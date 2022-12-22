Evansville’s strong finish propels Aces to a 73-61 victory over Knights





Next game: Free University 29-12-2022 | 6:30 pm ESPN 680/105.7 December 29 (Thu) / 6:30 p.m Free University EVANSVILLE, Ind. The host Evansville Purple Aces got hot at the right time as they unleashed a 12-0 run late in the second half to beat the Bellarmine Knights by the final count of 73-61 at the Ford Center in a non-conference game at Wednesday night. In a game that ended on such a sour note for the Knights, things started promisingly as Bellarmine drained nine of 16 three-pointers in the first half to take a 39-30 lead into the locker room. However, the second half was all Purple Aces as the Knights made just five of 21 field goals in the last 20 minutes. The hosts, who were outshot 58 to 37 percent in the first half, ended the night outshooting BU 43.6 to 42.2 percent. The Knights’ shooting problems in the second half were compounded by turnovers, with Bellarmine committing 17 that night. The high turnover rate translated into another 10 field goal attempts from Evansville, despite a 34-33 rebound advantage for BU. “I’m disappointed in every aspect of this basketball program,” said Bellarmine Coach Scott Davenport . “We were beaten 16-6 against Miami in the last segment (of our last game) and tonight we scored 21 times in the second half. We scored 35 times in two games and neither team put any pressure.” Davenport added that his team’s failure to hit key goals tonight spelled the Knights’ downfall. “The number one priority was to win the paint; we were outscored 28-12. We had to do a great job in the transition defense and the quick break points were 18-13,” he said. “Everything we wanted to achieve, we didn’t do. So we’re 5-8 and we were beaten 73-61.” Individually, Bellarmine saw four players score double figures, led by from Ben Johnson 21, which was marked by a 5-for-8 performance from three-point country and converting all six free throws. Garrett Tipton added 15 points while leading the Knights with seven rebounds. freshman Peter Suder turned up a career-high eight assists. For Evansville (4-9), Kenny Strawbridge was the scoring leader, with 22 points in the second half. The Purple Aces got a double-double from Yacine Toumi, who went for 15 points and 11 rebounds. The Knights now get a few days off to celebrate Christmas, but once the holidays are over they can get back to hard work on conference games. Bellarmine may start the ASUN Conference at home, but the Knights’ first league game is against preseason favorite Liberty. Davenport is eager to get back to work. “We have to practice,” he said. “I’m not worried about Liberty; I’m worried about Bellarmine. We have to learn to guard the ball; we have to learn to attack. The Opening Ceremony of the Bellarmine-Liberty Conference will be held December 29 at 6:30 p.m. in Freedom Hall. Follow us on Twitter (@BUKnights), Instagram (BUKnights), Facebook (BUKnights) for more coverage of Bellarmine athletics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://athletics.bellarmine.edu/news/2022/12/21/mens-basketball-evansvilles-strong-finish-propels-aces-to-73-61-victory-over-knights.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos