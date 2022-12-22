Boris Becker: Tennis great says prisoner tried to kill him while in UK jail





CNN

—



Boris Becker says a prisoner tried to kill him during the tennis greats’ incarceration in a British prison during an interview broadcast by German broadcaster Sat 1 on Tuesday.

The inmate at Huntercombe Prison, whom Becker calls John, had been in prison for over 16 years for killing two people when he was 18.

Becker claimed that John was unhappy with the Germans’ friendship with black prisoners and on one occasion threatened to sexually assault him. John had verbally explained what kind of bodily harm he would inflict on him.

I was shaking so bad, Becker said, remembering the confrontation. I screamed loudly and immediately the prisoners came out and threatened him, the 55-year-old former tennis star added.

According to Becker, a group of about 10 inmates, mostly blacks, stepped in to protect him when he screamed for help. The prisoners arrived and told John to leave immediately or he would be beaten.

He was dangerous. He couldn’t understand why I was so connected to black prisoners, Becker said.

The prison world is a bit different, Becker added, describing how John later asked him for forgiveness and a chance to reconcile. I hugged him and told him I had a lot of respect for him.

In April, Becker was found guilty of four charges related to his 2017 bankruptcy case under the Insolvency Act and was sentenced to two and a half years at Southwark Crown Court by Judge Deborah Taylor in April.

At Wandsworth Prison in London, where Becker spent the first few weeks after his sentencing, the 55-year-old said a fellow inmate tried to blackmail him and wanted my money.

Again he says fellow inmates had protected him from bodily harm.

The UK Prison and Probation Service did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Becker also revealed that several prominent friends, including Liverpool manager Jrgen Klopp, wanted to visit him in prison.

I’m pretty good friends with Jrgen Klopp, said Becker, who was told by prison authorities that the Liverpool manager can’t visit you because he’s too well known. We fear for his safety and we don’t want the hype.

Liverpool did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

The former number 1 men’s tennis player in the world is now in Germany after serving eight months in prison.

In prison you are nobody. You’re just a number. Mine was A2923EV, Becker told German broadcaster Sat 1s Steven Gtjen, according to the tabloid Bild.

And they don’t care who you are, added Becker, who was originally set to serve half his sentence in prison.

I think I have rediscovered the person in me that I once was, Becker told Gtjen.

I have learned a hard lesson, a very expensive one, a very painful one. But the whole thing taught me something important and good. And some things happen for a reason, Becker added.

Time in prison really made Becker think about his life, Gtjen said. You have to realize: Boris Becker has been in the spotlight since he was 17 years old.

And then suddenly he’s locked up, can’t go out, only gets visitors twice a month, forced to fit into a strict prison system. I certainly had the impression that this experience really took its toll.

Becker spent his early weeks behind bars in Wandsworth. Becker told Gtjen that he was very afraid of ending up in a collection cell.

According to Gtjen, Becker spent the first four days alone without contact with the outside world and was locked in his cell around the clock, with one hour off per day.

The German made tennis history when he won Wimbledon in 1985 at the age of 17 and went on to win five more Grand Slam titles over the next 11 years.

He has remained active in the tennis world since retiring from the sport, most notably as coach of Novak Djokovic and through frequent media appearances as a commentator and pundit.

During the Beckers trial in April, the six-time Grand Slam champion was accused of playing the system in bad faith by concealing and transferring assets, and had creditors pay more than 2 million ($2.51 million) in assets deprived.

Becker previously denied all allegations and said, according to Reuters, that he had cooperated in the bankruptcy proceedings.