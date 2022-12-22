Goa hosts first ever World Table Tennis (WTT) Series event in India





World Table Tennis (WTT) has awarded Panaji, the capital city of Goa, the rights to host India’s first-ever World Table Tennis (WTT) event. The highest levelWTT Star Contender Goa2023, is scheduled from February 27 to March 5e at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor stadium, located on the Goa University Campus in the southern Taleigao district of the capital. An announcement to this effect was made at a press conference here in the presence of Rohan Khaunte, Minister of Tourism, Government of Goa. Stupa Analytics, a leading and homegrown sports analytics company will be the tournament hosts with the active support of the Government of Goa. Also present at the event were Mr. Matt Pound, Managing Director, WTT, Dr. Geeta Nagvenkar, Executive Director, Sports Authority of Goa, Ms. Megha Gambhir, Co-Founder & CEO, Stupa Analytics and Deepak Malik, Co-Founder & Chief of Sports, Stupa Analytics. Speaking on that occasionRohan Khaunte, Minister of Tourism, Goa Government said, Goa is the country’s largest tourism destination and I am thrilled to welcome WTT to our shores as they announce WTT Contenders Goa 2023 as the first event of the WTT calendar. We are pleased that Goa has been chosen to host a WTT event for the first time in India. We have positioned ourselves as a top sports state by hosting various international sports events and will continue to do so to develop and promote sports to make India a sports nation. WTT Series is the official professional table tennis series, pitting the world’s best players against each other in various category tournaments throughout the year, with the four Grand Smashes being the ultimate prize to win. The six Star Contender events will place 48 men and women in the respective singles main draws, with the top 30 in the world rankings eligible to play, four of whom must be in the world top 20 mandatory. Talking about the launch of WTT Star Contender Goa,Matt Pound, Managing Director, WTTsaid, WTT is delighted to come to Goa to host the first ever WTT event in India. The WTT Star Contender in Goa will bring the new brand of table tennis to the attention of the Indian people, and we believe it will be the first of many WTT events in India. We look forward to working closely with the Government of Goa and Stupa Analytics to make this event a great success and develop table tennis in India together, also in partnership with TTFI. The world’s best table tennis players will love coming to Goa and together we will make history. Star Contender events also feature a 16-team doubles main draw and an eight-team mixed doubles main draw. Eight qualifiers each in singles and four in doubles may also be scrapped with the best, while host nations also get plenty of wild card entries in both singles and doubles. Tournament hostMegha Gambhir, co-founder and CEO of Stupa Analytics, also spoke on the occasion and said: We are delighted and proud to host a WTT event next year. We will put on a fantastic event and we are looking forward to seeing some of the world class players from around the world and also from India in action in Goa. We will take all necessary steps to make WTT Star Contender Goa one of the highlights of the 2023 calendar. The WTT Star Contender Goa 2023 is poised to become the perfect catalyst for the millions of table tennis fans and up and coming players in the country, who have been yearning to see the best in the world live in action and the top Indian players take on them on. World-class gameplay and excitement can be expected from the seven-day extravaganza, which will feature over 200 world-class athletes and 500+ elite coaches, alongside global WTT employees. Report – Pratyusha Mukherjee Post navigation

