The world juniors are back in a dark time for Hockey Canada

The past year has been problematic for the Junior Hockey World Cup to say the least. Last December in Edmonton, organizers tried to weather the brunt of the Omicron wave until a series of outbreaks forced them to abandon the tournament after a handful of games. They started again in August, but attendance and viewership declined as summer hockey proved a hard sell for an audience that felt this was more about fulfilling contractual obligations than anything else (Canada won, but you’re not alone if you have no memory of this happening).

That hollow August event also came against the backdrop of an explosive scandal involving Hockey Canada, the national governing body that, among other things, chooses national teams and hosts the world juniors when they take place in this country. Last spring, it was revealed that Hockey Canada had quietly settled a lawsuit with a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by a group that included members of Canada’s 2018 junior team at a Hockey Canada event in London, Ont. that summer. It was also discovered that Hockey Canada kept a secret cash reserve for settling such lawsuits, funded in part by children’s entry fees.

The national outcry over these revelations resulted in Hockey Canada losing all of its corporate sponsors and its funding from the federal government. The organization’s top executives were dragged to Parliament Hill for public hearings, and eventually the entire board of directors along with president and CEO Scott Smith were forced out.

Yesterday, the new board announced that the law firm it hired to investigate the alleged 2018 gang assault has released its report. Hockey Canada is now deciding “what sanction, if any, to impose” on the players allegedly involved, board chairman Hugh Fraser said. This process is taking place behind closed doors because, according to Fraser, “we don’t want to jeopardize the ongoing investigation by the London police.” London police reopened the case earlier this year and now reportedly believe they have reasonable grounds to charge five players with sexual assault.

The next move by Hockey Canada and/or the London Police could cast an even darker shadow over this year’s world juniors, which officially open on Boxing Day in Halifax and Moncton. During Canada’s 6-0 victory over Switzerland on Monday, the absence of Canadian corporate logos from the rink signage was a visual reminder of all that has happened this year. Also conspicuously absent is Russia, which is still banned from international hockey due to its invasion of Ukraine.

For those who can compartmentalize, there are some real star players worth watching in this tournament. Topping the list is Connor Bedard, the 17-year-old Canadian sensation who is sure to be chosen No. 1 overall in the upcoming NHL draft. Although on the short side, Bedard’s excellent skating and range of skills with the puck, especially his shot, have led him to be touted by some as a generational talent. If anything, he’s the most highly regarded draft prospect since Auston Matthews in 2016, and perhaps since Connor McDavid the year before.

Last December, as a rare 16-year-old selection for the Canadian junior team, Bedard became the youngest player in tournament history to score four goals in a game. The record was erased when the event was dropped, but Bedard returned in August and once again shone with a number of highlights, as he scored four goals and four assists in seven games. This season with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League, Bedard has a whopping 27 goals in 28 games.

The Canadian team also has the potential No. 2 pick in the 2023 draft in forward Adam Fantilli. Big, physical and skilled, the 18-year-old freshman has 26 points (including 11 goals) in just 16 games this season for the University of Michigan.

Canada captain Shane Wright was the consensus top contender in this year’s draft until he was no longer. Wright dropped to fourth on draft night, then struggled so badly in his first seven games with the Seattle Kraken that they gave him a healthy scratch and then relegated him to the minors. He returned on December 6 and scored his first NHL goal, but Seattle agreed to loan him to the Canadian junior team. Read more about Canada’s world junior squad here. Read more about Fraser and the efforts of the new Hockey Canada board to restore the embattled organization here.