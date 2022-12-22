Sports
Chance is knocking for Shrewsbury girls hockey – Boston Herald
HAVERHILL Virtually every time the Shrewsbury girls’ hockey team steps onto the ice, head coach Frank Panarelli emphasizes the importance of crashing on loose pucks in the foul area. On rebounds, anything floating around the net ricochetes.
Wednesday night, that’s exactly what propelled the No. 3 Colonials to a signature early-season victory over a fellow Div. 1 stream on the way.
With two goals from Taylor Ryder and a superb defensive effort to limit chances as the game went on, Shrewsbury (3-0) defused a fiery start from No. 4 HPNA (2-1-1) and quickly turned the script on away to a 4-1 MVC/DCL victory at Veterans Memorial Rink. Both of Ryders’ goals came on those loose pucks around the net, and both put her team ahead as Shrewsbury scored the opening goal of the game and had to separate from a tie in the second period after a brief HPNA rally.
Combine that with an 18-save effort from Risa Montoya into the net, as well as countless plays on the blue line to tear down everything HPNA fought back with, to ensure a huge victory in arguably the toughest conference in the state.
I preach every day (dirty area targets), Panarelli said. Every goal counts, the goals in the foul area are just as important. We have some grinders, we work hard. … Our league is so strong, every game is like a playoff game. It’s just exciting. Even tonight, the atmosphere for a regular third game of the season was (good).
Just watching the first seven minutes of the game, you would have thought HPNA was well on its way to victory, with how the forecheck seamlessly kept the puck on offense and pressure on Montoya. Goalkeeper Julianna Taylor (24 saves) blocked anything Shrewsbury could respond with, and a penalty from the Colonials with 7:23 left in a scoreless opening frame gave HPNA even more advantage.
That advantage soon turned to a 4-on-4 game when HPNA drew a penalty, and soon after Shrewsbury gave a 4-on-3 on another offense. Then the settlers took over.
Shrewsbury was unable to utilize the 30 seconds of his 5-on-3 advantage, but was able to power play within the remainder of the second. Yasmine McKenzie hammered a shot off the top of Taylor’s shoulder to hit the boards behind the net, and Ryder dove in on the ricochet that slid just far enough into an open scoring lane for the 1-0 lead.
Taylor struggled to get her mitt on rebounds around the net from there as Shrewsbury bombarded her with dangerous pucks, but was able to withstand the pressure to hold onto the one-score deficit until Mia Kmiec hit a rebound to the other side buried for a 1-1 draw midway through the second quarter. However, the Colonials kept up the pressure with their dominant advance and it wasn’t long before Ryder retook the lead off another loose puck just two minutes later.
I yelled on the bench, this (slow start) is bus legs, let’s get over this, Panarelli said. Scoring that power play goal was huge. We started to play better in the second half of the first period.
The second period proved the most one-sided despite the 1–1 draw, as Shrewsbury blocked most of the shots HPNA could produce before getting to Montoya. The Colonials defeated the home team 12-6 in the frame as Taylor and the defense continued to face persistent pucks around the foul area.
It’s not to say Shrewsbury wouldn’t need luck, as a well-defended backcheck saw a Colonies shot ricochet off an HPNA defender all the way across the width of the ice. The puck met Rachel Bunsick in perfect stride and crashed towards the net, and one juke around a defenseman secured an insurance goal for a 3-1 lead.
It took just two minutes into the third period to make the game virtually unattainable, as Katie Vona completed another loose puck for the net for the 4-1 lead. Shrewsbury started his share of penalties to give HPNA a chance to get back, but special teams held it 0-for-4 on powerplays to secure the key win.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bostonherald.com/2022/12/22/opportunity-knocks-for-shrewsbury-girls-hockey/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The 5 best big-budget Hollywood movies of 2022; from Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick to the Michael Bay Ambulance
- Chance is knocking for Shrewsbury girls hockey – Boston Herald
- Dress to dazzle for the holidays
- Elvis Presley’s Spinout Co-Star Was 81 – Deadline
- Vietnam and Indonesia conclude talks on exclusive economic zones Radio Free Asia
- Director Rohit Shetty speaks out against people who degrade Bollywood
- What will happen to the stock market next year according to JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs
- Ian Holloway is bizarrely seen as the manager of England’s Battle of the Brits tennis team
- January 6 committee witnesses’ most damning quotes about Trump – Rolling Stone
- Paul Bettany explores being art star Andy Warhol on Broadway | Entertainment
- The new chabot is code red for Google’s search business
- How virtual clothes could help solve the fashion waste problem