Connect with us

Sports

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Stumps: India trailing by 208 runs

 


  • December 22, 2022
    4:26 PM (ACTUAL)
    Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    IND 19/0 (8 Overtime hours)

    While Shubman Gill has scored 14 from 20 balls, KL Rahul managed to score just 3 runs from 30 deliveries. At the end of Day 1, Team India is trailing by 208 points.