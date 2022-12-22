Oregon states school recruiting strategy, football and NFL draft works as Beavers ink solid 2023 class

A ritual on signing day is the football coach’s press conference to talk enthusiastically about his class. It usually takes place in the afternoon as the morning hours are busy with activity.

Notably, Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith met with the media at 11 a.m. Wednesday, his 18-man early signing class all buttoned up. It was scheduled two days before Wednesday.

Smith was able to pull off such a maneuver because of the confidence he had in signing this class. There was no drawing day drama, no last-minute texts to convince the potential recruit to stick to his verbal commitment. The only player to go anywhere else from an OSU report was tight Dorian Thomas. That move has been going on for a few weeks now.

Some of these relationships have been going on for a long time, Smith said. We were confident that today would be pseudo boring. That goes back to the fit, the type of guys that recruited. They chose us over a long period of time.

THE SIGNING CLASS

Smith sees his approach as a bit of a throwback, but it has worked to build Oregon State from a nothing citizen in 2018 to a potential top 12 team in 2022.

We are looking for guys who are versatile. School and football are very important, Smith said. We have proof in the pudding of the past few years, guys who get called up and leave with degrees. That’s important here, and it’s important for guys who sign with us.

The centerpiece of OSU’s 2023 signing class is quarterback Aidan Chiles and defensive lineman Kelze Howard. Chiles is ranked No. 11 this year’s quarterbacks according to 247Sports and is one of the highest-rated quarterbacks ever to sign with Oregon State. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Howard is one of the highest-rated recruits at any position in the program’s history.

Chiles and Howard will enroll in January, along with receivers Zachary Card, Tastean Reddicks and Montrel Hatten, outside linebacker Nikko Taylor and defensive lineman Thomas Collins.

Taylor is the only junior college transfer in the class. All but linebacker Leonard Ah. By summer, you’ll be joining the Beavers. Ah You is on a mission and won’t be in Corvallis until 2025. The Beavers signing class features three players from the Northwest, all from Washington, in tight end Cooper Jensen, receiver David Wells Jr. and defensive back Andre Jordan Jr.

Collins, who is from Sweden, also brings an international touch to this sign class. Smith believes OSU had an advantage by signing someone they believe is an underrated prospect due to the success the Beavers had with another Swede, defensive end Simon Sandberg.

Added OSU to every position group except run back. Led by Pac-12 offensive freshman Damien Martinez, the Beavers will return their top five running backs next season, pending a decision from junior Deshaun Fenwick.

Smith has not closed the door on adding a running back, saying there is another signing day in February and also the transfer portal. Smith believes that if another running back comes to OSU, it will be a good one.

I think we have a lot to sell, if you run back, as we’ve done offensively over the last few years, Smith said.

The Beavers were also light on bringing in offensive linemen, saying the position has good depth. With several veterans in the position for 2023, Smith said it is likely they will target more offensive linemen for the 2024 class.

Smith had no specific position groups they would target for the second signing date, in February, or the transfer portal. In his mind it is about depth and competition.

If there’s a player we think will contribute to the competition, help us in any position, we won’t be shy about signing, Smith said.

This is the second consecutive year in which the Oregon state bowl date has conflicted with the long term of the early signing date. Smith felt his staff successfully navigated recruiting trips and preparing bowls. Smith believes OSU’s performance, a 30-3 victory in the Las Vegas Bowl, provided a final reminder to recruits four days before signing day about what the Beavers are building.

I have no strong opinion on the scheme itself. We navigated with the maps that were handed out, Smith said.

Next for Oregon State, after the Christmas break, are individual player meetings, planning winter training and making final decisions about those deciding on the NFL draft or ending their college careers. Among those with decisions are defensive end Isaac Hodgins, cornerback Alex Austin, linebacker Omar Speights, safety Kitan Oladapo and Fenwick.

