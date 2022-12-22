Chance is knocking for Shrewsbury girls hockey – Boston Herald

HAVERHILL Virtually every time the Shrewsbury girls’ hockey team steps onto the ice, head coach Frank Panarelli emphasizes the importance of crashing on loose pucks in the foul area. On rebounds, anything floating around the net ricochetes.

Wednesday night, that’s exactly what propelled the No. 3 Colonials to a signature early-season victory over a fellow Div. 1 stream on the way.

With two goals from Taylor Ryder and a superb defensive effort to limit chances as the game went on, Shrewsbury (3-0) defused a fiery start from No. 4 HPNA (2-1-1) and quickly turned the script on away to a 4-1 MVC/DCL victory at Veterans Memorial Rink. Both of Ryders’ goals came on those loose pucks around the net, and both put her team ahead as Shrewsbury scored the opening goal of the game and had to separate from a tie in the second period after a brief HPNA rally.

Combine that with an 18-save effort from Risa Montoya into the net, as well as countless plays on the blue line to tear down everything HPNA fought back with, to ensure a huge victory in arguably the toughest conference in the state.

I preach every day (dirty area targets), Panarelli said. Every goal counts, the goals in the foul area are just as important. We have some grinders, we work hard. … Our league is so strong, every game is like a playoff game. It’s just exciting. Even tonight, the atmosphere for a regular third game of the season was (good).

Just watching the first seven minutes of the game, you would have thought HPNA was well on its way to victory, with how the forecheck seamlessly kept the puck on offense and pressure on Montoya. Goalkeeper Julianna Taylor (24 saves) blocked anything Shrewsbury could respond with, and a penalty from the Colonials with 7:23 left in a scoreless opening frame gave HPNA even more advantage.

That advantage soon turned to a 4-on-4 game when HPNA drew a penalty, and soon after Shrewsbury gave a 4-on-3 on another offense. Then the settlers took over.

Shrewsbury was unable to utilize the 30 seconds of his 5-on-3 advantage, but was able to power play within the remainder of the second. Yasmine McKenzie hammered a shot off the top of Taylor’s shoulder to hit the boards behind the net, and Ryder dove in on the ricochet that slid just far enough into an open scoring lane for the 1-0 lead.

Taylor struggled to get her mitt on rebounds around the net from there as Shrewsbury bombarded her with dangerous pucks, but was able to withstand the pressure to hold onto the one-score deficit until Mia Kmiec hit a rebound to the other side buried for a 1-1 draw midway through the second quarter. However, the Colonials kept up the pressure with their dominant advance and it wasn’t long before Ryder retook the lead off another loose puck just two minutes later.

I yelled on the bench, this (slow start) is bus legs, let’s get over this, Panarelli said. Scoring that power play goal was huge. We started to play better in the second half of the first period.

The second period proved the most one-sided despite the 1–1 draw, as Shrewsbury blocked most of the shots HPNA could produce before getting to Montoya. The Colonials defeated the home team 12-6 in the frame as Taylor and the defense continued to face persistent pucks around the foul area.

It’s not to say Shrewsbury wouldn’t need luck, as a well-defended backcheck saw a Colonies shot ricochet off an HPNA defender all the way across the width of the ice. The puck met Rachel Bunsick in perfect stride and crashed towards the net, and one juke around a defenseman secured an insurance goal for a 3-1 lead.

It took just two minutes into the third period to make the game virtually unattainable, as Katie Vona completed another loose puck for the net for the 4-1 lead. Shrewsbury started his share of penalties to give HPNA a chance to get back, but special teams held it 0-for-4 on powerplays to secure the key win.