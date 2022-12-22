Sports
Ian Holloway is bizarrely seen as the manager of England’s Battle of the Brits tennis team
Ian Holloway may never find work as a tennis coach, but the well-traveled football manager thoroughly enjoyed his introduction to the racquet sport.
Installed, somewhat at random, as captain of the England team in the ‘Battle of the Brits’ match against Scotland, he lurked around as the distant relative at the family’s Christmas party with one too many sherries on board.
His number one player, Dan Evans, gave their team a winning start at Paul Lawrie’s Scotland as he defeated Glasgow’s Aidan McHugh 6-4 6-2 in front of a capacity crowd of 6,000 fans at Aberdeen’s P&J Arena.
They were followed by Andy Murray, who went up against his possible heir to the British game, Jack Draper.
As a new Sports Personality of the Year was anointed further south, the three-time winner of that accolade was cheered by his adoring home crowd.
Holloway had started the evening by bluntly admitting that his tennis knowledge extended to the knowledge that it is a sport played with two rackets in singles and four in doubles.
However, his management technique was obvious. The aim was to relax the players on his team bench, by dancing a jig between matches, or by having his bowler hat stolen by those around him.
“You can see how he gets his players together and you can see that some of them might not be his biggest fan, but he’s super energetic,” Evans said of his temporary boss. “It all went on, he screamed, called the balls in or out.”
Holloway and Lawrie Aberdeen’s own former Open champion have been brought on to add a bit more appeal to an event that finds a niche part pre-Christmas pantomime and part serious preparation for the upcoming Australian leg of the new tennis season.
If the former is the case, then Evans has been happy to play the villain, talking beforehand about how he looks forward to giving the overmatched McHugh ranked 373 a good hideout.
A few boos greeted Evans as he walked onto the pitch, but these weren’t the home internationals of yesteryear, or even the greeting England would get in the Six Nations at Murrayfield.
The Scottish team, paraded to the start in kilts, has been put together by Jamie Murray in this late development of his BOTB concept. It started in 2020 as a way to provide competitive opportunities during lockdown when travel was banned.
Cam Norrie could have played for the host team through his father from Glasgow, if he hadn’t already been halfway to Australia collecting much bigger paychecks for other exhibition events, such as the recent one in Saudi Arabia.
He probably needs to play in the future to give this match-up longevity, with Scotland’s famous siblings now well into their 30s.
McHugh, 22, is the closest thing to a homegrown successor in the men’s game, and has a nice game, albeit he doesn’t have a great gun. His struggle to break into the global game shows how difficult it is to succeed on the world stage, as well as how remarkable it is that two champions emerged from Dunblane’s backwater.
There are fewer barriers to becoming someone like the new Ally McCoist, who would also be captain here, but cried with post-Qatar fatigue yesterday.
In Sydney around this time next week, Evans will play for Great Britain in the new United Cup team competition alongside Norrie, where they are likely to face Australia and Nick Kyrgios.
It will probably be tougher than tonight’s work, although it’s a useful warm-up in terms of playing what felt like an away game. Murray’s meeting with Draper turned out to be a more vehement affair.
In terms of the overall result of this match, all could not be lost anyway after the first session of three, spread over two days.
Jamie Murray has chosen to copy the format of the recent Laver Cup by making the opening games count three times less than those of tonight’s climax, meaning the result is likely to be in doubt until the end.
