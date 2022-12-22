Babineau’s “Behind The Lens” Celebrates World Hockey Association

New Englander Steve Babineau has photographed many professional hockey games over the past half century.

For the seven seasons in the 1970s that the World Hockey Association operated as an alternative to and rival to the National Hockey League, no one captured the history of the fledgling league through a lens than Babineau. Now, for the enjoyment of hockey fans and sports enthusiasts in general, Babineau has put together an excellent book (ECW Press) – Behind The Lens: The World Hockey Association 50 Years Later.

Behind The Lens features 235 pages of many of hockey’s greatest stars in color and beautiful black and white images of the highest quality. Hall of Famers like Bobby Hull, Gordie Howe, Wayne Gretzky, Coach Glen Sather and so many other skaters and goalkeepers who made headlines on sports pages across North America are featured in the book.

In addition to unique photos, Babineau, along with writer Brian Codagnone, has included press pass photos, tickets, team-issued photos, and program covers from around the WHA. With their inaugural season of 1972 and their final season of 1978-79 when four teams (Edmonton, New England, Quebec and Winnipeg) joined the NHL, no one collected and preserved images of the WHA as Babineau.

Babineau is “The Guy” when it comes to capturing hockey history with a camera.

Guess who took the photo of “The Great One” Wayne Gretzky that appears on his 1979 Topps trading card for rookie? Yes. Babineau.

Babineau grew up as a hockey fan in the Boston area in the 1960s when Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito ruled the Bruins at Boston Garden and pretty much the rest of the NHL. 71 Stanley Cup. From being a fan, when in the 1970s he could choose from the three teams that skated in the Garden (Bruins, New England Whalers, Boston Braves of the American Hockey League), armed with a camera, Babineau wanted to go to the bottom bowl to shoot his favorite players.

When the WHA Whalers came to “Beantown,” Babineau bought a seven-game ticket, with his seat on the balcony. Sitting behind the goal, former NHL standouts now WHA top drafters like Ted Green Johnny McKenzie, Bobby Hull, and Derek Sanderson, these stars were ripe for Babineau to jerk onto film.

“I remember looking in The Hockey News (when it was in newspaper form), and they didn’t have WHA action shots,” Babineau recalled on a recent phone call. “I contacted the editor and reminded him that (The Hockey News) was only using publicity photos from the WHA.”

So at a time when there were long distance charges for calling from your area code, Babineau’s mother gave her hockey-starved son $3.00 to use for his call to Montreal – the home office of The Hockey News. After speaking with the editor, action shots from WHA players were requested. Babineau immediately set up a dark room in his bathroom, took several photographs and sent them to Montreal.

Weeks later, a friend came to Babineau’s house and showed him the latest copy of The Hockey News. Two of his photographs appeared in print, for which Babineau received the large sum of $2.50 each. A press pass soon followed and he began shooting at the ice level for the sport’s most trusted publication. In addition to buying “better cameras and lenses”, Babineau would no longer have to buy hockey game tickets.

“Then I started shooting for the Bruins. In 1976 I also started shooting the players for Topps. Then my photos appeared in Hockey Digest, which led to me contributing to Baseball Digest in 1976. I photographed for 42 years for the Boston Red Sox. It’s been 49 years for me with the Bruins,” says Babineau.

No photographer continuously shot professional hockey in North America than Babineau.

Aside from his work with Topps, Babineau spent 14 years photographing players for another card company – Fleer.

In 2007, the NHL purchased 225,000 images from Babineau. The history of the game captured through Babineau’s lenses will be preserved forever. A search of the Getty Images sports editors reveals 47,000 photographs taken by Babineau. The WHA images remain the property of Babineau.

The only three WHA teams Babineau didn’t see in person to shoot were the Calgary Cowboys, Ottawa Civic and Baltimore Blades.

Behind The Lense was a two-year project for Babineau.

Don Laible is a freelance sports writer from the Mohawk Valley who now lives in Florida. Since the 1980s, he has reported on professional baseball and hockey for print, radio and the web. His columns appear weekly on WIBX950.com. Don can be reached via email at [email protected]

