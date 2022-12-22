IND vs BAN 2nd Test Stumps: India trailing by 208 runs







4:26 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar IND 19/0 (8 Overtime hours) While Shubman Gill has scored 14 from 20 balls, KL Rahul managed to score just 3 runs from 30 deliveries. At the end of Day 1, Team India is trailing by 208 points.









3:26 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Karthik Mehendru Everywhere for Bangladesh It’s all over! India folds Bangladesh to 227 and I think they have to work hard for the next 2 days.









3:23 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Karthik Mehendru India just a wicket away Well, Team India made quick work of Bangladesh after Tea and they are now just a wicket away. How fast can they get it?









3:17 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Umesh Yadav on roll India get their 8th wicket as Umesh strikes for the fourth time in the innings









3:15 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Mominul is approaching a hundred Mominul still has one side for hosts as he approaches a hundred, he is currently on an unbeaten 82-run knock









3:07 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Can India limit BAN to less than 250? It will be interesting if India can limit BAN under 250 but they will need some quick wickets









2:58 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Another bites the dust!! India scalped the 7th wicket as they are now on pole position in the match









2:48 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Wow what a start!! Like the second session, India has started the third session at a high level with a wicket









2:24 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Karthik Mehendru The last session Bangladesh has 5 wickets left and Mehidy and Mominul are on the crease. Can the IND break this position today?









1:43 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Tea is not far, can India get another one? The India team will try to scalp one more wicket before entering the tea break with half of the team back in the dugout









1:32 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Close to!! It’s a close call but India chose not to use the DRS and it turned out to be a good call for the LBW on Mominul









1:18 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Ashwin strikes again!! Bangladesh have lost another wicket as Liton Das leaves for 25 as Indian captain makes impressive change of tactics









1:12 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Liton Badger on fire Liton Das is currently on fire with some fast runs









1:04 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale It’s 150 for BAN It has been upended for BAN after the restart as they passed 150 for a loss of 4 wickets









12:28 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale BAN seems to have settled With Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque, it seems the hosts have finally settled down after their early setback as they are now 115/3.









12:04 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale BAN almost 100 after a bad start to the session Bangladesh is approaching 100 after a poor start to the second session









11:51 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Worse possible start for hosts It is the worst possible start for Bangladesh as they lose Shakib Al Hasan early on the first pitch of the second session









11:43 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Umesh strikes at first pitch!! Umesh Yadav hit the first ball of the session as Shakib returns to the pavilion!!









11:37 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Not far from reboot.. We are just under 10 minutes away from the start of the second session as both teams will try to get a good start.









11:23 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Can India stamp their authority in 2nd session? The Indian team has all the firepower in their arsenal to seal their authority on Day 1









11:04 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale It’s lunch time in Dhaka It’s lunchtime in Dhaka as BAN ends at 82/2 as both teams share the first session.









10:57 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale 74/2 after 26 overs Ravi Ashwin holds his ground from one side, but things get interesting if India can strike before lunch









10:43 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Can India strike again? The Indian team would like to strike again as they have momentum as they scalped two rapid-fire wickets and want to stamp their authority









10:31 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale 50 for BAN BAN has moved up 50 after losing quick wickets









10:22 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale India on top Bangladesh is all over the place as they have lost all momentum gained from fast wickets









10:13 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale First wicket in 12 years for Unadkat!! JaydevUnadkat has scalped his first wicket in 12 years for India, what a moment for him!!!









10:08 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale 38/0 after 14 overs It’s 38/0 after 14 overs as Bangladesh tries to gain momentum on Day 1 of the Dhaka Test









10:04 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Shanto and Zakir stand their ground Shanto and Zakir have given BAN a perfect start as they have yet to lose a wicket in the first hour of play









9:52 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Ravi Ashwin with ball in hand India has decided to go with some spin as Ravi Ashwin comes up with the ball in hand









9:46 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale 10 overs are done and dusted and the hosts will be happy It’s 22/0 after 10 overs as Bangladesh tries to negotiate the first session of the day









9:35 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale 18/0 in 7 overs The Bangladesh openersShanto andHossain got the team off to a slow start









9:25 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Good start for the hosts It was a slow and good start for the hosts as they want to make the most of the conditions









9:16 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale 8/0 after 3 overs Although there was a big moment, Siraj is back on the field and doing well and should come in soon to share the red cherry









9:07 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Dropped!! What a moment when Siraj drops a catch and is now injured. Last thing India wants.









9:06 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Hosts start innings With 2 substitutions for Bangladesh, they start their innings in the first session









09:00 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Bangladesh Games XI bangladesh(Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled, Taskin Ahmed









8:59 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale India Games XI India(Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj









8:58 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Jaydev Unadkat makes his first appearance in India in 12 years JaydevUnadkat will make his first appearance for India in 12 years as India closes the horns of Bangladesh. His only Test for India came in 2010 against South Africa.









08:52 (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Big News: NO Kuldeep Yadav for India Player of the match in the last game, Kuldeep Yadav misses the Indian team squad today despite having good contact









7:52 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Where is India in the WTC standings? After recent events in the Test format, the WTC standings have taken a reverse turn as India is second in the standings while South Africa pulls away to third.









7:37 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Less than an hour to go for Toss We are less than an hour away from the coin toss and both teams are gearing up for the game









7:22 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Good morning and we are live!!! Hello and very good morning from Aditya Pimpale for the live coverage of Team India’s final performance in 2022 as hosts Bangladesh wait in Dhaka for the second test match. The toss will take place at 8.30am as India look to boost KL Rahul, who was injured yesterday. Stay tuned for all the live coverage of the second second test here on India TV.









