Dirk Nowitzki 2023 Hall of Fame Eligible Candidate

Dirk Nowitzki was named by the NBA on Wednesday as an eligible candidate to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame next summer.

Other candidates on that illustrious list include Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, Dwyane Wade and the 1976 U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team.

When you talk about that list, it’s pretty special, Coach Jason Kidd. There are a lot of connections on that list, but when you talk about Dirk and the career he’s had, it’s incredible. He changed the game.

He’s a champion on and off the floor, and Dallas adopted him as their son. He means a lot to the city of Dallas, he means a lot to the Dallas Mavericks, but he means a lot to the game worldwide. When you talk about the European basketball players who can come and succeed, Dirks is part of that process.

Nowitzki was drafted the No. 9 pick of the 1998 NBA Draft and ended up playing his entire 20-year career with the Mavs before retiring after the 2018-19 season. Kidd and Nowitzki were teammates from 2008-12, and both were instrumental in helping the Mavs capture the 2011 NBA title.

It was a great run in 11, Kidd said. (Nowitzki) loved the stage, he loved the moment. We all knew where the ball was going, and it delivered.

A 14-time All-Star and an unfailing first round ballot, Nowitzki delivered on the beat of posting career averages of 20.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. That includes helping the Mavs shut out the Miami Heat in six games in the 11 NBA Finals.

I think one of the things about Game 6 is that he wanted it so badly that he didn’t shoot the ball very well in that first half, Kidd said. So we knew he had to get some shots in the second half, so we went right up to him to start that second half and he delivered.

If you look at the possibility of not having a good first half in Game 6, but being able to stay on track and understand that we would come to him in the second half, he performed for us and the city. So it was a special time.

The Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be announced at the NCAA Final Four in Houston on April 1. Inauguration weekend kicks off at the Mohegan Sun in Montville, CT, on August 11, with the inauguration ceremony on August 12 in Springfield, MA.

FINNEY-SMITH OUT WITH INJURY: As his teammates went through their Wednesday morning shooting at the Target Center, Dorian Finney-Smith sat on the couch, silently wondering what was next for him.

Finney-Smith suffered a right abductor strain in Monday’s game against Minnesota and was unable to play in Wednesday’s rematch here against the Timberwolves. The mere thought of missing a game isn’t part of his makeup.

It’s hard, said Finney-Smith. Everyone on the team is like, ‘Damn, you don’t even look good sitting here. I look like someone stole my dog.

I don’t know what to do now. I can’t talk to Luka (Donic) because I don’t miss any matches. That’s me always talking my shit to him.

Finney-Smith was injured during Monday’s game against the Timberwolves. But he believes the injury started during Saturday’s game in Cleveland.

I was just trying to block a shot (Monday) and I fell bad, said Finney-Smith. I also think I played in Cleveland. It happened towards the end of the game when (Caris) LeVert took on an attack – that’s when I first started to feel it.

But just being me, I kept playing through it.

The warrior in Finney-Smith is why he kept playing through it. He only missed two games last season, so he is not used to sitting on the bench in street clothes.

It’s just one of those weird injuries, he said. I don’t know if I didn’t stretch.

I’m doing the same routine, so this is the first time I’m out due to an injury.

And as painful as it is, sitting because of an injury is hard for Finney-Smith to swallow.

I feel good, he said. I just take it day by day. I’m a little confused.

I’m used to competitions, but they have to keep me off the track now. I’m trying to get it done mentally.

KIDD PAID BY THE NBA: The NBA announced Wednesday that they have fined coach Jason Kidd $25,000 for taking the field to confront and direct inappropriate language at a game official during Monday’s 116-106 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kidd received two technical fouls and was ejected from Monday’s game with two minutes remaining in the third quarter.

They’re right on the penalty, Kidd said ahead of Wednesday’s game against Minnesota. (The fine) goes to a good cause. I will pay the fine. It is not a problem.

Point guard Luka Doncic also got a few technical fouls and was sent off Monday’s game with two minutes left in the third quarter.

We’re moving forward, Kidd said. I don’t plan on getting to the track anytime soon, but it happens.

Twitter: @DwainPrice