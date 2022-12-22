Cricket-Green in good space ahead of ‘Boxing Day’ test | The mighty 790 KFGO





(Reuters) Australia all-rounder Cameron Green admitted he hasn’t made much of an impression lately with the team playing so well, but says he’s in a good space and ready to play his part ahead of the test against South Africa in Melbourne on Boxing Day. Green failed to bat in Australia’s first of two test wins over the West Indies earlier this month, scoring just nine and five in the second game. He then hit 18 off 19 balls in the first innings of Australia’s opening Test against South Africa, and was scoreless in the second innings as the hosts clinched victory in just two days. He bowled just 32 overs over the three Tests but took five catches in the field in their victory over South Africa. It was definitely a weird start to the summer for myself because I didn’t have too much to do, Green told reporters. As an all-rounder you are kind of the man to help if the team needs it. Right now it feels like I’m not really needed, but that’s clearly a sign of how well we’re playing. Green said he worked hard in practice to stay sharp when called up. All you can look at is how you train and I feel in a pretty good space, he added. I hit the ball well. If you can’t get much playing time, that’s the only way you can see how you’re doing. I feel pretty good in the nets. (Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kfgo.com/2022/12/22/cricket-green-in-a-good-space-ahead-of-boxing-day-test/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

