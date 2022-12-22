Andy Murray explains how Lionel Messi and Argentina’s World Cup win inspired him to keep playing tennis





Andy Murray has explained that Lionel Messi and Argentina’s World Cup victory motivates him to keep going and not to stop playing tennis. Murray, who is the same age as Messi at 35, nearly retired in 2019 due to a hip injury that threatened the end of his career. However, he got back into action and has been slowly climbing over the last three years and is in the top 50 going into 2023. Tennis ‘Signs are good’ – Murray beats Draper in Battle of the Brits to level Scotland with England 12 HOURS AGO I was really happy for him [Messi] that he was finally able to win the World Cup when it was seen that he had not done it at the international level, Murray said in Aberdeen ahead of the Battle of the Brits. That was strange considering that Argentina won the Copa America not long ago and has been in several finals and so on. Whatever age he is, he is 35 and born the same year as me. It’s great to see athletes in their mid to late 30s get out there and compete and perform and do what they love.” The three-time Grand Slam champion was considered one of the Big Four at the height of his career, but Roger Federer’s retirement and debate over how long Rafael Nadal will continue to play mean Murray’s time may soon be up too. However, the performances of older athletes such as Messi and Nadal this year have led Murray to believe there are no plans to retire just yet. I’ve had the opportunity to see a little bit of that in tennis lately, he continued. Whether that’s Serena [Williams] or Federer and Nadal. I notice that it motivates me to keep going and to keep performing to the best of my ability. Murray is a big fan of Messi and watched him play during his junior years at Barcelona. However, he didn’t want to get involved in the question of whether he was football’s GOAT, even though he took to Twitter to question whether Messi was the greatest athlete of all time. I hate all GOAT [greatest of all time] debates continuing, Murray said. They’re so painful, but I just think he’s great at what he does. Due to the size of football and the number of people playing it, he has to be regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time, and what he has achieved over such a long period of time is incredible. – – – Stream the Australian Open 2023 live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk. Tennis Murray: I’m just one ‘major injury’ away from retirement YESTERDAY AT 6:22 PM Tennis ‘No nicer guy’ – ‘Phenomenal’ Murray praised by Stubbs for donating to Ukraine 19/12/2022 AT 3:44 PM

