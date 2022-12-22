Sports
IND vs BAN 2nd Test Stumps: India trailing by 208 runs
December 22, 2022
4:26 PM (ACTUAL)
IND 19/0 (8 Overtime hours)
While Shubman Gill has scored 14 from 20 balls, KL Rahul managed to score just 3 runs from 30 deliveries. At the end of Day 1, Team India is trailing by 208 points.
December 22, 2022
3:26 PM (ACTUAL)
Everywhere for Bangladesh
It’s all over! India folds Bangladesh to 227 and I think they have to work hard for the next 2 days.
December 22, 2022
3:23 PM (ACTUAL)
India just a wicket away
Well, Team India made quick work of Bangladesh after Tea and they are now just a wicket away. How fast can they get it?
December 22, 2022
3:17 PM (ACTUAL)
Umesh Yadav on roll
India get their 8th wicket as Umesh strikes for the fourth time in the innings
December 22, 2022
3:15 PM (ACTUAL)
Mominul is approaching a hundred
Mominul still has one side for hosts as he approaches a hundred, he is currently on an unbeaten 82-run knock
December 22, 2022
3:07 PM (ACTUAL)
Can India limit BAN to less than 250?
It will be interesting if India can limit BAN under 250 but they will need some quick wickets
December 22, 2022
2:58 PM (ACTUAL)
Another bites the dust!!
India scalped the 7th wicket as they are now on pole position in the match
December 22, 2022
2:48 PM (ACTUAL)
Wow what a start!!
Like the second session, India has started the third session at a high level with a wicket
December 22, 2022
2:24 PM (ACTUAL)
The last session
Bangladesh has 5 wickets left and Mehidy and Mominul are on the crease. Can the IND break this position today?
December 22, 2022
1:43 PM (ACTUAL)
Tea is not far, can India get another one?
The India team will try to scalp one more wicket before entering the tea break with half of the team back in the dugout
December 22, 2022
1:32 PM (ACTUAL)
Close to!!
It’s a close call but India chose not to use the DRS and it turned out to be a good call for the LBW on Mominul
December 22, 2022
1:18 PM (ACTUAL)
Ashwin strikes again!!
Bangladesh have lost another wicket as Liton Das leaves for 25 as Indian captain makes impressive change of tactics
December 22, 2022
1:12 PM (ACTUAL)
Liton Badger on fire
Liton Das is currently on fire with some fast runs
December 22, 2022
1:04 PM (ACTUAL)
It’s 150 for BAN
It has been upended for BAN after the restart as they passed 150 for a loss of 4 wickets
December 22, 2022
12:28 PM (ACTUAL)
BAN seems to have settled
With Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque, it seems the hosts have finally settled down after their early setback as they are now 115/3.
December 22, 2022
12:04 AM (ACTUAL)
BAN almost 100 after a bad start to the session
Bangladesh is approaching 100 after a poor start to the second session
December 22, 2022
11:51 AM (ACTUAL)
Worse possible start for hosts
It is the worst possible start for Bangladesh as they lose Shakib Al Hasan early on the first pitch of the second session
December 22, 2022
11:43 AM (ACTUAL)
Umesh strikes at first pitch!!
Umesh Yadav hit the first ball of the session as Shakib returns to the pavilion!!
December 22, 2022
11:37 AM (ACTUAL)
Not far from reboot..
We are just under 10 minutes away from the start of the second session as both teams will try to get a good start.
December 22, 2022
11:23 AM (ACTUAL)
Can India stamp their authority in 2nd session?
The Indian team has all the firepower in their arsenal to seal their authority on Day 1
December 22, 2022
11:04 AM (ACTUAL)
It’s lunch time in Dhaka
It’s lunchtime in Dhaka as BAN ends at 82/2 as both teams share the first session.
December 22, 2022
10:57 AM (ACTUAL)
74/2 after 26 overs
Ravi Ashwin holds his ground from one side, but things get interesting if India can strike before lunch
December 22, 2022
10:43 AM (ACTUAL)
Can India strike again?
The Indian team would like to strike again as they have momentum as they scalped two rapid-fire wickets and want to stamp their authority
December 22, 2022
10:31 AM (ACTUAL)
50 for BAN
BAN has moved up 50 after losing quick wickets
December 22, 2022
10:22 AM (ACTUAL)
India on top
Bangladesh is all over the place as they have lost all momentum gained from fast wickets
December 22, 2022
10:13 AM (ACTUAL)
First wicket in 12 years for Unadkat!!
JaydevUnadkat has scalped his first wicket in 12 years for India, what a moment for him!!!
December 22, 2022
10:08 AM (ACTUAL)
38/0 after 14 overs
It’s 38/0 after 14 overs as Bangladesh tries to gain momentum on Day 1 of the Dhaka Test
December 22, 2022
10:04 AM (ACTUAL)
Shanto and Zakir stand their ground
Shanto and Zakir have given BAN a perfect start as they have yet to lose a wicket in the first hour of play
December 22, 2022
9:52 AM (ACTUAL)
Ravi Ashwin with ball in hand
India has decided to go with some spin as Ravi Ashwin comes up with the ball in hand
December 22, 2022
9:46 AM (ACTUAL)
10 overs are done and dusted and the hosts will be happy
It’s 22/0 after 10 overs as Bangladesh tries to negotiate the first session of the day
December 22, 2022
9:35 AM (ACTUAL)
18/0 in 7 overs
The Bangladesh openersShanto andHossain got the team off to a slow start
December 22, 2022
9:25 AM (ACTUAL)
Good start for the hosts
It was a slow and good start for the hosts as they want to make the most of the conditions
December 22, 2022
9:16 AM (ACTUAL)
8/0 after 3 overs
Although there was a big moment, Siraj is back on the field and doing well and should come in soon to share the red cherry
December 22, 2022
9:07 AM (ACTUAL)
Dropped!!
What a moment when Siraj drops a catch and is now injured. Last thing India wants.
December 22, 2022
9:06 AM (ACTUAL)
Hosts start innings
With 2 substitutions for Bangladesh, they start their innings in the first session
December 22, 2022
09:00 AM (ACTUAL)
Bangladesh Games XI
bangladesh(Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled, Taskin Ahmed
December 22, 2022
8:59 AM (ACTUAL)
India Games XI
India(Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
December 22, 2022
8:58 AM (ACTUAL)
Jaydev Unadkat makes his first appearance in India in 12 years
JaydevUnadkat will make his first appearance for India in 12 years as India closes the horns of Bangladesh. His only Test for India came in 2010 against South Africa.
December 22, 2022
08:52 (ACTUAL)
Big News: NO Kuldeep Yadav for India
Player of the match in the last game, Kuldeep Yadav misses the Indian team squad today despite having good contact
December 22, 2022
7:52 AM (ACTUAL)
Where is India in the WTC standings?
After recent events in the Test format, the WTC standings have taken a reverse turn as India is second in the standings while South Africa pulls away to third.
December 22, 2022
7:37 AM (ACTUAL)
Less than an hour to go for Toss
We are less than an hour away from the coin toss and both teams are gearing up for the game
December 22, 2022
7:22 AM (ACTUAL)
Good morning and we are live!!!
Hello and very good morning from Aditya Pimpale for the live coverage of Team India’s final performance in 2022 as hosts Bangladesh wait in Dhaka for the second test match. The toss will take place at 8.30am as India look to boost KL Rahul, who was injured yesterday. Stay tuned for all the live coverage of the second second test here on India TV.
