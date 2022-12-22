The Primeur – Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. [email protected] or 225.229.3429

New Mexico: Bryant Vincent, who served as interim head coach at UAB last season, is under attack by New Mexico over the opening of their offensive coordinator, Matt Zenitz shares.

Missouri West (D-II): According to the source, Patrick St. Louis has been retained from the previous staff and will coach the running backs and Missouri Southern (D-II) assistant Michael Gallo will join the staff as defensive line coach.

Ole Miss: Former Auburn athletic director Allen Greene has been hired as senior deputy athletic director at Ole Miss.

Ball today: Western Kentucky takes on South Alabama tonight at 8 PM in the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

Rhode Island (FCS): Rhode Island is looking for an Offensive Quality Control Coach. This is strictly a VOLUNTEER position; there is no reimbursement, accommodation or payment for incidental meals. If interested, please email with resume and references to assistant football coach Brendan Patterson at [email protected].

Bucknell (FCS-PA): Sources tell FootballScoop that Bucknell is looking to jump-start their offense by adding a veteran player with FCS head coaching experience.

Assumption (D-II – MA): Assumption University is looking for a September 2 gamend (week 1) 2023. Preferably D2 or FCS. Will consider all options and have option to do house/house. Please contact Andy McKenzie at [email protected] if interested.

Mansfield (Sprint-PA): Mansfield University is seeking an offensive line coach. Offensive line play and/or coaching experience is required. The feature runs from August 15 to November 30. Salary is 4000 plus luxury housing. Some meals will be provided. I would like to interview candidates at the AFCA convention in Charlotte. This is a great opportunity for a current player looking to start coaching or a seasoned coach looking for a change. You have your own position and recruiting area. Resume to [email protected].

North Texas: Pete Thamel tweets that Chris Gilbert, the director of high school relations in Texas, is expected to become the new assistant head coach/tight coach in North Texas.

First coach: Even after finishing their undefeated season, the North Carolina Central (FCS) head coach had one last farewell shot for coach Prime.

Colorado: Deion Sanders has announced its first Colorado staff, here it is via our Colorado Staff Tracker page.

College of the Sequoias (JC – CA): The College of the Sequoias Football Program is seeking an offensive line and defensive backs coach for the 2023 season. For the first time ever, CCCAA football programs are allowed to do a Division 1 model of padded jump football. The ideal candidates would participate in the program before Spring Ball begins on March 20. Interested coaches can email their CV and references to [email protected] In-person interview opportunities will be held as soon as possible at the AFCA Convention in Charlotte January 6-9.

Findlay (D-II – OH): The University of Findlay (OH) (NCAA D2/GMAC) is looking for a 2023 week 1 opponent (Sept 2) This must be a home game in 2023. We would be willing to do a house and house for 2023 & 2024 are looking for division 2 opponents Interested can contact Head Football Coach Kory Allen at [email protected].

Nebraska: Matt Haron has left the video coordinator position, per source.

Lamar (FCS-TX): Mary Hardin-Baylor offensive line coach Matt Cannata has accepted the same position at Lamar, according to a source.

Purdue: Joe Dineen, a defensive assistant with Illinois last season, has joined the staff as an outside linebacker coach.

Averett (D-III – VA): Averett University Football is currently looking for 2 highly motivated individuals, a FULLTIME and a Graduate Assistant. The full-time position includes benefits, the GA position includes a stipend and must be enrolled full-time in the MBA program. For the full-time position, we are looking for the person best suited to a defense attack position and we may also include a special teams coordinator or recruiting coordinator, and for the GA, all positions including operations will be considered. Minimum qualifications include a bachelor’s degree and successful coaching, gaming and/or teaching experience. These positions can have an immediate start date and will remain open until filled. Interested parties should send a motivation letter, CV and references IN ONE DOCUMENT to [email protected]. Please indicate in the subject line which position you are applying for GA or FULLTIME.

Stony Brook (FCS – NY): Stony Brook is looking for a new offensive coordinator. See details, and how to apply, through this link.

Sioux Falls (D-II – SD): Carlton Littlejohn, has been named linebackers coach for the program. Carlton spent the past five seasons with Minnesota State – Moorhead (D-II) as a defensive coordinator/linebackers coach.

Messing around the grid: Pat Narduzzi, Mack Brown and Jeff Traylor continue to complain about the roster tampering issue.

Western Michigan: Lance Taylor makes impressive rent for General Manager.

Nebraska: Sources tell FootballScoop that Matt Rhule is making a move to add Arlington Martin (Texas) High School head coach Bob Wager to his staff.

Illinois: Head coach Bret Bielema signs a new six-year contract with the Illini.

Southern Birmingham (D-III – AL): Sources tell that to FootballScoop the program moved quickly to elevate Anthony Colucci to head coach.

