shots,” Babineau recalled on a recent phone call. “I contacted the editor and reminded him that (The Hockey News) was only using publicity photos from the WHA.”
So at a time when there were long distance charges for calling from your area code, Babineau’s mother gave her hockey-starved son $3.00 to use for his call to Montreal – the home office of The Hockey News. After speaking with the editor, action shots from WHA players were requested. Babineau immediately set up a dark room in his bathroom, took several photographs and sent them to Montreal.
Weeks later, a friend came to Babineau’s house and showed him the latest copy of The Hockey News. Two of his photographs appeared in print, for which Babineau received the large sum of $2.50 each. A press pass soon followed and he began shooting at the ice level for the sport’s most trusted publication. In addition to buying “better cameras and lenses”, Babineau would no longer have to buy hockey game tickets.
“Then I started shooting for the Bruins. In 1976 I also started shooting the players for Topps. Then my photos appeared in Hockey Digest, which led to me contributing to Baseball Digest in 1976. I photographed for 42 years for the Boston Red Sox. It’s been 49 years for me with the Bruins,” says Babineau.
No photographer continuously shot professional hockey in North America than Babineau.
Aside from his work with Topps, Babineau spent 14 years photographing players for another card company – Fleer.
In 2007, the NHL purchased 225,000 images from Babineau. The history of the game captured through Babineau’s lenses will be preserved forever. A search of the Getty Images sports editors reveals 47,000 photographs taken by Babineau. The WHA images remain the property of Babineau.
The only three WHA teams Babineau didn’t see in person to shoot were the Calgary Cowboys, Ottawa Civic and Baltimore Blades.
Behind The Lense was a two-year project for Babineau.
Don Laible is a freelance sports writer from the Mohawk Valley who now lives in Florida. Since the 1980s, he has reported on professional baseball and hockey for print, radio and the web. His columns appear weekly on WIBX950.com. Don can be reached via email at [email protected]
Holy cow!! 16 of New York’s tallest, widest, oldest, tallest and weirdest record holders
While this list isn’t exactly Guinness Book of World Records material, it does illustrate that Upstate New York can hold a candle anywhere when it comes to setting unique records.
Here’s a list of 16 of the biggest, shortest, weirdest, longest, unique, deepest and strangest facts about our region.
If nothing else, this list will be a great conversation starter at your next get-together!
Abandoned Catskills Resort decimated by fire
The abandoned New York vacation destination, Brown’s Resort in the Catskills, had been converted into an apartment complex. In 2012 the building caught fire and this is what remained.
Chill & Have Dinner in these 5 Restaurants in the Capital Region with igloos
One of the coolest things to do this winter is chill in an igloo at a local restaurant. Here are 5 restaurants that offer a unique, cool dining experience. Check them out.
All water slides at Enchanted Forest Water Safari ranked from best to worst
Remember: we use the term “worst” very loosely, because if you love water rides and slides, is there ever REALLY a worst? No. Not at all.
We asked you: and here’s the curated ranking of waterslides from best to worst.
Check out Legoland’s water playground before it opens
Here’s a look at what’s the brand new Water Playground at LEGOLAND New York. You can build and race their own LEGO boat, slide down the water slide and get soaked under the giant water bucket.
Inside the largest indoor water park in the Poconos
21 adventures you need to add to your summer bucket list
18 kid-friendly day trips to beat boredom this summer in Central & Upstate New York
With school out for the year, it won’t be long before the kids get bored. Here are 18 kid-friendly day trips to keep them entertained this summer.
Holy cow!! 16 of New York’s tallest, widest, oldest, tallest and weirdest record holders
While this list isn’t exactly Guinness Book of World Records material, it does illustrate that Upstate New York can hold a candle anywhere when it comes to setting unique records.
Here’s a list of 16 of the biggest, shortest, weirdest, longest, unique, deepest and strangest facts about our region.
If nothing else, this list will be a great conversation starter at your next get-together!
Abandoned Catskills Resort decimated by fire
The abandoned New York vacation destination, Brown’s Resort in the Catskills, had been converted into an apartment complex. In 2012 the building caught fire and this is what remained.
Chill & Have Dinner in these 5 Restaurants in the Capital Region with igloos
One of the coolest things to do this winter is chill in an igloo at a local restaurant. Here are 5 restaurants that offer a unique, cool dining experience. Check them out.
|
Sources
2/ https://wibx950.com/babineaus-behind-the-lens-celebrates-world-hockey-association/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Babineau’s “Behind The Lens” Celebrates World Hockey Association
- Enchanted Forests: Get in the Holiday Spirit on Local Tree Trails | Entertainment
- Trump paid no income tax in 2020, ruling losses claimed
- Iowa men’s basketball falls to eastern Illinois at home
- 12 Ultra Small Cap Stocks to Buy for 2022
- Iriana Joko Widodo tells stories of strong women on Mother’s Day
- Gisele, Olivia Wilde, Taylor Swift: Hollywood stars reveal their best revenge dresses after breakups
- Notre Dame 2023 ranking
- Photos: Zelensky’s wartime visit to the United States
- 17 Bollywood movies coming in 2023
- Boys’ Hockey: Messsalonskee beats up Hampden Academy
- Donald Trump’s tax records show $53 million in net losses over six years