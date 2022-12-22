The joy of celebrating two kinds of Christmas

When you grow up in a household where Christmas is celebrated, you get used to a certain way of doing things.

And as the daughter of Greek migrants who grew up in Melbourne’s northern suburbs, Christmas has always followed a certain flow.

A real Melbourne Christmas

Pappou and my father got up early and started lighting the coals for the grill. Yiayia and Mom would be in the kitchen cutting fresh bread, preparing salads, and making lemon potatoes, spanakopita, and dips.

Delicious octopus thrown on the grill for Christmas lunch.

The mezedes would start hours before the main party: pickled fish, chopped tomatoes sprinkled with salt and oregano, cucumber spears with a splash of vinegar, bits of feta, maybe a sizzling saganaki if we were lucky.

If we were all luckily some octopus or fresh sardines would be thrown on the grill before being hot dipped in oil and lemon.

Everyone would be armed with a small fork and a drink, probably tsipouro or retsina, and we would take turns sitting in the garden helping out in the kitchen and on the grill watching the seafood cook or the lamb roasting. spit that rotates slowly.

Greek music blared from the speakers at a volume that I’m sure our neighbors had an opinion about.

The kitchen table would be full of dishes as we loaded our plates. Dad, dressed in a top and Santa hat, shouted “Kala Xristougenna!” (Merry Christmas!) from his chair at the head of the table. The clink of glasses would begin our celebration.

There would be seconds and thirds, a passionate debate or two, followed by dessert, usually something coated in syrup, bought from the local Greek pastry shop.

Although the years have passed and our table has lost loved ones but gained new ones, the magic of Christmas and the way we celebrate it has not changed.

A new kind of Christmas

Once I met my husband, I was introduced to a whole new way of celebrating Christmas.

In the Mediterranean-esque sunshine of Perth’s western suburbs, where he hails, Christmas is as grand and loud and colorful as our Greek festivities. But instead of spit-roasted lamb, a glazed ham is served.

I’m ashamed to admit that this was one of my biggest Christmas culture shocks: it wasn’t until my first Christmas in Perth that I learned you could eat the ham cold.

There are more creative salads with noodles or currants that go beyond the usual Greek salads of my childhood.

And there’s always a dish with stuffing (which I still don’t quite understand how to eat), roasted veggies, turkey, and shrimp. My father-in-law carefully prepares smoked salmon in the shape of a salmon.

Christmas lunch begins with everyone crossing their arms and pulling apart Christmas crackers at the same time. Paper crowns are placed slightly skewed.

A very merry Christmas in Perth: I was introduced to a whole new way of celebrating Christmas when I met my husband.

Here the drinks are boozy spritzers and G&Ts, and the music is jazz and classic rock.

The day starts later but also extends. There are activities, such as the annual Christmas quiz, the table tennis tournament and usually a mysterious third activity (sometimes volleyball, sometimes croquet).

It is always warm and a Christmas dip in the pool is almost mandatory.

As the day darkens, we sink into the big leather armchairs around a board game (a new game is added every year) while the drinks keep flowing.

Christmas with the next generation

Now that we have kids, the logistics of Christmas have become more complicated, so we alternate between a Greek Christmas in Melbourne or an Aussie Perth Christmas.

Despite the two different cultures, the two languages, the two very different families, my children are happy.

How can you not be?

Wherever you are, there’s a Christmas tree all lit up and cousins ​​to play with, presents to unwrap and delicious food.

Despite the two different cultures, the two languages, the two very different families, my children are happy.

At the end of the day, no matter what city we’re in, their tummies are full and their hearts happy.

While it’s always hard to be away from my family for Christmas, I love these new traditions. It feels like I’m peeking behind the curtain of the many Christmas parties I’d hear about at school, and just like the ones I saw on TV.

And when I’m in Perth, my home is just a video call away. I know Dad will answer in his red top and Santa hat, to give me my own booming “Kala Xristougenna!” to give.

Chryssie Swarbrick is a writer and mother of two from Melbourne. You can find her on Twitter here.