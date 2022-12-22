Williams’ 25 points push Tigers to 10th season win





Next game: South Florida 29-12-2022 | 19:00 ESPN+ 98.9 THE ROAR OF MEMPHIS December 29 (Thu) / 7 p.m South Florida MEMPHIS, Tenn. The Memphis Tigers settled things on FedExForum Wednesday night, beating Alabama State 83-61 behind fifth-year forward Andre Williams 25-point effort on 11-of-14 shooting. The Tigers finished the book on the non-conference portion of the schedule with a 10–3 record, their most wins before the American Athletic Conference season since winning 11 in 2019. At 20e At the climax of the evening, Williams recorded his 1000epoint of his career. Fifth year security guard Kendrick Davis notched 14 points and a season-high 12 assists, just two short of his AAC record of 14. Redshirt senior forward Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu had his best game in a Memphis uniform with 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting to go along with seven blocks, both matching his career highs. Fifth year security guard Elijah McCadden made his first start as a Tiger and almost produced a double-double with season highs of 10 points and eight rebounds in 33 minutes. He took his 500ecareer rebound in the first half. Memphis shot 55.0 percent as a team (33-60) and held a 76-50 lead with 6:58 to play in the game. The Tigers smashed the nets in the first half and led 47-37 at halftime. Memphis shot 58.1 percent from the floor (18-31) in the first 20 minutes, with Davis and Williams tied for 25 points. Alabama State (1-11) was led byIsaiah range and Alex Andersen, as each scored 16 points. NEXT ONE The Tigers will get a few days off before Christmas before returning to action next week to host South Florida on December 29 at 7 p.m. to open the conference. POST-GAME NOTES Memphis used the starting line-up of Kendrick Davis , Andre Williams , Damaria Franklin , Chandler Lawson and Elijah McCadden for the first time this season. The Tigers have used just three different starting lineups in 13 games this year, and Wednesday marked the first lineup change since Nov. 20 against VCU.

and for the first time this season. Memphis has scored more than 80 points in four games in a row for the first time since seven consecutive games from December 4, 2018 to January 3, 2019.

The team hit a season-high 14 blocks in the win, the most by the Tigers since also blocking 14 against Saint Louis last season on November 16, 2021.

The Tigers have now won 12 straight games at FedExForum and are 62-9 at home under head coach Penny Hardaway . The home winning streak is currently the longest streak in the AAC and the 25 e longest streak in the nation.

. The home winning streak is currently the longest streak in the AAC and the 25 longest streak in the nation. Memphis improved to 30-3 at home in non-conference games under Hardaway.

Memphis has now won 34 straight games with 55 percent or better shooting from the field, including three this season. The last loss was February 1, 2012 at Southern Miss (75-72) when the team shot 56.3 percent.

Chandler Lawson scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds while blocking a season-high two balls in 27 minutes.

scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds while blocking a season-high two balls in 27 minutes. Damaria Franklin finished with eight points and three rebounds in his first start as a Tiger.

John Lawson added six points and six boards in 26 minutes off the bench.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gotigersgo.com/news/2022/12/21/mens-basketball-williams-25-points-pushes-tigers-to-10th-win-of-season.aspx

