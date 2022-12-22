PJ Fleck accuses Wisconsin of negative recruitment; Luke Fickell Responds – Twin Cities





The rivalry over Paul Bunyan’s Ax was played and won by the Gophers in November, but was rekindled on Wednesday. A football commitment from Gophers, Prior Lake defensive lineman Martin Owusu received a scholarship offer from Wisconsin just before the early signing period started this week. The badgers trying to turn a promise late in the recruiting cycle was just the beginning, according to head coach PJ Fleck. (Owusu) showed me all the text messages where they did everything they could to negative recruit, negative recruit, negative recruit to turn us around, and it didn’t work, Fleck said at his signing press conference Wednesday. So we abolished it. That’s what’s great; you will see all text messages. continued Fleck. That’s the best part of negative recruiting. You get to see all these grown men negative recruitment in text messages. It is beautiful. Appreciate everyone sharing with us because we don’t recruit negatively, and it’s really interesting to see that. Owusu tweeted about the Badgers scholarship offer on Tuesday, but then deleted it. He followed it up with an enlightening tweet. Yes, sorry about that, Owusu wrote. I’m a gopher no matter what. Owusu, a three-star prospect, signed a national letter of intent on Wednesday as one of 21 high school candidates in the Gophers’ recruiting class for 2023. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, he had 30 scholarship offers, including Kansas State, Iowa State, Washington, Washington State and California. New Badgers coach Luke Fickell responded to Fleck’s accusations on Wednesday. “I will not recruit negatively,” the former Cincinnati coach said in a video posted by 247 Sports. “I’m not saying someone didn’t call. I know we may have approached someone. But I wouldn’t think we would have said anything negative about a guy going somewhere. We have plenty of positive things to say about what we do.” When recruiting, the Gophers will use other schools as a point of comparison, but will not directly voice their opposition, sources told the Pioneer Press. An example would be to contrast the Twin Cities metro area with a small college town. Of course, on his KFXN-FM show Wednesday, Fleck said there’s always been negative recruiting. But I think kids are much more willing to share it than they used to be, Fleck said. We choose not to. Our whole staff don’t do it, don’t talk about it. If (athletes) want to go somewhere else, let them go somewhere else. Brown-Stephens absent Gophers receiver Michael Brown-Stephens was away from the team during preparations for the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29 because he is dealing with a personal situation, a source told Pioneer Press Wednesday. The third-year player has 22 receptions for 338 yards and no touchdowns in 2022. Short Fleck said the Gophers plan to target the addition of cornerbacks and possibly offensive and defensive linemen before the start of next season. … Thirteen members of the Gophers’ incoming recruiting class, nearly 40 percent, will enroll in January, including Owusu, Greg Johnson, Darius Taylor, Drew Viotto, Reese Tripp, Garrison Monroe, Kerry Brown, Kenric Lanier and transfers Ryan Selig , Chris Collins, Corey Crooms, Elijah Spencer and Jack Henderson. … The Gophers also added seven walk-ons on Wednesday: Stillwater quarterback Max Shikenjanski; Eastview punter Caleb McGrath; defensive back Ethan Carrier of Detroit Lakes and Jackson Powers of Maple Grove; and linebackers Zander Rockow of Eau Claire, Wis., and Drew Wilson of Mequon, Wis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.twincities.com/2022/12/21/gophers-football-p-j-fleck-accuses-wisconsin-of-negative-recruiting-luke-fickell-responds/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos