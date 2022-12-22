Reeths-Puffer hockey takes frustrating loss to Grand Haven | Sport





MUSKEGON Reeths-Puffers three-match win streak came to a frustrating end at Trinity Health Arena on Wednesday night when a visit to Grand Haven victimized RP with a 3-on-5 goal for what turned out to be the winning score in a 3- 2 defeat. The Rockets (6-4, 1-2 OK Fischer Conference) opened the scoring early in the second period when Jaxon spun Stone on a pass from Eli Cuti and fired the puck into the net, but the Bucs quickly tied the score thanks to Griffioen Riemersma. Later in the period, RP was on a 5-on-3 power play when Riemersma stole a Rocket’s puck, outrunning everyone else for a breakaway goal. Compounding the frustration was that the Rockets’ power play unit failed to score itself in the game, going 0-for-6. “We held the puck a little too long as last man, and that’s kind of the cardinal sin right there,” said RP coach Ryan Martin. “We turn it over, which is why they say throw the puck when you’re that last man.” RP’s offense had a healthy shot advantage that night, but simply couldn’t get enough past netless Dean Mattson. “It was just a tough one,” said Martin. “I feel like we outpaced them. We definitely outpaced them. I think we probably had more puck possession. They had a few goals that (we) would probably like to have back, but hey, high school hockey .” Grand Haven scored again with just under two minutes remaining, appearing to seal the win, but not even 20 seconds after that, the Rockets answered, giving themselves a chance to tie. However, that never happened. What did happen was a Buccaneer was called for a high hit penalty on an RP player, briefly giving the Rockets a 6-to-4 lead when they pulled goaltender Tanner Bonjernoor for an extra skater. However, when Grand Haven was able to prevent Rocket goals, an RP player retaliated for that high hit with a cross check and was removed from the game. “I think frustration has definitely gotten the better of me,” Martin said of that piece. The loss put the Rockets in a catching-up position if they want to challenge for an OK Fischer title, with just seven conference matchups left. However, they will return to the ice for two home league games next week, against Northview and Kenowa Hills on Tuesday and Thursday. The second of those games is the new date for the November season opener, which was snowed out. “We lost our first two games back to back, but then we came back hard after every (loss),” said Martin. “After our first two losses, we came back with an 8-0 win. After our next defeat, we came back with an 8-1 win. We will have to recover again on Tuesday.”

